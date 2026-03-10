Acer Debuts First TravelMate P4 & P2 Copilot+ PCs Featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors with Intel vPro

Editor's Summary

MILAN, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today unveiled a new lineup of TravelMate Copilot+ PCs that empower organizations of all sizes to unleash the full potential of AI. The new TravelMate P4 14 AI, TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI, TravelMate P2 16 AI, and TravelMate P2 14 AI business laptops are powered by up to the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel vPro[1][2], delivering real-world performance, long battery life, enterprise-grade security, and simplified manageability.

From SMBs to the public sector, the new lineup delivers a combination of performance, productivity, and security. The devices also represent the first Copilot+ PCs in the TravelMate P4 and P2 series, underscoring Acer's commitment to offering a robust commercial portfolio of AI-ready devices[3].

James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc., remarked: "As IT and operations departments across sectors explore how AI can help their organization, Acer is committed to offering a dedicated product portfolio and leveraging our commercial expertise to accelerate AI transformation in the way that is right for them. To accomplish this, Acer's new TravelMate Copilot+ PCs are purpose-built for AI-powered performance, streamlined productivity, and multilayered enterprise-grade security."

Jen Larson, General Manager, Commercial Client Segments, Intel, commented: "This new Acer TravelMate lineup leverages Intel's most advanced Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel vPro to offer commercial PC experiences that are purpose-built for business, not repurposed for it. Crafted for real-world performance, the new platform delivers enterprise-grade security for PCs, simplified IT management, and optimized diagnostics and AI-enhanced support features right out of the box, ready for businesses to scale across the fleet, and into the future."

Delivering Performance, Productivity, and Security to Modern Businesses

Top performance of enterprise technology, synchronized across departments, is a prerequisite for modern businesses staying ahead. Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel vPro, the new TravelMate business laptops deliver advanced on‑device AI capabilities that accelerate AI‑driven workflows while providing fast, stable, and quiet performance, along with long-lasting battery life in a thin and lightweight chassis.

IT decision-makers seek AI tools that drive productivity without disrupting established team dynamics or ecosystems. Teams at every level are prioritizing the elimination of low-value, repetitive tasks to unlock time for creative problem-solving. To cater to everyone, the new lineup leverages the innovation and efficiency of Windows 11 Copilot+ PC experiences, including intelligent tools that save time and reduce friction in everyday work. To accommodate working even in less-than-ideal environments, AI-enhanced features like Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction and Acer PurifiedView ensure clearer audio and video. Workers also have greater mobile working range with fast charging capabilities[4] via Thunderbolt 4 and TravelMateSense for optimizing battery usage, while the speed of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 facilitate collaboration and real-time file sharing.

To maintain stakeholder trust and uphold their reputations, modern businesses must also ensure uncompromising security. Every Copilot+ PC is a Secured-core PC, offering the highest level of Windows protection across hardware, firmware, and the operating system. For safeguarding data and devices, the new laptops feature a comprehensive suite of stringent protections — including Acer's new Chassis Intrusion Alarm, an optional feature that notifies a user if their device casing was opened without authorization. The lineup also offers a discrete Trusted Platform Module, fingerprint sensor, built‑in camera shutter, and Kensington Nano lock.

The new TravelMate laptops are further equipped with Commercial BIOS and the complementary Acer Office Manager (AOM), delivering efficient fleet management and reliable performance for small and medium-sized businesses that need to manage remote devices effortlessly, even with limited IT support. Certified according to the MILSTD 810H military grade standard, the new devices are engineered to endure the demands of frequent travel and dynamic, complex work environments. They are also available in TCO[5] certified models, supporting organizations in meeting their sustainability goals.

Unlocking Limitless Productivity with Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI and TravelMate P4 14 AI

Housed in a sleek aluminum chassis, the TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI (TMP414RN-76, TMP414RN-56, TMP414RN-76-TCO, TMP414RN-56-TCO) and TravelMate P4 14 AI (TMP414-76-TCO, TMP414-56-TCO, TMP414-56, TMP414-76) are thinner and lighter than the previous generation, offering a distinctive balance of performance, power efficiency, and portability. To cater to various types of work, both models offer stunning visuals on either a WUXGA or a 3K (WQXGA+, 2880×1800 and 100% sRGB coverage) display. Each screen's 16:10 aspect ratio provides expanded vertical workspace for boosting productivity, further enhanced by support for multiple 4K external displays through dual USB‑C ports and an HDMI port.

The 360-degree convertible TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI offers a touchscreen and includes a garaged stylus, bringing the intuitive workflows of a tablet experience to creative work and collaboration. As light as 1.19 kg[6], the clamshell TravelMate P4 14 AI boosts AI-powered productivity in an ultraportable design ideal for frequent business travelers and hybrid workers seeking the perfect blend of performance and lightweight mobility. Both models come with a built-in fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboard.

Empowering Workforces with AI‑Ready Business Laptops: Acer TravelMate P2 16 AI and TravelMate P2 14 AI

Built for productivity anywhere, the TravelMate P2 16 AI (TMP216-52, TMP216-72, TMP216-52-TCO, TMP216-72-TCO) and TravelMate P2 14 AI (TMP214-57, TMP214-57-TCO, TMP214-77, TMP214-77-TCO) stand out for offering high-performance experiences unique to Copilot+ PCs while maintaining long-lasting battery life. Rapid fast‑charging technology fills the battery to up to 80% in just an hour, or 50% in 30 minutes, and a 16:10 WUXGA IPS display with narrow bezels offers crisp, clear visuals with greater power efficiency. The TravelMate P2 16 AI offers the additional screen real estate of a 16‑inch panel, making it ideal for creators and professionals creating content, multitasking, or handling data‑heavy workloads.

For organizations supporting remote work from virtually anywhere, optional LTE connectivity on both models ensures continuous online access beyond Wi‑Fi coverage, and a fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboard are also available as add-ons.

Availability

The TravelMate P4 14 AI will be available in North America from June 2026; in EMEA from June 2026; and in Australia from May 2026.

The TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI will be available in North America from June 2026; in EMEA from June 2026; and in Australia from May 2026.

The TravelMate P2 16 AI will be available in North America from June 2026; in EMEA from June 2026; and in Australia from May 2026.

The TravelMate P2 14 AI will be available in North America from June 2026; in EMEA from May 2026; and in Australia from May 2026.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name TravelMate P4 14 AI Model TMP414-76-TCO / TMP414-56-TCO / TMP414-56 / TMP414-76 Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 365 Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 356H Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 332 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 322 [Intel vPro options will be available at a later date.] Graphics Intel Graphics Display 14.0" display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800, high-brightness (400 nits, typical value) Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD 14.0" display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, 120Hz refresh rate. Memory Up to 64 GB of Dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM Storage 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe Camera 5M +IR Camera FHD Camera Audio DTS® Audio, Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction in 3 mics array built-in microphones to support Advanced Privacy Mode, Acer TrueHarmony Technology Security Fingerprint reader, Acer ProShield Plus security manager, Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution, Kensington lock (Nano-type), Camera shutter, optional Chassis Intrusion Alarm Features Copilot+ PC experiences, OceanGlass™ Touchpad, TravelMateSense Ports Two USB Type-C™ ports supporting Thunderbolt™ 4, Two USB Standard-A ports, HDMI® 2.1 port with HDCP support, microSD™ Card reader, 3.5 mm headphone/speaker jack, supporting headsets with built-in microphone, Ethernet (RJ-45) port Battery 65 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery Networking Wi-Fi 7, supports Bluetooth® 5.4 or above Dimensions/Weight 314.7 (W) x 228.4 (D) x 15.9 (H) mm (12.39 x 8.99 x 0.63 inches) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs.) WQXGA+ display 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs.) WUXGA display System Compliance ENERGY STAR®, Wi-Fi®, EPEAT® registered, optional TCO Certified

Name TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI Model TMP414RN-76 / TMP414RN-56 / TMP414RN-76-TCO / TMP414RN-56-TCO Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 365 Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 356H Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 335 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 325 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 322 [Intel vPro options will be available at a later date.] Graphics Intel Graphics Display 14.0" IPS display, WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800, 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut sRGB 100% with integrated multi-touch, support for AES2.0 stylus 14.0" WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution LED-backlit IPS LCD with integrated multi-touch, 16:10 aspect ratio, support for AES2.0 stylus, 120Hz refresh rate Memory Up to 64 GB of Dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM Storage 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe Camera USB 5M Camera 5M +IR Camera Audio DTS® X:Ultra Audio, Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction in 3 mics array built-in microphones to support Advanced Privacy Mode, Acer TrueHarmony Technology Security Power keycap fingerprint reader, Acer ProShield Plus security manager, Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution, Kensington lock (Nano-type), Camera shutter, optional Chassis Intrusion Alarm Features Copilot+ PC experiences, Built-in AES Stylus, OceanGlass™ Touchpad, TravelMateSense Ports Two USB Type-C™ ports supporting Thunderbolt™ 4, Two USB Standard-A ports, HDMI® 2.1 port with HDCP support, microSD™ Card reader, 3.5 mm headphone/speaker jack, supporting headsets with built-in microphone, Ethernet (RJ-45) port Battery 71 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4 or above Dimensions/Weight 312.8 (W) x 231.6 (D) x 16.9/17.1 (H) mm (12.31 x 9.12 x 0.67/0.67 inches) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs.) WQXGA+ display 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs.) WUXGA display System Compliance ENERGY STAR®, Wi-Fi®, EPEAT® registered

Name TravelMate P2 16 AI Model TMP216-52 / TMP216-72 / TMP216-52-TCO / TMP216-72-TCO Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 365 Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 356H Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 332 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 322 [Intel vPro options will be available at a later date.] Graphics Intel Graphics Display 16.0" display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut sRGB 100% 16.0" display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut NTSC 45% Memory Up to 64 GB of Dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM Storage 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe Camera 5M +IR Camera FHD Camera Audio DTS® Audio, Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction with dual-mic array built-in microphones, Acer TrueHarmony Technology Security Acer ProShield Plus security manager, Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution, Kensington lock (Nano-type), Camera shutter, optional Chassis Intrusion Alarm, optional Fingerprint reader Features Copilot+ PC experiences, OceanGlass™ Touchpad, TravelMateSense Ports Two USB Type-C™ ports supporting Thunderbolt™ 4, Two USB Standard-A ports, HDMI® 2.1 port with HDCP support, microSD™ Card reader, Ethernet (RJ-45) port, 3.5 mm headphone/speaker jack, supporting headsets with built-in microphone Battery 65 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4 or above, LTE option Dimensions/Weight 357.58 (W) x 254.17 (D) x 18.9/19.6 (H) mm (14.08 x 10.01 x 0.74/0.77 inches) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs.) with 3-cell battery pack, WUXGA display System Compliance ENERGY STAR®, Wi-Fi®, EPEAT® registered, optional TCO Certified

Name TravelMate P2 14 AI Model TMP214-57 / TMP214-57-TCO / TMP214-77 / TMP214-77-TCO Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 365 Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 356H Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 332 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 322 [Intel vPro options will be available at a later date.] Graphics Intel Graphics Display 14.0" display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut sRGB 100% 14.0" display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut NTSC 45% Memory Up to 64 GB of Dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM Storage 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe Camera 5M +IR Camera FHD Camera Audio DTS® Audio, Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction with dual-mic array built-in microphones, Acer TrueHarmony Technology Security Acer ProShield Plus security manager, Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution, Kensington lock (Nano-type), Camera shutter, optional Chassis Intrusion Alarm, optional Fingerprint reader Features Copilot+ PC experiences, OceanGlass™ Touchpad, TravelMateSense Ports Two USB Type-C™ ports supporting Thunderbolt™ 4, Two USB Standard-A ports, HDMI® 2.1 port with HDCP support, microSD™ Card reader, Ethernet (RJ-45) port, 3.5 mm headphone/speaker jack, supporting headsets with built-in microphone Battery 65 Wh 3-cell LI-ion battery Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4 or above, LTE option Dimensions/Weight 314.7 (W) x 228.4 (D) x 17.9/18.9 (H) mm (12.39 x 8.99 x 0.7/0.74 inches) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs.) with 3-cell battery pack, WUXGA display System Compliance ENERGY STAR®, Wi-Fi®, EPEAT® registered, optional TCO Certified

[1] All versions of the Intel vPro platform require an eligible Intel processor, a supported operating system, Intel LAN and/or WLAN silicon, firmware enhancements, and other hardware and software necessary to deliver the manageability use cases, security features, system performance, and stability that define the platform. See intel.com/performance-vpro for details. [2] CPU, memory, storage, and Wi-Fi specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models are subject to availability. [3] AI features may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, or may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Data latency, cost, and privacy advantages refer to non-cloud-based AI apps. Learn more at intel.com/AIPC. [4] Fast charge technology powers your device back up to 80% capacity in just an hour or 50% in 30 minutes. Battery life is measured based on MobileMark 2030. [5] Acer TCO certified models are identified with the "TCO" suffix in the model name (ex: XXXXXX-XX-TCO). For more detail Acer TCO certified products click Here (https://tcocertified.com/product-finder/) [6] The weight of 1.19 kg applies only to the TravelMate P4 14 AI with the WQXGA+ panel option. Please refer to the specifications for further information.

