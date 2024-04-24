Acer Among Top 5% Scoring Companies in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Acer

Apr 24, 2024, 02:16 ET

Acer is listed in Sustainability Yearbook 2024 for fourth consecutive year

TAIPEI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) has been listed in the Top 5% [1] category of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024, which names only the 759 companies from more than 9,400 companies in 62 industries evaluated in the 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). CSA is an annual assessment of companies' sustainable practices via their corporate disclosures. Acer has been named in the yearbook for the fourth consecutive year, among the "Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics" industry's top-performing companies and achieved an industry maximum score in the Social component.

Striving to enhance its climate-related corporate disclosures, Acer published a dedicated TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) Report in 2023, describing its risk management and decision-making planning in more detail to help stakeholders better understand the related financial impact.

Furthermore, Acer's goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions has been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to be in line with keeping global temperature rise within the 1.5C trajectory. Acer's goal is to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year, and it has also committed to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 35% by 2030 from a 2020 base year.

