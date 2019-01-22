Acer Debuts Two Durable 12-Inch Chromebooks for Classroom Use

Editor's Summary

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today debuted its first 12-inch Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 and Acer Chromebook 512, for students and education customers. The new Chromebooks feature a 3:2 aspect ratio display -- a ratio that falls between the ratio used in books and mobile media, and similar to using pen and paper.

The convertible Acer Chromebook Spin 512's (R851TN) 360-degree hinge lets students use the Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla®Glass[2],[3] display in four modes: clamshell, tablet, display and tent. An included dockable Wacom electro-magnetic resonance (EMR) stylus makes note-taking and sketching natural and can be conveniently stored in the device slot. The Acer Chromebook 512 (C851/C851T) features a traditional notebook design with touch and non-touch options.

"The new Acer Chromebook 512 and Spin 512 feature 3:2 displays so students can view even more as they collaborate, research and work on projects for learning and success," said James Lin, General Manager, Commercial and Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer. "With durable designs and unique features such as dual-webcams, an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass[2],[3] display and a child-friendly keyboard, these new Acer Chromebooks handle even more of the rigors so common to the education environment."

Productivity Boosting Performance, a Taller Display and More

The new Acer Chromebooks' displays have a productivity-boosting 3:2 aspect ratio for 18 percent more vertical space compared to an equally wide 16:9 display. As a result, students can view more text, maps, photos and schoolwork in a single viewing. The 12-inch HD+ displays feature 1366 x 912 resolution and IPS[4] technology. Plus, the taller display makes it easier to see more content and read top down from web pages.

Powered by up to a quad-core Intel® Pentium® Silver N5000 Processor or a quad core Intel® Celeron® N4100 Processor, a fast boot time gets students working quicker and they use less power while providing extra performance. Highly graphical classroom projects run smoothly, and responsive software keeps up with students' attention spans. In addition, the Acer Chromebook 512 offers a dual core Intel® Celeron® N4000 processor.

The Acer Chromebook 512 can be opened a full 180 degrees to lay flat on a desk for sharing with other students during classes or for school projects. Plus, the Acer Chromebook 512 has mechanically anchored keys that are both difficult to remove and easy to replace, making them ideal for shared classroom environments.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 features an 8MP world-facing webcam on the cover, while the clamshell version has an optional 5MP, so students can capture high quality images and videos for school projects. Also, students can connect with others during video chats and Google Hangouts with the Acer HD webcam located above the display.

Military Grade Durability; Meets Toy Safety Standards

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 512 and Acer Chromebook 512 are compliant with the stringent U.S. MIL-STD 810G military standards. They can take handle drops from heights of up to 122 cm (48 inches) and handle up to 60 kg (132 pounds) of downward force thanks to a reinforced design and shock-absorbing bumper. In addition, the new Acer Chromebooks are designed for use by younger children; they have been certified to meet two leading toy safety standards: the ASTM F963-16 and UL/IED 60950-1.

The keyboard is spill-resistant with a gutter system that routes water away from internal components and drains out the bottom of the chassis, providing protection against spills of up to 330 ml (11 fluid ounces) of water. Plus, the touchpads are moisture-resistant, and the Acer Chromebook 512's keyboard is easily serviceable by local IT departments.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512's touch display is covered with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass[2],[3], a cleaner, tougher cover glass made possible by an antimicrobial compound that resists the growth of odor and stain causing microorganisms on touch displays. It's scratch-resistant and ideal for students who may share it or use it in different environments throughout the day.

Connectivity and Portability

Students can connect to the Internet with Intel Wireless-AC 2x2 802.11ac MU-MIMO (Multi-User Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output) connectivity for a fast and reliable Gigabit Wi-Fi connection. MU-MIMO is a standard that offers faster wireless speeds and can handle more wireless devices at once.

Peripherals can be connected via Bluetooth 5.0 or by the two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports, which can be used to charge the device as well as other products, transfer data quickly up to 5Gbps, and connect to an HD display. The Acer Chromebooks also include two USB 3.0 ports.

Better Collaboration in Four Usage Modes

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 has hinges that open a full 360-degrees, enabling four different usage modes. These include tablet mode for reading digital textbooks, notebook mode for keyboard input, display mode to get closer to the screen, and tent mode for viewing videos and presentations and collaborating. The four usage modes gets the most out of the 8 MP auto-focus world facing camera and the 88 degree wide-field-of-view HDR webcam.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 includes a dockable Wacom EMR stylus that lets students take notes, create projects, capture ideas, and interact with apps and websites in an easy, natural way. To keep it safe, the stylus can be stored in the convenient storage slot.



Long Battery Life up to 12 Hours

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 and Chromebook 512 provide long battery life of up to 12 hours[5], enough for several days of classroom use or day-to-night support for students in 1:1 programs.

Easy to Deploy, Manage, and Keep Safe; Google Play Support

IT administrators will find it easy to make updates, configure apps, utilize extensions and policies and more with the web-based management[6] that makes the new Chromebooks easy to deploy and manage. The Kensington lock slot allow them to be secured to wireless carts or labs.

Students stay safer, since Chrome OS is automatically updated and guards against ever-changing online threats of viruses and malware. Parents can install the Family Link app on Chromebooks, making it is easy to set digital ground rules as their kids are exploring the internet. Parents can set daily screen time limits, customize the list of websites and apps their children can use, and even manage their child's Google account and remotely lock supervised accounts on the Chromebook if necessary.

The Acer Chrome OS devices support multiple user sign-in, so each student can simply log onto their unique account to ensure their project, Gmail and other information is kept safe, even if the Chromebook is lost or stolen. Storage on Google Drive[7] protects files, documents, and photos safely in the cloud, and ensures that the most current version is always available.

Accessibility settings sync across any Chrome OS device, so as students switch between shared devices or log in at home with their G Suite for Education account, their accessibility settings automatically update. The new Acer Chromebooks will fully support Google Play™ at launch, so students will have access to Android and Chrome web apps for learning, research, fun and more.

Acer will be at the BETT show in London from January 23 to 26 at booth B100 Hall N1-19, where units of the new Acer Chromebook 512 and Spin 512 will be on display.

Price and Availability

The new Acer Chromebooks will be available with either 32 or 64 eMMC storage and 4 or 8GB of RAM to education and commercial customers in Q2, in EMEA and North America.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

[1] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810G (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand.

[2] This Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass feature is only applicable to model number R751T (EDU SKU).

[3] Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass does not protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit.

[4] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products

[5] Battery life is based on Google power_LoadTest for non-touch model (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing). Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and utilized features.

[6] Google Console is sold separately, and/or may require a monthly activation fee.

[7] More information on Google Drive on Chrome devices: https://support.google.com/chromebook/answer/2703646?p=driveoffer&rd=1

