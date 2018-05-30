Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018

The Acer Altos R880 F4 is a member of the HGX-T1 class of NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Server Platforms. It can significantly enhance performance by using parallel computing power for various applications, including oil and gas, defense, financial services, research, manufacturing, media and entertainment, 3D rendering, deep learning, and mission-critical applications.

"The balanced architecture of the Altos R880 F4 enables eight V100 32GB SXM2s to interlock at their maximum speed," said Evis Lin, General Manager of Server Business, Acer Inc. "For real-time inference, we also have the Altos R480 F4 servers to host 16 NVIDIA Tesla P4 GPUs. Both Altos R880 F4 and R480 F4 are exceptional products for deep learning training and inference."

The Altos R880 and R480 F4 processors deliver exceptional workload-optimized performance and hardware-enhanced security. Designed for trusted data service delivery, the processors are fueled by significant leaps in I/O, memory, storage and network technologies. Acer will demonstrate both the R880 F4 and the R480 F4, as well as successful AI applications in deep learning at GTC Taiwan 2018.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2018 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-announces-new-servers-powered-by-nvidia-tesla-gpus-at-gtc-taiwan-2018-300656262.html

SOURCE Acer Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.acer.com

