Acer Announces New Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop with Latest Intel Core 14th Gen Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs

08 Jan, 2024, 18:05 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-72) gaming laptop, unlocking improved performance, immersive experiences, plus essential features for playing and multi-tasking on the go. The device is powered by the latest Intel® Core 14th gen processors, featuring Intel's Performance Hybrid Architecture with improved power and core frequencies to manage workloads efficiently. At the same time, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX40 Series GPUs with DLSS 3.5 technology. NVIDIA RTX Laptop GPUs are packed with specialized AI Tensor Cores enabling unmatched AI performance in creative apps, ultra-efficient productivity, blistering fast gaming, and more. Built for Microsoft Copilot and the next wave of computing, the Nitro laptop provides access to Copilot in Windows via a dedicated Copilot key, making it even easier to harness the power of AI to assist with productivity and creativity tasks.

Users can feast their eyes on immersive visuals and pristine colors on the device's 17-inch QHD display with a fast 165 Hz[1] refresh rate and support for the NVIDIA Advanced Optimus feature. The Nitro 17 is further supported by an advanced cooling system, AI-assisted communication features, and NitroSensesoftware for full device control. To top it all off, the Windows 11 gaming laptop is shipped with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, providing access to a library of hundreds of high-quality games to be explored with friends on PC, console, or cloud.

Acer Nitro 17: All-around Gaming Experiences Made Accessible

Acer's Nitro laptop line gets a significant upgrade with the addition of up to an Intel Core i7 processor 14700HX and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU[1], a powerful combination in a budget-friendly gaming device. Casual gamers and students can expect a fluid experience gaming, streaming, or working thanks to Intel's latest and fastest mobile gaming processors that seamlessly allocate power to optimize device performance. Built with the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, the GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU powers the laptop's breathtaking graphics with AI-enhanced DLSS 3.5 technology and full ray tracing. GeForce RTX technologies are supported in more than 500 popular games and applications, including blockbuster games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2. As an everyday AI companion, Copilot in Windows lends a hand to accelerate work, creation, and play on the gaming laptop with just one click of the dedicated Copilot key. To let users get the most out of demanding games and applications by reducing load time, the Nitro 17 also supports up to 32 GB of DDR5 5600 MHz memory and up to 2 TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Players can expect stunning frames and exceptional details when playing their favorite games on the Nitro laptop's 17.3-inch QHD display (2560 x 1440) which boasts a 16:9 aspect ratio, 165 Hz[1] refresh rate and 3 ms overdrive response time, and eye-popping colors from DCI-P3 100% color gamut. Plus, support for the NVIDIA Advanced Optimus feature solidifies frames and allows for dynamic graphics switching without having to reboot the device. The laptop utilizes a streamlined thermal design with the integration of dual fan quad-intake and quad exhaust systems, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU to minimize throttle and help the components operate at full capacity for longer productivity.

When streaming or communicating in-game, Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 with a three-microphone setup harnesses the power of AI to filter unwanted ambient noise and lets the users' voices stand out through its speakers with DTS:X® Ultra, while the HD webcam utilizes the Acer PurifiedView's AI-powered solutions for enhanced on-screen experiences with automatic framing, eye-contact, and background blur. An integrated NitroSense and mode switch key lets players exercise greater control by instantly giving access to customize the laptop's 4-zone RGB keyboard lighting and an overview of the laptop's performance, temperature, power meters, and more in real-time. For lightning-fast and high-quality connectivity, the Nitro 17 provides a full-fledged range of ports; two Type C USB with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and a Micro SD card reader. It also comes with Killer DoubleShotPro Ethernet E3100G and Wi-Fi 6E compatibility for seamless network connections.

Price and Availability

The Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-72) will be available in North America in January, starting at USD 1249.99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's Media Center for product images and specifications, or visit the Acer News site to see all announcements.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability.

