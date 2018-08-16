ACEP Invites the Public To Celebrate 50 Years of Emergency Care

"One in three Americans seek emergency care each year, and ACEP is the organization that charted a path forward to create the specialty of emergency medicine, setting standards and developing the criteria for board certification," said Paul Kivela, MD, MBA, FACEP, president of ACEP. "Back in the 1960's, before there were emergency departments, you were likely taken to a room in a hospital in a hearse, because that was only vehicle in which people could lie flat. We've come a long way, and we owe so much to our early leaders who had the foresight and wisdom to shape this specialty that people's lives today depend on. I think ACEP's founders would be amazed at how progress has been made."

Dr. Kivela said ACEP was celebrating all year with a culmination at the organization's annual meeting in San Diego in October. ACEP has created a 50th Anniversary video and a special edition look at the history of emergency medicine, Medicine's Front Line. Dr. Kivela urged the public to show support by:

"Emergency physicians are the only physicians available all day, all night, all year," said Dr. Kivela. "For 50 years, ACEP has been the champion for emergency medicine and emergency patients, and this will continue to for next 50 years."

ACEP is the national medical specialty society representing emergency medicine. ACEP is committed to advancing emergency care through continuing education, research and public education. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ACEP has 53 chapters representing each state, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. A Government Services Chapter represents emergency physicians employed by military branches and other government agencies.

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)

