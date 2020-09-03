Acer Announces New Spin 7 Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G Compute Platform

"We envision notebooks of the future to provide exceptional productivity and portability with human-centric design, ultra-long battery life, blazing-fast 5G connectivity and beyond," said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc. "The new Acer Spin 7 is an Always On, Always Connected notebook capable of keeping up with the modern work-from-anywhere lifestyle with its sleek form factor supporting up to multi-day use on a single charge."

"We're excited for Acer to launch their first-ever Windows on Snapdragon PC and launch the first device powered by the breakthrough Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform," said Keith Kressin, SVP & GM, Computing & Edge Cloud, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Whether working remotely or on the go, 5G connectivity will transform how Spin 7 users experience their PC. The multi-day battery life, superior performance, AI acceleration, enhanced camera and audio technology, and enterprise-grade security features that the platform enables will deliver cutting-edge experiences and boost productivity."

Immersive and Secure

The new Spin 7 features the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform, which enables extreme battery life and premium entertainment experiences. Paired with the device's Full HD IPS[2] display, the integrated Qualcomm Aqstic™ echo noise cancellation and noise suppression (ECNS) technology supports high-fidelity sound for an immersive experience. This Windows 10 Pro device also has an incredible battery life, and sips power when in standby, meaning users may experience multi-day usage[1] without reaching for a power cord. A reliable fingerprint sensor supports more secure logins through Windows Hello, giving users peace of mind. Users can also connect securely over cellular 4G/LTE and 5G without relying on unsecure public Wi-Fi.[3]

Stay Connected On-the-Go With 5G Connectivity

The new Spin 7 notebook utilizes the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which supports 5G connectivity across both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies with download speeds up to 7.5 Gbps. Where available, users can expect fast and reliable 5G connections. The speed, low-latency and independence offered by 5G connectivity means that the Spin 7 can keep up with the demands of modern business. As remote work becomes increasingly prevalent and workforces become spread out, high-speed 5G connectivity allows users to stay connected for efficient productivity on-the-go.

Four Distinctive Form Factors

The Spin 7's design goes beyond its attractive form and seeks to empower users with a variety of form factors: notebook, tablet, tent, and presentation modes. These form factors are made possible by Acer's 360-degree hinge design, which also slightly elevates the chassis while in notebook mode to offer a more ergonomic typing experience. The notebook's chassis also houses an Acer Active Stylus, a rechargeable stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity that employs Wacom AES 1.0 to offer users an authentic sketching or note-taking experience on the device's touch screen.

Ultraportable for Style-Conscious Professionals

The Spin 7 is a 14-inch convertible notebook designed for style-conscious professionals, featuring a polished-looking steam blue chassis offset by gold accents. A magnesium-aluminum alloy body allows the body to measure in at just 1.4 kg and 15.9 mm thin, making it portable enough to practically disappear into a backpack or briefcase. This attention to detail extends to the notebook's 14-inch Full HD IPS display, which covers 100% of the sRGB gamut, allowing for vivid and sharp colors.

Antimicrobial Solutions[4] for a Safer Computing Experience

The touch screen is covered by a layer of Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass. A BPR & EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial agent in the coating on the keyboard, touchpad and surrounding surface is proven to show a consistently high microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria under the JIS Z 2801 & ISO 22196 test protocol.

