Acendre Announces Inquisiq Partnership With Go1

PASADENA, Md., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acendre and Go1 are pleased to announce an expanded partnership to offer access to Go1's digital learning course library seamlessly integrated into their LMS marketplace.

With access to Go1's repository of full-on, off-the-shelf and mobile-ready e-learning courses – including many from the world's leading online training providers such as Thomson Reuters, UL PureSafety, and Wall Street Prep – in a marketplace, Inquisiq customers will now be able to select Go1 content and load it directly into the Inquisiq LMS platform without the need for third-party integration. This will greatly enhance the customer experience within the Inquisiq platform.

"Our partnership with Go1 will help our Inquisiq LMS customers be more nimble in this current environment, where distance learning is often the only option available. It will allow them to adapt to changes and tackle their re-skilling challenges through seamless access to Go1's vast library of on-demand courses. This all comes at a critical time, as our customers work to provide the right distance learning and development opportunities for their teams. We are very excited to announce this enhancement to our product offering and look forward to more exciting releases across the coming months," said Mac Mirchandani, Acendre's Vice President of Product Management.

"Go1 helps millions of people in thousands of organizations engage in learning that is key to their personal and professional development," said Chris Eigeland, Go1's co-founder and chief revenue officer. "The partnership will provide organizations with a pathway to upskill their workforce, especially at a time when remote working and learning are in high demand. I have no doubt that our offering will enhance employers' ability to equip their staff with the best tools for learning and career progression."

About Acendre/ICS Learning Group

Acendre/ICS Learning Group is an innovative provider of SCORM-Compliant Learning Management Systems, custom training, and talent management solutions. Its Inquisiq LMS seamlessly blends the most advanced eLearning technology and time-tested conventional training methods within a rich learning ecosystem.

About Go1

Go1 makes it easy for organizations to learn, with the world's most comprehensive online library of learning resources. Go1 pulls the world's top online learning providers into one place, delivering all the learning an organisation needs in a single solution. With over 1.5 million learners – and growing – Go1 is a world leader in online learning.

Go1.com has raised over US $80 million in total funding from investors including M12 - Microsoft's venture fund, Madrona Venture Group, SEEK, Salesforce Ventures, Shark Tank investor Steve Baxter and Oxford University. To learn more about Go1, visit www.go1.com.

