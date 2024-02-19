ACENTURY INC. ANNOUNCES O-RAN AND RF TESTING AUTOMATION TOOLS FOR MOBILE OPERATORS

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acentury, a creator of automation solutions for the telecommunications industry, announces two new automation tools at #MWC24. OMERA will be officially featured as an O-RAN ALLIANCE technology demo at MWC24 (Hall 7, Booth 7G61) and is also included in the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition.

*** OMERA for O-RAN ***

OMERA for O-RAN is a zero-touch automation tool for mobile network operators and integrators to rapidly configure and deploy multi-vendor sites.

OMERA provides a graphical user interface for O-RAN operators to create and edit site scenarios and network element profiles. These are merged with specific deployment information such as site locations and frequency plans to create individual configuration files for each element. The configuration files are sent to the various hardware and software components via vendor-specific or open interfaces.

OMERA benefits include:

  • Improved network design and planning efficiency
  • Streamlined and automated O-RAN network element deployment
  • Multi-vendor support for greater flexibility and choice

*** LAMTA 24.1 ***

LAMTA 24.1 is the latest version of the successful RF lab orchestration platform. LAMTA provides centralized RF signal distribution and attenuation control for RF testing, simplifying complex test scenarios like handovers with MIMO and Carrier Aggregation while virtually eliminating test setup and teardown times.

LAMTA controls attenuation equipment from multiple vendors as well as Android UE, facilitating true-end-to-end tests within a single platform.

In this latest release, LAMTA adds Resource Scheduling and control of the Xena Chimera network impairment emulator, enabling even more comprehensive end-to-end testing.

LAMTA is the first step in the journey towards the #lightsoutlab, where all RF testing can be done remotely.

For more information about Acentury, the solutions, or scheduling a live demo at MWC24, contact us at [email protected].

*** About Acentury Inc. ***

Acentury builds software automation solutions for the wireless communications industry including mobile network operators, network equipment vendors, cable multi-service operators, and the hyperscale tech companies. Acentury's product portfolio includes software orchestration solutions for RF labs, software automation solutions for mobile operators, and RF network components and fiber cable assemblies for field and lab applications. Founded in 2011, Acentury is headquartered in Richmond, Ontario Canada. Get more info: www.acentury.co.

Contact: Michelle Tong, 905.554.3633, [email protected], Marketing

