Acer Announces May Consolidated Revenues at NT$21.13 Billion, Marking 11 Months of Consecutive YoY Growth

News provided by

Acer

Jun 11, 2024, 04:06 ET

TAIPEI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for May at NT$21.13 billion with 18.4% growth month-on-month and 16.8% growth year-on-year (YoY), achieving 11 consecutive months of YoY growth. Consolidated revenues for year-to-May reached NT$97.81 billion with 15.9% growth YoY, while revenues from the personal computers [1] business grew 26.0% YoY in May and 22.6% YoY year-to-May.

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 26.5% of the group's total revenues in May and 29.0% year-to-May. Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their May revenues; some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

  • Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 256.4% YoY in May and 111.4% YoY year-to-May
  • Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 58.5% YoY in May and 42.1% YoY year-to-May
  • Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 22.0% YoY in May and 9.9% YoY year-to-May

At the recent Computex Taipei held in early June, Acer's showcase of its range of AI products including PCs, servers, and AI-assisted medical and smart city solutions was well received.

[1] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

Also from this source

Upcoming Acer Swift Series Laptops to Feature Models with New AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors

Upcoming Acer Swift Series Laptops to Feature Models with New AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors

Acer announced that its Swift series of thin-and-light laptops will feature models with the new AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series laptop processors, beginning ...
Acer Unveils Next-Level OLED Gaming Monitors Supercharged for Blazing Speed and Stunning Visuals

Acer Unveils Next-Level OLED Gaming Monitors Supercharged for Blazing Speed and Stunning Visuals

Acer today announced three new gaming monitors in its Predator lineup, designed to appeal to professional gamers and gaming enthusiasts who want...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics