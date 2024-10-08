Acer 2023 Sustainability Report: Highlights Collaboration with Partners to Jointly Respond to SDGs

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) has released its 2023 Sustainability Report highlighting its progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and "Conscious Technology" to help tackle climate change. In addition, Acer was named by TIME among the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2024 and awarded the Platinum medal, the highest recognition of EcoVadis' Sustainability Rating that represents the top 1% of rated companies [1].

Accelerating ESG Progress Through Partnerships

Working with its partners and subsidiaries to develop smart solutions for a better future, Acer has invested in initiatives that help reduce carbon emissions, save energy, and increase productivity. To reduce carbon emissions, the company has joined forces with its logistics partners in support of biofuel, including sustainable marine and aviation fuels, demonstrating its commitment to fulfilling the United Nations SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Acer's subsidiaries are also engaged in various fields of sustainable solutions for everyday living. Among its new business initiatives, Acer continued its cross-domain collaboration in technology and healthcare, responding to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being). Its subsidiary, Acer Medical, offers AI-assisted medical solutions including screening software for diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, and osteoporosis, aiming to empower medical practitioners with actionable insights. As a human-centric company, Acer is driving the development and innovation of "Conscious Technology" with humans at heart and the planet in mind.

Working Toward Net Zero

Acer has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 via a low-carbon transition and climate strategy that outlines nine directions under three major pillars: business operations, products and services, and value chain. Echoing the direction of employing "smart, circular, and renewable applications," Acer has ventured into the realm of renewable energy and energy storage. It has started investing in a solar power plant development, design, and construction company in Taiwan to actively expand green energy business; it also invested in battery cell technologies and now offers energy storage solutions across the supply chain, from household to industrial use, manufacturing to application, and front-of to behind-the-meter solutions to contribute to the energy transition.

In 2023, Acer expanded its Vero portfolio of eco-conscious products with its first carbon-neutral laptop, the Aspire Vero 16 (AV15-53P). Acer requires suppliers to increase the proportion of renewable electricity used in manufacturing its products, as a result, the final assembly of the Aspire Vero 16 has been using 100% renewable electricity. Furthermore, Acer actively communicates with key component suppliers, particularly those with a higher proportion of product carbon emissions, such as LCD panel makers, to use renewable energy in their processes to reduce carbon emissions and overall product carbon footprint in the Aspire Vero 16.

Continuing to March Ahead in ESG Initiatives

Acer's endeavors to make ESG a sustainable part of its business continues to receive global accolades. It was listed in TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2024 with a methodology that took into account companies' participation in respected climate programs such as the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), CDP scores, and whether they have incorporated sustainability into their business models. In addition, Acer received the Platinum medal from EcoVadis' Sustainability Rating for the third year, representing the top 1% of rated companies. Acer will remain steadfast with its ESG efforts as it works toward its goals to achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2035 and net zero by 2050.

