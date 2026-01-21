Acer Debuts Its First Chromebooks for Students Powered by MediaTek Kompanio 540 Processor

Editor's Summary

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and Acer Chromebook 311 deliver exceptional performance and up to 15 hours of battery life, [1] giving students the robust platform they need to learn, create and collaborate.

giving students the robust platform they need to learn, create and collaborate. The new Acer Chromebooks are compact, reliable and host a range of durability features to make the most of schools' technology investments and resources.

The Acer Chromebook 311 (C725/T) has a traditional clamshell design, while the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R725T) has a convertible design for note-taking and sketching; both are power-efficient and offer fast WiFi 7 for a reliable and fast connection.

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today unveiled the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and Acer Chromebook 311, its first two education Chromebooks powered by the newly available MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor. The new Acer Chromebooks have the features and performance technology students need to embrace a tech-forward curriculum and develop crucial 21st-century skills. Packaged in durable designs that can handle challenging school environments, the two new Acer Chromebooks help extend school districts' budgets and deliver a reduced total cost of ownership.

"Acer Chromebooks are acclaimed as a foundational technology to prepare K-12 students for a lifetime of learning," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. "Their durability, flexibility and ease-of-use help students collaborate and embrace new concepts with enthusiasm. Plus, they help teachers more effectively implement personalized learning strategies for their students, while IT departments can effectively manage Chromebooks to ensure sustainable operation and uninterrupted student learning."

Performance and Battery Life in Clamshell, Convertible Form Factors

The student-friendly Chromebooks are powered by the new MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor that enables smooth performance for everyday learning and even demanding applications such as STEM programs and Minecraft® Education Edition. In addition, the new Chromebooks provide up to 15 hours of battery life and have fast-charging capabilities, making them ideal for students in 1:1 programs that take their devices home for after-school enrichment, as well as for lab and classroom environments where students share devices. The new Acer Chromebooks have a power-efficient design resulting in fanless operation that is whisper-quiet.

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R725T) has a convertible design with 360-degree hinges that allow it to be used in four different modes, including tablet mode for reading, sketching and taking notes. The Acer Chromebook 311 (C725) has a traditional clamshell design that is compact and lightweight, so young learners can easily use and transport it. Both models feature an 11.6-inch LED-backlit HD (1366x768) display with IPS technology, while the Chromebook Spin 311 also has the option for an Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass[2] display to meet the needs of students and school districts. Both Chromebooks can also be purchased with an optional TÜV Rheinland-certified display that offers low blue-light emissions.

The two new Acer Chromebooks provide access to a range of features that enhance the student experience. Both feature a Full HD webcam supported by dual microphones for class projects, and have the option for a world-facing camera for engaging science and art projects. The dedicated Quick Insert key on both new Acer Chromebooks encourages student creativity and efficiency by providing one-touch access to tools, menus, and other applications. In addition, both systems are offered with up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 for strong and reliable connections to the network and peripherals.[3]

Lower Total Cost of Ownership to Maximize School Budgets

The new Acer Chromebooks meet MIL-STD 810H[4] testing standards and have durability features that protect schools' investments and reduce the total cost of ownership. Each Chromebook has an impact-resistant exterior, shock-absorbent bumpers, and internal honeycomb design that protects it from drops as high as 122 cm (48 inches), making them ideal for unpredictable K-12 classroom environments. Brackets along the LCD panel and I/O ports provide reinforcement to withstand rough handling and repeated use. Both new Chromebooks have a keyboard with a unique drainage system that routes water out of the device to help protect internal components from spills up to 330 ml (11 oz).[5] The new Acer Chromebooks' rubber feet on the bottom of the chassis help even the youngest student to carry them comfortably and securely around the classroom or lab.

The Acer Chromebooks have several modular design features that facilitate easy and affordable repairs and replacement, leading to maximum student uptime. The serviceable keyboard can be completely removed and replaced by removing just two screws, and it also has mechanically anchored keys that are difficult for students to remove but simple for IT personnel to repair. In addition, the serviceable USB Type-C port is modular, so repairs and replacements can be quickly made to it if damaged.

The new Acer Chromebooks contribute to Acer's sustainability goals; they utilize PCR plastics, eco-friendly packaging and energy-efficient designs for an overall reduced environmental impact. In addition, they are EPEAT registered, as well as Energy Star and TCO-certified.[6]

Chrome Education Upgrade, Zero-Touch Enrollment Streamline Teaching, IT Administration

The new Acer Chromebooks are available to schools and school districts with Chrome Education Upgrade, enhancing deployment, onboarding, security and IT support for an entire fleet of Chromebooks. It helps protect sensitive data, so that administrators, teachers and students can focus on utilizing their Chromebooks for learning.[7] IT departments can easily manage devices at scale, conduct admin support, and have new Acer Chromebooks automatically enrolled at school sites through zero-touch enrollment .

Price and Availability

The Acer Chromebook 311 (C725) will be available in North America in March 2026, estimated to start at USD $499.99; in EMEA in March 2026, estimated to start at EUR 329; and in Australia from March 2026.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R725T) will be available in North America in March 2026, estimated to start at USD 579.99; in EMEA in March 2026, estimated to start at EUR 379; and in Australia in March 2026.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Specifications

Name Acer Chromebook 311 Model C725/C725T/C725-TCO/C725T-TCO Operating System ChromeOS, ChromeOS with Chrome Education Upgrade Processors MediaTek Kompanio 540 Octa-Core CPU, 1MB L3 cache • Dual-core Arm® Cortex-A78, 2×256KB L2 cache, up to 2.6 GHz • Hexa-core Arm® Cortex-A55, 6×128KB L2 cache, up to 2.0 GHz Graphics Arm Mali G57 MC2 up to 1.1GHz, Graphics Special Technology# • H.264/HEVC video encoding • H.264/HEVC, VP8, VP9 video decoding Display 11.6-inch HD (1366x768) non-glare IPS display; 16:9 aspect ratio, optional touch capabilities; Optional TÜV Rheinland certified display Memory Up to 8 GB LPDDR5X SDRAM (up to 6400 MT/s) Storage 128 GB, 64 GB or 32 GB eMMC storage Camera 1080p FHD (1920x1080) video front-facing webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction technology, Blue Glass Lens and Privacy Shutter Optional 5MP world-facing camera (2592x1944) Audio Dual stereo speakers, dual microphones Ports Serviceable I/O ports: Two USB Type-C (supports USB charging and DisplayPort); Two USB 3.2 Gen 1), Headphone/speaker jack Battery 45 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life of up to 15 hours based on web browsing test results Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3/5.2 or above Durability Features MIL-STD 810H standard compliant, Spill-resistant keyboard, Serviceable keyboard 2.0 with mechanically anchored keys, Brackets to reinforce LCD panel; Rubber bumper design, Reinforced I/O Ports and Corner Design, OceanGlass Touchpad; Hinge with 25,000 open-close cycles, Reinforced Palm Rest with Moisture Resistant Touchpad Security Discrete Titan C Trusted Platform Module for Chromebook, Kensington Lock (Nano-type) Compliance EPEAT®-registered, TCO Certified, MIL-STD810H, ASTM Toy Safety, Energy Star® Dimensions/Weight 292.3 (W) x 202.2 (D) x 19.1 (H) mm [11.51 (W) x 7.96 (D) x 0.75 Inches] 1.17kg [2.58 lbs]

Name Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Model R725T/R725T-TCO Operating System ChromeOS, ChromeOS with Chrome Education Upgrade Processors MediaTek Kompanio 540 Octa-Core CPU, 1MB L3 cache • Dual-core Arm® Cortex-A78, 2×256KB L2 cache, up to 2.6 GHz • Hexa-core Arm® Cortex-A55, 6×128KB L2 cache, up to 2.0 GHz Graphics Arm Mali G57 MC2 up to 1.1GHz, Graphics Special Technology# • H.264/HEVC video encoding • H.264/HEVC, VP8, VP9 video decoding Display 11.6-inch HD (1366x768) integrated multi-touch display, 16:9 aspect ratio, Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass; Optional TÜV Rheinland certified display Memory Up to 8 GB LPDDR5X SDRAM (up to 6400 MT/s) Storage 128 GB, 64 GB or 32 GB eMMC storage Camera 1080p FHD (1920x1080) webcam with Privacy Shutter Optional 5MP world-facing camera (2592x1944) Audio Dual stereo speakers, dual microphones Ports Serviceable I/O ports: Two USB Type-C (supports USB charging and DisplayPort); Two USB 3.2 Gen 1, Headphone speaker jack Battery 45 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life up to 15 hours based on web browsing test results Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7/Bluetooth 5.3 or Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.2 Durability Features MIL-STD 810H standard compliant, Spill-resistant keyboard, Serviceable keyboard 2.0 with mechanically anchored keys, Brackets to reinforce LCD panel; Rubber bumper design, Reinforced I/O Ports and Corner Design, OceanGlass Touchpad; Hinge with 25,000 open-close cycles, Reinforced Palm Rest with Moisture Resistant Touchpad Security Discrete Titan C Trusted Platform Module for Chromebook, Kensington Lock (Nano-type) Compliance EPEAT®-registered, TCO Certified, MIL-STD810H, ASTM Toy Safety, Energy Star® Dimensions/Weight 292.3 (W) x 204.4 (D) x 18.9 (H) mm [11.51 (W) x 8.05 (D) x 0.74 H) inches] 1.26 kg [2.78 lbs]

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] The listed battery life is tested by Power Qualification Test v2 for ChromeOS: A) Browsing: This test collects power data while browsing (scrolling up & down) cached sites in public Google Cloud Storage. B) VideoPlayback: This test plays offline video in fullscreen from ramdisk repeatedly for 6 mins / 1 hour. [2] All antimicrobial solutions, including Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass, do not protect or provide users any direct or implied health benefits [3] Specifications vary depending on model. [4] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810H (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand. [5] Up to 330 ml (11 fluid ounces) of water [6] EPEAT® registration varies by country. See http://www.epeat.net/ for the registration status for each country. [7] Children should use their Google Workspace for Education account when accessing Google Services for school.

SOURCE Acer