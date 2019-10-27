ACEP Selects Dr. Mark Rosenberg as President-Elect

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) today named Mark S. Rosenberg, DO, MBA, FACEP as the new president-elect during ACEP19 in Denver Colorado. ACEP's Council votes on the president-elect, who will serve a one-year term and will assume the presidency at the organization's annual meeting in 2020.

"Emergency physicians are at the center of some of the biggest challenges in health care today, with respect to both clinical practice and public policy," said Dr. Rosenberg. "I look forward to working with emergency physicians and health stakeholders nationwide to address the opioid epidemic and improve our approach to mental health care in this country. As sentinels of America's health care safety net, emergency physicians have a duty to protect access to emergency care for the millions of people we treat each year."

Mark S. Rosenberg, DO, MBA, FACEP, is chair of emergency medicine at St. Joseph's Health in Patterson, New Jersey. He also serves as the hospital's chief innovation officer and led the development of the nation's first Alternative to Opioids program. Dr. Rosenberg was first elected to the ACEP Board in 2015. He also serves on the board of directors of the Emergency Medicine Foundation and on the national Pain Management Task Force of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services. Dr. Rosenberg earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine (AOBEM) and the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) in emergency medicine and hospice and palliative care.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org.

Twitter: @emergencydocs

www.emergencyphysicians.org

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)

Related Links

http://www.acep.org

