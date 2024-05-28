Acer Debuts Premium Chromebook Plus Laptops for Productivity and Gaming with Google AI built-in

Greater connection, creation, and collaboration on new convertible Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 and cloud-gaming-optimized Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE thanks to new Generative AI features in ChromeOS

Editor's Summary:

The embodiment of performance and portability, the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is powered by Intel ® Core ™ Ultra processors, and features a thin-and-light 2-in-1 convertible design with a durable aluminum chassis for on-the-go work, school and play.

Core Ultra processors, and features a thin-and-light 2-in-1 convertible design with a durable aluminum chassis for on-the-go work, school and play. The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE delivers an immersive cloud gaming experience with NVIDIA GeForce NOW included, Intel Core processors, and a gaming-centric design with a 120 Hz WQXGA display, RGB keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E for fast, reliable connection.

Both new Acer Chromebook Plus laptops encourage and enable users to connect, create and collaborate more than ever before with generative AI features from Google and Adobe.

TAIPEI, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today debuted two new premium Chromebook Plus laptops – the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE – that combine versatile designs with a 2x faster Intel Core processor and up to double the memory and storage[1], giving people the power to do even more all at once.

As Chromebook Plus devices, the two new models support enhanced generative AI features for connectivity, creativity, and collaboration, such as a "help me write" feature available with just a right click, Google Photos' Magic Editor, Gemini, and more. The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is a slim convertible optimized for on-the-go productivity and connectivity with a 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used in myriad ways and places, and the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a next-generation cloud-gaming Chromebook with the latest gaming-centric hardware to stream and play AAA games with NVIDIA® GeForce® NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Boosteroid, Amazon Luna and more.

"Our two new Acer Chromebook Plus laptops masterfully take advantage of new Google AI capabilities that are now part of ChromeOS to deliver even more cutting-edge experiences to Chromebook users," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. "The fact that these two new Acer Chromebook Plus laptops could not be more different yet both deliver an elevated Chromebook Plus experience points directly to the power and flexibility of the ChromeOS ecosystem and the importance of user-centric Chromebook Plus laptop design."

Portable and Convertible Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 Boasts On-the-Go Performance

Compact, durable, and performance-minded, the new convertible Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 (CP714-1H) is the ideal on-the-go Chromebook delivering a sought-after combination of responsive mobile performance and efficient multitasking for collaboration at work, school, or for passion projects. Powered by up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processors[2], the Acer Chromebook is ready to help users enjoy AI-powered Google and Adobe apps. Google AI helps users write with ease and design unique backgrounds, while the Adobe Photoshop and LumaFusion apps make editing photos and videos a breeze. Gemini in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Gmail[3] helps to generate and summarize notes and personalize emails for greater productivity and organization. Plus, all-day productivity with the new Chromebook will be the standard; with 2x the speed, memory and storage[1], its durable aluminum chassis design is MIL-STD 810 certified and the fast-charging battery provides long battery life of up to 10[2,4] hours.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714's 2-in-1 convertible design features 360-degree hinges that enable it to be used in various scenarios, including as a traditional laptop or a tablet for note-taking and sketching with an optional dockable USI active stylus[2]. The Chromebook's 14-inch touchscreen display vibrantly showcases images in WUXGA (1920x1200) clarity and vivid 100% sRGB color range. This means AI-powered features such as creating generative wallpapers and Google Photos Magic Editor help users re-imagine their photos and will be even more immersive and enjoyable on the Chromebook's thin-bezel display. Plus, its Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass protects it from scratches while resisting stains and odor-causing bacteria[5].

People will always look and sound great in online classes, conference calls for work, or family meet-ups with the Chromebook's 1440p QHD webcam and AI-powered audio and video enhancements for better clarity, lighting, and sound. The webcam features temporal noise reduction technology to maintain high-quality visuals even in low-light conditions, as well as a physical shutter to protect privacy, while the optional fingerprint reader[2] ensures secure device access for users. Dual microphones pair with dual upward-facing speakers and DTS® Audio to deliver high-quality, distortion-free sound to further enhance the conferencing experience. The Chromebook reliably connects via Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth™ 5.1, as well as to additional devices via a range of ports including HDMI 2.0 and two USB Type-C ports both with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, and a USB Type-A port.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Delivers Immersive Cloud Gaming with NVIDIA GeForce NOW

The new Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (CBG516-2H) brings a whole new way to game with NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service plus the latest technology with a first-rate gaming-centric design. Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE users can indulge in the latest AAA games with millions of other players without any downloads via NVIDIA GeForce NOW, at up to 1600p resolution and 120 fps with an Ultimate membership, streaming from next-gen GeForce RTX™ 4080 servers in the cloud. The device's performance-minded 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors[2] and high-resolution display ensure fast streaming at 120 Hz resulting in cutting-edge graphics and impressively smooth visuals.

The gaming experience on the Chromebook's high-resolution WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display is stunning due to the fast 120 Hz refresh rate that results in realistic and smooth high frame-per-second gaming. Plus, the display's 100% sRGB color gamut delivers vibrant and accurate images. High-quality DTS audio complements the lifelike visuals with two upward-firing speakers and two downward-firing speakers that utilize force-canceling woofers to project sound in opposite directions and eliminate unwanted vibrations.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE features an RJ-45 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet LAN port to ensure a fast and reliable connection for uninterrupted cloud gaming. Additionally, when gamers take their durable Chromebook with them for cloud gaming on-the-go, they can rely on the device's fast and secure Wi-Fi 6E. The Chromebook Plus 516 GE features a gaming keyboard with vibrantly colored 4-zone preset backlight color modes and anti-ghosting technology that registers fast and accurate keyboard inputs and key combinations.

Cloud gamers will also appreciate the Chromebook Plus 516 GE's premium combination of features that boost productivity for work and school by utilizing new generative AI creation and collaboration features in ChromeOS and Adobe apps. Players can also get the most out of their games with the new Game dashboard that lets them customize their gaming experience and share their gameplay progress with fellow gamers. The Chromebook's 1080p webcam features integrated AI-powered video call tools that enhance clarity, lighting, and sound on any video call app, letting gamers look and sound their best when streaming. In addition, the Chromebook Plus 516 GE features up to 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, up to 16 GB of fast LPDDR4X memory and support for up to 10 hours[2,4] of battery life.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 Available for Enterprise, Education Customers

The new Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is also available with management capabilities for business and education through the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade and Chrome Education Upgrade. The Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise Spin 714 (CPE794-1N) enables IT departments to utilize streamlined device enrollment, infrastructure integration, advanced security settings, and built-in virus protection to ensure data and applications are safeguarded. With Chrome Education Upgrade, schools get greater ability to manage their ChromeOS environment to best meet the individual needs of their school, and every student and teacher. With management capabilities, IT admin are supported with 24/7 IT remote help and ChromeOS troubleshooting assistance.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 (CP714-1H) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 749.99, and in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 979.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 699.99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 Model CP714-1H Operating System ChromeOS Screen 14.0" Display with IPS Technology, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), Acer CineCrystal™ LED-

backlit TFT LCD, with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass Multi-Touch, 16:10

Aspect Ratio, 340 nit brightness, 100% sRGB, optional USI Stylus support Processors Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 165U (Intel® AI Boost capable, and Intel® vPro™

Enterprise eligibility) Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155U (Intel® AI Boost capable) Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 125U (Intel® AI Boost capable) Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 115U (Intel® AI Boost capable) Graphics Intel® Graphics Memory Up to 16 GB dual-channel LPDDR5X SDRAM Storage Up to 512GB SSD, PCIe Gen 4, 16 Gb/s up to 4 lanes, NVMe Camera QHD camera (2560 x 1440) with 1440p QHD video at 30 FPS; with Temporal Noise

Reduction, Blue Glass Lens and Privacy Shutter; Dual-mic support Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting Thunderbolt 4, USB charging and Power Delivery up to

65W), one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm headphone/speaker jack Battery, Battery life 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life up to 10 hours Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 6E AX211 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.1 or above Features OceanGlass™ touchpad Dimensions 313.6 (W) x 224.5 (D) x 18.05 (H) mm [12.35 (W) x 8.84 (D) x 0.71 (H) inches] System Compliance Energy Star, EPEAT Gold

Name Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Model CBG516-2H Operating System ChromeOS Screen 16.0" display with IPS technology, WQXGA (2560 x 1600) supporting 120 Hz, Acer

ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 350 nit brightness, 100% sRGB Processors Intel® Core™ 7 processor 150U Intel® Core™ 5 processor 120U Graphics Intel® Graphics Memory Up to 16 GB dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM; memory frequency up to 4266 MT/s Storage Up to 2 TB SSD, PCIe Gen 4, 16 Gb/s NVMe Camera Full HD camera (1920 x 1080) with 1080p video at 60 FPS; with Temporal Noise

Reduction, and Blue Glass Lens Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting DisplayPort, and USB charging), one USB Type-A, HDMI

2.1, Ethernet RJ-45 port, 3.5mm headphone/speaker jack Battery, Battery life 65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life up to 10 hours Wireless and Networking 2.5G Ethernet, Wake-on-LAN ready; Wi-Fi 6E AX211 Wireless LAN, supports

Bluetooth 5.2 or above Features OceanGlass™ touchpad, Dimensions 356.58 (W) x 249.67 (D) x 21.3 (H) mm (14.04 x 9.83 x 0.84 inches) System Compliance Energy Star, EPEAT

[1] When compared to top-selling Chromebooks from July 2022 to Dec 2022. [2] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability [3] Subscription required. [4] Battery life may vary based on device and upon usage and other conditions. [5] All antimicrobial solutions including Antimicrobial Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass and silver ion antimicrobial technology do not claim to protect users or provide any direct or implied health benefit.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer