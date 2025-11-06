Acer Announces Operating Income for Q3'25 at NT$1.51 Billion with 105.1% Growth Quarter-on-quarter

TAIPEI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025: consolidated revenues were NT$73.40 billion with 10.3% growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and flattish year-on-year (YoY); gross profits reached NT$8.2 billion, up 21.7% QoQ and 6.7% YoY, with 11.2% margin; operating income was NT$1.51 billion, up 105.1% QoQ with 2.1% margin; net income[1] was NT$1.11 billion, up 2.3% QoQ; and earnings per share was NT$0.37.

For year-to-September, consolidated revenues were NT$201.27 billion with 1.3% growth YoY; gross profits reached NT$21.40 billion, up 1.6% YoY with 10.6% margin; operating income was NT$3.28 billion with 1.6% margin; net income[1] was NT$2.71 billion; and earnings per share was NT$0.90.

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers[2] and displays contributed 33.6% of the group's total revenues in Q3 and 31.8% year-to-September. Its subsidiary, Highpoint Service Network's Taipei Exchange listing application has passed the listing screening committee and has been sanctioned by the Taipei Exchange's Board of Directors.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements [2] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

