Acer Announces the TravelMate Spin B3, a Convertible Notebook for the K-12 Classroom

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today expanded its line of TravelMate notebooks with the convertible TravelMate Spin B3 and clamshell TravelMate B3, devices intended for the K-12 education market. The portable 11.6-inch notebooks come with enhanced performance and sport a sturdy design to protect them from the knocks of school life, ideal for use both in-school and out-of-school.

The TravelMate Spin B3 and TravelMate B3 are reliable devices designed around the needs of K-12 schoolchildren. They feature the latest Intel® Pentium® and Celeron® processors, giving students all the power they need for classroom work, and comply with the MIL-STD 810G military standard, meaning that they're strong enough to survive the bumps and spills[3] that are part of daily student life. A pressure-resistant[4] top cover, shock-absorbent rubber bumper and reinforced corners all add to the durability of the devices. The notebooks can also get students through the entire school day (up to 12 hours[2] of battery life) on a single charge.

TravelMate Spin B3: A Flexible Device for Better Learning and Collaboration

The TravelMate Spin B3[5] is a flexible device that adapts to the demands of a school day via four usage modes: students can write essays in clamshell mode, watch videos or lectures in display mode, make space on a desk in tent mode when they need to work by hand, and make use of tablet mode when they need to write by hand in math or art class. An optional world-facing camera above the keyboard allows students to capture photos and videos in tablet mode. The TravelMate B3 Spin employs Wacom AES technology to provide a natural writing experience and comes with a dockable stylus.

Integrates Into the School Environment

The school ecosystem is made up of more than just students, and the TravelMate Spin B3 and TravelMate B3 include a variety of features that will make the lives of educators and school IT technicians easier. There is an optional battery indicator light on the front cover which enables teachers to see which students' laptops are low on battery. The devices have anchored keys that are difficult to remove and an easy-fix keyboard, making it convenient for the school's IT technician to repair.

The TravelMate Spin B3 and TravelMate B3 come with a variety of connectivity options: Ethernet, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port and on select models[6], a fully-functional USB Type-C port that allows for charging, 5GB/s data transfer and connection to external displays.

Pricing & Availability

The TravelMate Spin B3 will be available in April, starting at USD 329.

The TravelMate B3 will be available in April, starting at USD 239.

[1] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810G (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand. [2] Listed battery life is based on MobileMark 2014® productivity mode testing with wireless on. Details of MobileMark 2014 testing are available at www.bapco.com. Battery life rating is for comparison purposes only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, application, power management settings, operating conditions, and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use. [3] Tests done in a lab environment under pre-set conditions. Can survive drops from heights of up to 4ft (122cm) and up to 330ml2 of liquid spilled on the keyboard. [4] Withstands 60kg downward weight [5] Non-convertible model also available [6] Only on the TravelMate Spin B3

