Acer Announces New Lineup of Premium Swift AI Copilot+ PCs Featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors

Latest Swift AI series of thin-and-light laptops showcases sleek new designs, advanced features, and next-generation AI performance

The Acer Swift 16 AI is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processors with built-in Intel Arc graphics and upgraded hardware features – featuring the world's largest [1] haptic touchpad, up to 120 Hz 3K OLED touch displays, and larger keys with per-key backlighting in a sleek 14.9 mm thin chassis.

haptic touchpad, up to 120 Hz 3K OLED touch displays, and larger keys with per-key backlighting in a sleek 14.9 mm thin chassis. Weighing as light as under 1 kg yet with military-grade durability, the Acer Swift Edge 14 AI and Swift Edge 16 AI are powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processors and offer up to 3K OLED touch displays and Acer Multi-Control Touchpads for intuitive media and conferencing control.

The versatile and performance-driven Acer Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI provide high value in the premium thin and light segment with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, OLED displays, and AI-enhanced features for everyday productivity.

All models enable unique Copilot+ PC experiences [2] on Windows 11 and are complemented with a full suite of Acer's AI tools for enhanced productivity, creativity, and utility.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced its latest Swift AI laptop portfolio, a new generation of Copilot+ PCs on Windows 11 designed to deliver powerful on-device AI capabilities for creators, on-the-go-professionals, and tech-savvy users. The new lineup includes the Swift 16 AI, along with the Swift Edge AI, weighing as light as under 1 kg, and the versatile thin-and-light Swift Go AI in 14- and 16-inch variants.

Each model in the Swift AI series is purpose-built with cutting-edge hardware and complemented with Acer's suite of proprietary AI features. These include productivity enhancements like Acer PurifiedVoice, PurifiedView, and User Sensing, while additional tools for AI-enhanced creativity and entertainment can be downloaded via the Acer Intelligence Space hub. The customizable Acer My Key is a programmable hotkey for launching apps, websites, and Windows 11 features with a single press, providing additional convenience.

Acer Swift 16 AI – Premium Performance Meets Precision Design

The Acer Swift 16 AI (SF16-71T) is Acer's latest flagship AI laptop, crafted from aluminum for users who demand premium performance and refined design. Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processor with built-in Intel Arc B390 graphics, it is the perfect choice for digital creators to handle computing intensive tasks and large files.

At its center sits the world's largest haptic touchpad (16:10 aspect ratio, 175.5 mm X 109.7 mm), which supports up to MPP 2.5 stylus input. As a result, the Acer Swift 16 AI gives creators the ability to interact with AI creativity tools by sketching, animating, modeling, and editing directly on the touchpad. It provides precise, satisfying feedback and enhanced durability with less moving parts, and a Corning® Gorilla Glass cover offers sleek protection.

Its VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certified 16-inch 3K OLED WQXGA+ touch display with elegant edge-to-edge glass features a 120 Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut to deliver smooth, vivid visuals with accuracy. Audio is powered by dual DTS®:X Ultra speakers with anti-vibration technology, ensuring clear, immersive sound. The FHD IR camera supports secure facial login via Windows Hello.

The Acer Swift 16 AI features a full suite of ports and connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or above, dual Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C ports, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD slot.

Acer Swift Edge AI – Light, Durable, and Capable

The Acer Swift Edge 14 AI (SFE14-I51/T) and Acer Swift Edge 16 AI (SFE16-I51/T) combine striking thin and lightweight designs with MIL-STD 810H U.S. military-grade durability, making them great options for mobile professionals who need ultra-portable devices that do not compromise on performance and battery life. Built with a stainless steel-magnesium alloy chassis, the Swift Edge 14 AI weighs under 1 kg and measures just 13.95 mm, making it one of the lightest AI laptops in its class.

Both are powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H with built-in Intel Graphics, with support for up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 1 TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, ensuring smooth performance and multi-day battery life.

The models feature up to 3K WQXGA+ OLED touch displays with 120 Hz refresh rates and vibrant color reproduction for immersive visual work and entertainment viewing. The inclusion of Acer's latest multi-control touchpads allows users to seamlessly manage media, presentations, and conferencing tools. Bulit-in FHD IR cameras with Human Presence Detection enhance security and convenience, while dual DTS:X Ultra speakers with anti-vibration technology produce clear-cut audio. The teleconferencing experience is further enhanced by Acer's PurifiedVoice technology through AI-aided noise cancelation. The Swift Edge AI models also support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 and come with vital ports including Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C, Type-A, and HDMI 2.1.

Acer Swift Go 14/16 AI – Everyday Versatile AI Performer

For users who need a balance of performance, portability, and value, the new Acer Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-I71/T) and Acer Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-I71/T) offer appealing options with premium features. They are equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processor with built-in Intel Arc B390 graphics and backed by up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 1 TB of M.2 SSD storage.

These two Swift Go AI models feature a sleek laser-etched aluminum chassis and ultra-thin designs that open a full 180 degrees. Display options include 2K WUXGA and 3K WQXGA+ OLED touch panels, with wide color gamut support and smooth refresh rates. Their 5M IR cameras with High Dynamic Range and Human Presence Detection Technology enhance video calls and privacy, while dual DTS:X Ultra speakers with anti-vibration technology and Acer Multi-control touchpads round out their user-centric features. Fast connection speeds are ensured thanks to Wi-Fi 7 and up to Bluetooth 6.0, while an array of I/O ports, including dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-A ports, and HDMI 2.1, provide convenient data transfer.

As Copilot+ PCs on Windows 11, the Swift AI lineup delivers AI experiences designed to boost productivity and creativity. Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, these devices unlock unique Copilot+ PC features like Click to Do[3], enabling quick, context-aware actions based on what's on your screen - whether it's text or images - so tasks can be accomplished faster. Beyond these unique experiences, users get the full breadth of Windows 11 intelligence through Copilot on Windows, a personal AI companion. Copilot Voice enables natural, hands-free interaction through advanced speech recognition while Copilot Vision[4] when opted in provides contextual insights by understanding your active applications and screen content, enabling voice-driven navigation and interaction.

Availability

The Acer Swift 16 AI (SF16-71T) will be available in North America in Q1'2026; in EMEA in March 2026, and in Australia in Q1'2026.

The Acer Swift Edge 14 AI (SFE14-I51/T) will be available in North America in Q2'2026; in EMEA in Q2'2026, and in Australia in Q2'2026.

The Acer Swift Edge 16 AI (SFE16-I51/T) will be available in North America in Q2'2026; in EMEA in Q2'2026, and in Australia in Q2'2026.

The Acer Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-I71/T) will be available in North America in Q2'2026; in EMEA in March 2026, and in Australia in Q2'2026.

The Acer Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-I71/T) will be available in North America in Q2'2026; in EMEA in March 2026, and in Australia in late Q1'2026.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications, and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Specifications

Name Acer Swift 16 AI Model SF16-71T Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra X9 processor 388H Graphics Up to Intel Arc B390 Graphics Display 16" display with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology, WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800 (340 nits) 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100% with integrated multi-touch 16" display with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100% with integrated multi-touch Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x memory Storage Up to 2 TB M.2 SSD Camera FHD IR with privacy shutter Audio DTS®X: Ultra dual speakers with triple-mic array, anti-vibration Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting Thunderbolt™ 4), two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card reader, Audio jack Battery 70 Wh battery, For models with WQXGA Panel + SSD: • up to 24 hours battery life (based on video playback test results) • up to 14 hours under a web browsing scenario • up to 14 hours pursuant to MobileMark®30 Networking Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or above Dimensions/Weight Laptop size: 355.25 (W) x 245.4 (D) x 10.61-14.85 (H) mm, 1.55 kg Haptic touchpad size: 175.5 x 109.7mm Features Copilot+ PC, per-key single-color keyboard design, haptic touchpad, Acer Assist, Acer VisionArt, Acer User Sensing, Acer PurifiedView™, Acer PurifiedVoice™

Name Acer Swift Edge 16 AI Model SFE16-I51 / SFE16-I51T Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H Graphics Intel Graphics Display 16" display with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology, WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800 (340 nits), 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100% with integrated multi-touch 16.0" display with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology, WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800 (400 nits). 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100% 16.0" display with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200 (300 nits). 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100% Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x memory Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera FHD IR Audio DTS®X: Ultra dual speakers with triple-mic array, anti-vibration Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting Thunderbolt™ 4), two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, Audio jack Battery 65 Wh battery Networking Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4 or above Dimensions/Weight 357.15 (W) x 244.64 (D) x 7.6 - 14.6 (H) mm, 1.25 kg Features Copilot+ PC, multi-control touchpad, Acer Assist, Acer VisionArt, Acer User Sensing, Acer PurifiedView™, Acer PurifiedVoice™, Acer My Key

Name Acer Swift Edge 14 AI Model SFE14-I51 / SFE14-I51T Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H Graphics Intel Graphics Display 14.0" display with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200 (400 nits), 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100% 14.0" display with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology, WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800, (400 nits) , 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100% Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x memory Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera FHD IR Audio DTS®X: Ultra dual speakers with triple-mic array, anti-vibration Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting Thunderbolt™ 4), two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, Audio jack Battery 65 Wh battery Networking Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or above Dimensions/Weight 315 (W) x 218.6 (D) x 7.4 - 13.9 (H) mm, 0.99 kg Features Copilot+ PC, multi-control touchpad, Acer Assist, Acer VisionArt, Acer User Sensing, Acer PurifiedView™, Acer PurifiedVoice™, Acer My Key

Name Acer Swift Go 16 AI Model SFG16-I71 / SFG16-I71T Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra X9 processor 388H Graphics Intel Arc B390 Graphics Display 16" display with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, (250 nits), 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100% with integrated multi-touch 16.0" display with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 300 nits), 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100% 16.0" display with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology, WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800, (400 nits), 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100% Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x memory Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera 5M IR Audio DTS®X: Ultra dual speakers with triple-mic array, anti-vibration Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting Thunderbolt™ 4), two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, Audio jack Battery 70 Wh battery Networking Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions/Weight 354.95 (W) x 245.30 (D) x 10.4-15.7 (H) mm, 1.36 kg Features Copilot+ PC, multi-control touchpad, Acer Assist, Acer VisionArt, Acer User Sensing, Acer PurifiedView™, Acer PurifiedVoice™, Acer My Key

Name Acer Swift Go 14 AI Model SFG14-I71 / SFG14-I71T Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra X9 processor 388H Graphics Intel Arc B390 Graphics Display 14" display with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, (250 nits), 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 95% with integrated multi-touch

14.0" display with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, (400 nits), 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100% 14.0" display with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, high-brightness (400 nits), 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100% 14.0" display with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology, WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800, (400 nits),16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100% Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x memory Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera 5M IR Audio DTS®X: Ultra dual speakers with triple-mic array, anti-vibration Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting Thunderbolt™ 4), two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, Audio jack Battery 71 Wh battery Networking Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions/Weight 310.50 (W) x 218.90 (D) x 10.4-15.6 (H) mm , 1.12 kg Features Copilot+ PC, multi-control touchpad, Acer Assist, Acer VisionArt, Acer User Sensing, Acer PurifiedView™, Acer PurifiedVoice™ , Acer My Key

