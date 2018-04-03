Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors

Now with an option for up to the latest 8 th Generation Intel ® Core ™ i7 and Intel Core i7+ processors, the updated Nitro 5 enables gamers to rise above the competition with exceptional processing power, improved efficiency and increased responsiveness

Acer today unveiled the latest addition to its Nitro 5 gaming series, lauded for its refined styling and outstanding performance targeting casual gamers. Powered by up to the latest 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 and Intel Core i7+ processors, the newest 15-inch Nitro 5 offers improved speed and threading efficiency to gives users the ultimate thrill as they battle with friends online.

"Acer is excited to be among the first to offer the new Intel Core i7+ processors with our new Nitro 5 gaming notebook," said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer. "The new Nitro 5 provides exceptional performance at an accessible price point which exceeds the needs of most casual gamers, and also professional users that need to power through their tasks on the go."

"These latest 8th Gen Intel Core mobile products are our highest performing, designed to push the limits of gameplay and content creation. In these new Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i7+ products, we're bringing together high end CPU performance capabilities, increased system responsiveness and fast load times with Intel Optane memory, and built-in blazing fast Gigabit WiFi -- all in a laptop design," said Chris Walker, Vice President, Client Computing Group and General Manager, Mobile Client Platforms, Intel. "The new Acer Nitro 5 blends these technologies into a fantastic design."

Built for Performance and Control

The Acer Nitro 5 ships with up to the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i7+ processors offering an improved six-core design, an emphasis on premium performance so users never drop a frame or miss a beat while the action unfolds, and Intel® Optane™ memory that increases responsiveness and load times. NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti graphics[1] allow for a truly immersive graphic experience with faster rendering, finer textures, and dynamic lighting to snipe enemies hiding in even the darkest shadows. Up to 512 GB of NVMe PCIe solid-state storage is available on the Nitro 5, providing plenty of space for apps and games while enabling ultra-fast boot up times. The Nitro 5 features up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, which draws 20% less power than DDR3 memory for more efficient gaming sessions. Once on the battlefield, Acer's NitroSense utility monitors the status of the CPU/GPU, while CoolBoost technology adjusts the fans for optimal performance.

Styled for Domination

The Nitro 5 offers bold refinement not commonly seen in a gaming laptop, thanks to its elegant laser texturing and understated matte hinge. The crimson red hinge beautifully matches the futuristic design of the backlit keyboard, while the 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display produces brilliant imagery with crisp details. A front-facing HD web camera lets users strategize with the squad as they prepare to unleash terror on the competition, and celebrate together after victory is secured. Users can also easily broadcast games live with Mixer, directly from the Game bar on Windows 10 simply by pressing the Windows key plus G.

Audio Excitement and Gigabit Wireless

With high-quality audio as an essential component for gaming, Dolby Audio™ Premium and Acer TrueHarmony™ technology ensure the finely-tuned speakers pick up on any would-be attackers entering the scene. The Nitro 5 features Intel® Wireless-AC 9560 2x2 802.11ac wireless which offers Gigabit performance that enhances gaming, streaming, and conferencing experiences. A plethora of ports including hyper-fast USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0, and Gigabit Ethernet are included so users are prepared for every mission whether at home or on the go.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Nitro 5 will be available in North America in May with prices starting at US$749; and in EMEA in May with prices starting at EUR799.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability may vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

[1] Specifications may vary based on market and configuration

