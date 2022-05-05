Acer Debuts Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Powered by New AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series Processors

New Chromebook Delivers Powerful Performance in a Thin-and-Light, Durable Design

Editor's Summary

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-3H) provides exceptionally powerful performance with the latest AMD Ryzen ™ 5000 C-Series processors and AMD Radeon ™ graphics

5000 C-Series processors and AMD Radeon graphics Immersive visuals on the 14-inch Full HD display with 100% sRGB color range[1] and superior audio for conferencing, classes, entertainment, games and more

Thin-and-light design is convertible and boasts military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability to take on more in a range of settings

TAIPEI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today debuted its new high-performance Acer Chromebook Spin 514 convertible and durable Chromebook, powered by new AMD Ryzen™ 5000 C-series processors based on AMD "Zen 3" architecture and AMD Radeon™ graphics, also launched today.

"Acer's continued partnership with AMD has resulted in award-winning Chromebooks that deliver the latest in powerful performance in thin-and-light designs," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "Acer Chromebook customers have pushed the boundaries for what they do with their Chromebook, and can do even more with the new Ryzen-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 514."

"We're proud to partner with Acer to introduce the new AMD processor-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 514," said Saeid Moshkelani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. "With the leadership performance of Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors, Acer's latest Chromebook is equipping consumers with technology that is putting collaboration and efficiency at the forefront of every classroom, office and creative space."

Powerful AMD Ryzen Performance with an Immersive Display

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-3H) makes multi-tasking a breeze with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors based on AMD's "Zen 3" architecture. From tackling personal finances to running the latest productivity apps, the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 can handle it all. AMD Radeon graphics contribute to smooth visuals when playing cloud games and streaming the latest content on the Chromebook's 14-inch Full HD multi-touch IPS display. Made with Corning Gorilla Glass, the display is protected from scratches and dings. Plus, attention will stay on the immersive images thanks to the display's vibrant 100% sRGB color range[1] and ultra-narrow 6.1mm (0.24 in) side bezels.

Hybrid workers and students will experience superb video on conference calls and online classes using the Acer Chromebook Spin 514's Full HD webcam with flare-reducing technology. Rich audio completes the conferencing solution with dual microphones and two upward-facing speakers sharing. A camera shutter protects privacy when calls and classes are done.

Military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability [2,3] pairs with the aluminum top and bottom covers to give customers the protection they need to use the device wherever work, classes and fun takes them. The Chromebook Spin 514's convertible design features 360-degree hinges, enabling its touchscreen display to be used in four different modes: display mode for presenting, tablet mode for entertainment, clamshell mode for keyboard input and tent mode to make the most of small spaces. An all-day 10-hour battery life[4] keeps users productive in all modes on the go.

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is packed with functional features including fast Wi-Fi 6 that provides reliable performance and connectivity as well as two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports and optional HDMI for connecting to peripherals, charging devices and transferring data. Navigation is smooth and accurate on the durable Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad, and the optional backlit keyboard boosts productivity in a range of lighting conditions.

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514

For enterprise users, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 features the business capabilities of Chrome OS to provide employees with a modern experience and devices that stay fast, have built-in security, deploy quickly, and reduce the total cost of ownership. Acer Chromebook Enterprise devices free IT from mundane administrative tasks, facilitate collaboration, and secure access to data and apps for the cloud workforce.

Chrome OS and App Support

Acer Chromebooks are built on Chrome OS, delivering fast boot times, ease of use, security, and longer battery life. Acer Chromebooks support web-based apps as well as installed apps through Google Play, so users can access all their favorite apps for productivity, school, creativity and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-3H) will be available in Q3 in North America starting at USD 579.99; and in EMEA starting at EUR 749.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-3H) will be available in Q3 in North America starting at USD 899.99; and in EMEA starting at EUR 849.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on region and model. 100% sRGB and 45% NTSC options available. HDMI on select models. 2 Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810H (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand. MIL-STD 810G/H is a testing protocol conducted in controlled settings and does not guarantee future performance in all situations. Do not attempt to simulate these tests, as damage resulting from this will not be covered by Acer's standard warranty. 3 Sand and Dust testing based on MIL-STD 810F. 4 Battery life may vary depending on usage. Actual battery life varies depending on product specifications, computer settings and applications or features launched. All batteries' maximum capacity diminishes with time and use. For Chrome OS devices, the battery test is based on a standard test tool published by Google and it is called power_LoadTest (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing).

