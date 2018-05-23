Acer Announces Powerful Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktops

Editor's Summary

The new Predator Orion 5000 series gaming desktops feature up to 8 th Gen Intel ® Core ™ i7+ 8700K processors paired with the latest Intel Z370 chipset[1], and up to 2-way NVIDIA ® GeForce ® GTX 1080 Ti GPUs in SLI.

Its chassis has an EMI-compliant transparent side panel to show off its powerful internals, while the IceTunnel 2.0 airflow management design segments the system into different thermal zones and provides each sector with its own airflow tunnel to expel heat.

The Predator Orion 3000 series is powered with up to 8 th Gen Intel Core i7+ processors, and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs, while the VR-Ready desktop supports 4K gameplay letting gamers take dead aim at opponents on the battlefield with crystal clarity.

The Predator accessory line has been expanded to complete the gaming experience.

Acer today unveiled its new Predator Orion 5000 series gaming desktops, designed for gamers who require superior performance and an adaptable chassis for future expansion. The company also released the mid-range Predator Orion 3000 series gaming desktops, as well as an expanded collection of Predator accessories designed to support gamers as they tackle their mission of choice.

"Getting the specs right is just half the fight. Predator Orion desktops provide a well-rounded choice for gamers with a striking chassis, built-in airflow management, expandability, and award-winning software that brings everything together," said Jeff Lee, General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, Acer. "We're excited to add the new 5000 and 3000 series to the Predator Orion family, and together with the top-of-the-line Predator Orion 9000, Acer is providing a full lineup of gaming desktops that cater to a wide range of needs."

Predator Orion 5000 Series: Win the Battle

The new Predator Orion 5000 Series gaming desktops feature up to 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7+ 8700K processors paired with the latest Intel Z370 chipset1, up to 32 GB of Intel® Optane™ memory for fast load times and improved responsiveness, and up to 2-way NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti GPUs in SLI1 so gamers can enjoy their favorite game titles at incredibly high screen resolutions, as well as premium VR experiences.

"The 8th Gen Intel Core i7+ 8700K is the best desktop gaming Intel has ever built, and when combined with the acceleration and responsiveness offered by Intel Optane memory, the result is incredible performance needed for the most demanding gaming experiences," said Steve Long, Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing Group Sales and Marketing, Intel. "The close collaboration with Acer to bring Intel's best-in-class performance to life is on full display with the new Predator Orion 5000 and 3000 Series gaming desktops."

"Powered with the extreme gaming horsepower delivered by our GeForce GTX 10-series GPUs, the Predator Orion 5000 can run the most graphically-demanding games with ease," said Kaustubh Sanghani, General Manager of PC Platforms at NVIDIA. "Gamers will appreciate Acer's flexible configuration options ensuring they can play to win on GeForce GTX - the world's largest gaming platform."

The Predator Orion 5000's chassis has a transparent side panel to show off its powerful internals and is EMI-compliant to protect users and peripherals from potential electromagnetic interference. Easy-open side panels allows users to quickly swap out components and cables during upgrades. The IceTunnel 2.0 airflow management design segments the system into different thermal zones and provides each sector with its own airflow tunnel to expel heat. A front mesh panel with dust filters allows the Predator Orion 5000 to inhale massive amounts of air while filtering out annoying dust. Additional features for core gamers include Killer LAN high-speed Ethernet, cradles for audio headsets, a carry-handle for portability and Acer's signature Predator design for aggressive yet refined styling.

Predator Orion 3000 Series: Peak Performance and Style

With up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7+ processors, and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs, the VR- ready Predator Orion 3000 supports 4K gameplay as gamers take aim at opponents on the battlefield with crystal clarity. Like the 5000 series, the Predator Orion 3000 can be configured with up to 32 GB of Intel® Optane™ memory to increase responsiveness and load times, and up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM to support lightning fast action while playing the latest titles.

The Predator Orion 3000 Series features the same attractive design language as its bigger brother, with a transparent EMI-compliant side panel1, RGB lighting, sleek lines, blue accents and built-in headset cradles. Excellent heat dissipation is achieved with a front-facing intake LED fan, mesh cover and rear exhaust for optimized air flow throughout the chassis.

Predator Gadgets and Accessories to Complete the Gaming Experience

Alongside the new Predator Orion 5000 and 3000 series gaming desktops, Acer has expanded its gaming gadget and accessory line to complete the gaming experience with consistent quality:

Predator Cestus 510 : a customizable high-performance gaming mouse with an precise optical sensor that supports up to 16,000 DPI

a customizable high-performance gaming mouse with an precise optical sensor that supports up to 16,000 DPI Predator Gaming Chair: includes detachable cushions, superior ergonomics, and lumbar spine support to give players an edge on marathon gaming sessions

includes detachable cushions, superior ergonomics, and lumbar spine support to give players an edge on marathon gaming sessions Predator Hard Case: protects the most valuable assets with a hard-as-rock outer shell and customizable foam inserts that fit exactly around your computer

protects the most valuable assets with a hard-as-rock outer shell and customizable foam inserts that fit exactly around your computer Predator Aethon 500 extra-durable mechanical keyboard with a lifespan of 70 million strokes per key, customizable with 16.8 million colors

extra-durable mechanical keyboard with a lifespan of 70 million strokes per key, customizable with 16.8 million colors Predator Mousepad series available in plastic or fabric finishes with dramatic cinematic landscapes to keep the player in the game

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktops will be available in North America in July starting at $1,499; in EMEA in June starting at EUR1,699; and in China in June starting at RMB15,999.

The Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktops will be available in North America in October starting at $999; in EMEA in July starting at EUR1,299; and in China in July starting at RMB6,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability for these new products may vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

The new Predator Orion 5000, Orion 3000, and Predator gadgets & accessories were unveiled today at the next@acer press event held in New York, where the company announced a range of new devices and solutions for gamers, creators, families, students and professionals. For more information, visit www.acer.com/nextatacer.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model or region

