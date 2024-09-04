Acer Announces New Gaming PCs, Including the Predator Orion 7000 Desktop and Nitro V Laptops

Editor's Summary

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced several new Windows 11 gaming PCs, including the powerful Predator Orion 7000 desktop, which boasts high-performance features to elevate gameplay, the all-new Nitro V 14 gaming laptop rocking a unique pearl white chassis, and an upgraded Nitro V 16 gaming laptop.

The Predator Orion 7000 is a gaming monster delivering next-gen performance that will excite the most competitive gamers, including the latest processing technology powered by Intel® next gen processors and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 GPU (1321 AI TOPS). It also features the patented Predator CycloneX 360™ system fan and a CPU liquid cooler to keep the device cool and battle-ready.

The all-new Acer Nitro V 14 will appeal to anyone looking for a stylish gaming laptop that balances gaming performance, portability, and affordability. Its gleaming pearl-like finish and teal lighting blend striking aesthetics with reliable performance. The newest Nitro V 16 gaming laptop is purpose-built for students, entry-level gamers, and multimedia enthusiasts. These devices blend current technology and features with a reasonable price tag, making them well-balanced and versatile devices that can be used for school, entertainment, and gaming.

Predator Orion 7000

Powered by Intel next gen processors, the Predator Orion 7000 (PO7-660) is a gaming monster promising next-gen performance and AI support that will excite even the most competitive gamers. This robust rig offers up to a state-of-the-art NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4090 GPU with AI-powered DLSS that multiplies performance in spectacular virtual scenes. And with three months of PC Game Pass included, players will enjoy hundreds of high-quality PC games.

Designed for intense gaming sessions, the Orion 7000 houses an advanced cooling system to maintain its superior performance. It features the new Predator CycloneX 360 system fan and CPU liquid cooler working in tandem to keep vital components cool while maximizing performance. The patented Predator CycloneX 360 utilizes an advanced 3-in-1 fan setup and a uniquely engineered flow channel to effectively expel heat from critical zones with maximized airflow volume and static pressure. In conjunction with a 360 mm CPU liquid cooling system, this pairing creates an optimal cooling environment and boosts the desktop's cooling efficiency by 15% while lowering motherboard temperatures by 9 degrees Celsius compared to the previous model[3].

The integrated PredatorSense 4.0 utility app lets gamers quickly and easily overclock components and customize ARGB/RGB lighting preferences. Lightning-fast connectivity is fueled by Thunderbolt™ 4 and Wi-Fi 7, the latest networking standard delivering speeds of 40 to 46 Gbps[1]. With storage options of up to 4 TB HDD, 6 TB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD and an SSD swap slot for expansion, the Predator Orion 7000 can store a wide array of game titles.

Acer Nitro V 14

Gamers, students, and professionals who want a stylish and highly portable laptop for gaming that can also readily handle productivity tasks will appreciate the small but mighty Nitro V 14 (ANV14-61). Its compact size and capabilities make it well-suited for on-the-go gaming, taking to school in a backpack, or carrying to a remote job site, client office, or coffee shop. Plus, the sophisticated white aesthetics can blend into any environment and add a touch of class to any gaming or work setup.

Its uniquely sized 14.5-inch (16:10) display is an ideal choice for people on the go and provides more screen real estate than a traditional 14-inch panel. Both display options, WQXGA (2560 x 1600) or WUXGA (1920x1200), are combined with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 3 ms overdrive response time, and 100% sRGB color gamut support, making it a great companion for portable gaming and creative work. Gamers will also appreciate the inclusion of a MUX (multiplexer) switch, which allows them to manually enable or disable the iGPU for an increase in graphics performance when playing favorite titles.

Powered by up to an AMD Ryzen™ 7 8845HS Processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU (194 AI TOPS), up to 32 GB DDR5 memory, and up to a 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, the Nitro V 14 is always ready for intense sessions. The AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors are crafted to introduce users to delightful new premium experiences, boasting trusted performance, incredible battery life, and the innovative integration of Ryzen AI technology. With the added advantage of the 3rd Gen Power Management Feature (PMF), the AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors take it a step further with intelligent battery management, ensuring the longest possible running time. The AI-driven benefits to battery life include extended durations for video conferences, as running on the CPU, instead of the GPU, places a smaller load on battery consumption.

The NVIDIA GeForce 4050 Laptop GPU is backed by NVIDIA's RTX AI platform with over 600 games and applications. Users can tap into the NVIDIA RTX AI ecosystem of computing gaming capabilities and accelerations. Gamers can benefit from AI-powered DLSS 3.5 technology for stunning visuals at high frame rates, and creators can harness the power of AI with hundreds of RTX-accelerated apps already available. The device's performance can be monitored in real-time with the NitroSense™ application, which doubles as a system control center and library of on-device AI features to be maximized.

Acer Nitro V 16

The newest Nitro V 16 (ANV16-71) is ideal for all types of productivity tasks and multimedia applications thanks to its high-resolution display options, powerful components and thermals that keep the laptop running smoothly and cool. Delivering superior image quality and high pixel density of up to a 180 Hz 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA (2500 x 1600) display, it is an excellent choice for photo editing, color grading tasks, gaming, and other fast-paced content. It also includes a MUX switch for GPU performance boosting.

Configured with up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU[1], up to 32 GB of memory, and up to a 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, it's powerful enough to tackle the latest applications and current games with ease. Its dual-fan quad-intake and quad-exhaust system draws cold air from the top keyboard and button cover and expels heat through side and rear vents, eliminating throttling and ensuring peak CPU and GPU performance.

Leveraging the Power of AI

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs in the latest gaming PCs are powered by the ultra-efficient NVIDIA ADA Lovelace architecture, which enables over 600 AI-accelerated apps and games. They get a massive boost in performance with AI-powered DLSS 3.5 technology[1], noise removal and background replacement with the Broadcast app, and help users finish coursework faster with AI-accelerated STEM apps. NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 makes games even more beautiful, immersive, and realistic with the introduction of Ray Reconstruction, a new AI-powered technique that further enhances the quality of ray tracing.

Rounding out the laptops' features is Copilot in Windows 11, Microsoft's everyday AI companion, that provides answers and inspirations from the web, helping foster creativity and productivity. A dedicated Copilot key on their keyboards makes activating the AI assistant quick and easy.

A suite of AI-enabled features can also be maximized when streaming or video chatting with the webcam's AI-supported Acer PurifiedView™ and Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0 featuring three microphones with AI noise reduction technology.

Specifications

Name Predator Orion 7000 Model PO7-660 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors Intel® next gen processors Graphics Up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4090 GPU Memory 32/16 GB DDR5 5600 MHz RGB 32/16 GB DDR5 6000XMP MHz RGB Up to 128 GB (32 GB*4) Dual Channel DDR5 MHz CPU Cooling Predator CycloneX 360 + CPU Liquid Cooling Storage Optional: Up to 4 TB HDD Optional: Up to 6 TB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD SSD swap slot Ports Front: USB 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps Type A port(s): 3

USB 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps Type C port(s): 1 Rear: LAN port(s): 1

Audio jack(s): 3 [line in, audio out, mic]

USB 2.0 Type A port(s): 2

USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps Type A port(s): 3

Thunderbolt 4: 1 Power Supply 1200W Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.4 or above Included peripherals Wired keyboard with Copilot key and mouse Xbox Game Pass 3 months free PredatorSense Version 4 Dimensions 219 (W) x 504.8 (D) x 485 (H) mm [8.6 (W) x 19.87 (D) x 19.09 (H) inches] Weight 25 Kg

Name Acer Nitro V 16 Model ANV16-71 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors Intel® Core™ i7-14650HX processor Intel® Core™ i5-14450HX processor Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 Memory Up to 32 GB of DDR5 system memory, dual-channel support Display 16" IPS + WQXGA (2560x1600), 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, supporting 180 Hz, 100% sRGB color gamut 16" IPS + WUXGA (1920x1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, supporting 165 Hz, 100% sRGB color gamut 16" IPS + WUXGA (1920x1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, supporting 165 Hz, NTSC 45% color gamut Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe, 16 Gb/s Up to 2 TB NVMe, Raid 0 SSD Audio DTS® X: Ultra, Acer Purified Voice 2.0 with AI noise reduction and 3-mic array, Acer TrueHarmony technology Camera HD camera (1280x720) with 720p HD video at 30 FPS with Temporal Noise Reduction, Dual mic Ports One USB Type-C supporting Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort, USB Charging Two USB Type-A supporting USB 3.2 (Gen 1 and Gen 2 with USB charging) HDMI 2.1 Battery 57 Wh 4-cell Li-io battery (for models with WQUXGA panel) Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 6 AX201, supports Bluetooth 5.1 or above Dimensions and weight 361.24 (W) x 278.4 (D) x 24.74/25.46 (H) mm [14.22 (W) x 10.96 (D) x 0.97/1 (H) inches] with Plastic A cover 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs.), with 4-cell battery pack, WQXGA display

Name Acer Nitro V 14 Model ANV14-61 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors AMD Ryzen™ 7 8845HS (AMD Ryzen AI capable) AMD Ryzen™ 5 8645HS Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050 Memory Up to 32 GB of DDR5 system memory, dual-channel support Display 14.5" IPS + WQXGA (2560x1600), 16:10 aspect ratio, 350 nits brightness, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, supporting 120 Hz, 100% sRGB color gamut 14.5" IPS + WUXGA (1920x1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, supporting 120 Hz, 100% sRGB color gamut Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe, 16 Gb/s Audio DTS® X: Ultra, Acer Purified Voice 2.0 with AI noise reduction and 3-mic array, Acer TrueHarmony technology Camera USB HD camera (1280x720) Ports One USB Type-C supporting USB 4 at 40 Gbps, DisplayPort, USB Charging Two USB Type-A supporting USB 3.2 (Gen 1 and Gen 2 with USB charging) HDMI 2.1 with HDCP support MicroSD Card Reader Battery 57 Wh 4-cell Li-io battery (for models with WQXGA panel) Battery life: up to 6 hours battery life (based on video playback result) Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 6E Wireless LAN, supports Bluetooth 5.3 or above Dimensions and weight 328.79 (W) x 234.5 (D) x 21.36/22.51 (H) mm [12.94 (W) x 9.23 (D) x 0.84/0.89 (H) inches] with Plastic A cover 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs.), with 4-cell battery pack

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Nitro V 16 (ANV16-71) will be available in North America in October, starting at USD 1,299.99; in EMEA in October, starting at EUR 1,449, and in Australia, starting at AUD 2,299.

The Acer Nitro V 14 (ANV14-61) will be available in North America in September, starting at USD 1,099.99, in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 1,199, and in Australia, starting at AUD 2,099.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on the model and region. All models subject to availability. [2] Ryzen™ AI is defined as the combination of a dedicated AI engine, AMD Radeon™ graphics engine, and Ryzen processor cores that enable AI capabilities. OEM and ISV enablement is required, and certain AI features may not yet be optimized for Ryzen AI processors. Ryzen AI is compatible with: (a) AMD Ryzen 7040 and 8040 Series processors except Ryzen 5 7540U, Ryzen 5 8540U, Ryzen 3 7440U, and Ryzen 3 8440U processors; (b) AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, and (c) all AMD Ryzen 8000G Series desktop processors except the Ryzen 5 8500G/GE and Ryzen 3 8300G/GE. Please check with your system manufacturer for feature availability prior to purchase.



[3] The stated performance is based on testing conducted by a specialized third-party. Actual performance results may vary depending on the model, specifications, and region. All models subject to availability.

