ACEP and Vera Health Partner to Deliver Trusted AI to Emergency Physicians

ACEP clinical policies are now integrated into Vera's search engine, giving emergency physicians evidence-based guidance in seconds at the point of care.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and Vera Health, a clinical search engine that gives clinicians evidence-based answers to medical questions in seconds, today announced a partnership that brings ACEP's clinical policies directly into Vera. Emergency physicians using the platform will now see ACEP guidelines as part of their answers to clinical questions, with full ACEP branding and source attribution.

For ACEP, the partnership is a deliberate move to ensure its clinical standards are represented accurately as AI becomes part of everyday practice.

"Emergency physicians need to make quick and accurate decisions at a moment's notice," said ACEP President L. Anthony Cirillo, MD, FACEP. "This partnership puts ACEP's trusted best practices, clinical policies and resources within reach when they are needed most."

Emergency physicians make high-stakes decisions across a vast range of conditions, often in seconds and with incomplete information. Vera was built to solve that problem: get physicians the best available evidence, graded by quality and cited to the source, as fast as they need it.

"We figured out very early on that if we could solve the problem of accessing medical knowledge in seconds for emergency physicians, we could solve it for every healthcare professional," said Maxime Allouch, co-founder of Vera Health. "There is no setting in medicine that is more complex, fast-moving, and high stakes than the emergency department. This partnership with ACEP validates the approach we've taken from day one, and it sets the standard for how we'll work with medical societies going forward."

The partnership is also designed to be two-directional. Vera gives ACEP visibility into what types of clinical questions physicians are asking most often and where gaps in existing guidance may exist, helping inform future guideline development and education priorities.

"Our first users were emergency physicians, and they taught us everything about what clinical AI needs to be — fast, accurate, and grounded in real evidence," said Taieb Bennani, co-founder of Vera Health. "But we learned early on that we can't build a platform like this in a vacuum. Organizations like ACEP have decades of knowledge about what works in clinical practice, and we need to build alongside them to have real impact."

Dr. Scott Silvers, Chair of the ACEP Clinical Policies Committee and a former Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mayo Clinic, has worked closely with both organizations. "I've evaluated many AI-based clinical decision support tools," said Dr. Silvers. "Vera stands out for its accuracy, the quality of how it presents information, and its ability to account for the differences in evidence quality across the literature. Having ACEP's guidelines inside a tool this well-built makes those guidelines more accessible and more actionable than they've ever been."

The partnership will expand over the coming months to include additional ACEP educational content and joint development of emergency medicine-specific workflows within Vera's platform.

Vera Health is available to clinicians across all specialties in the United States and internationally. Emergency physicians can access Vera at verahealth.ai/acep .

About ACEP

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine, with more than 38,000 members. ACEP is committed to advancing emergency care through education, research, and advocacy, and is the leading source of clinical policies and evidence-based guidelines for emergency physicians in the United States. Learn more at acep.org .

About Vera Health

Vera Health is a clinical search engine that gives clinicians evidence-graded answers to any medical question in seconds, drawing from over 60 million medical papers, guidelines, and drug references. Founded in 2024 by Taieb Bennani and Maxime Allouch out of MIT and Y Combinator, Vera adapts to each clinician's specialty, practice setting, and country-specific guidelines. It is the fastest-growing clinical app in the world, used by physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals in over 170 countries. Learn more at verahealth.ai .

