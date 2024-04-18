Acer Expands Chromebook Plus Laptop Lineup with New 14-Inch Model Powered by Intel Core Processors

Editor's Summary:

TAIPEI, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today expanded its line of Chromebook Plus laptops with the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-4H/T), providing users with a performance-minded, compact and durable model that enables them to do more with the AI-powered capabilities of ChromeOS.

"The new Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-4H/T) delivers the sought-after combination of a portable design, 14-inch Full HD display and performance-minded technology that lets users get the most out of exciting capabilities offered with Chromebook Plus," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. "Students, businesses, families, and individuals need to be more productive, connected and empowered than ever, and can achieve this using Acer Chromebook Plus devices."

The new Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is the latest addition to Acer's lineup of Chromebook Plus laptops that offer enhanced Chromebook performance and experiences, emphasizing better hardware designs with upgraded displays and cameras paired with powerful productivity, creativity, and multimedia capabilities.

Everything Needed to Do More with Chromebook Plus

Like all Acer Chromebook Plus laptops, users have the power to do more with the new Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-4H/T). Powered by an Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processor[2] and an ample 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 provides 2x the speed, memory, and storage[3], giving responsive performance and efficient multitasking, whether running built-in AI-powered apps like Google Docs and Photos, watching favorite shows in full HD on a 1080p display, or movie-making with LumaFusion. Plus, the processor ensures all-day enjoyment with up to 11[1] hours of usage on the fast-charging battery[1].

The Chromebook's 14-inch Full HD display features IPS technology, 300-nit brightness, and wide viewing angles, ensuring everything on it – from video and photos to images and text – is vibrant, crisp, and clear. The display is the perfect palette to take on AI-powered graphic design and photo editing tools, like Magic Eraser in the built-in Google Photos app as well as Adobe Photoshop[4] and Adobe Express[5] powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI. Additionally, the Chromebook Plus 514's display is available in touch- and non-touch models, with anti-glare coating, so it can be enjoyed in bright-light conditions.

The Chromebook Plus 514's powerful combination of fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E and conferencing tools makes staying in touch easy and enjoyable. The 1080p webcam features Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) for noise cancellation, plus AI-powered tools that enhance clarity, lighting, and blur backgrounds. The webcam's facial auto exposure feature adjusts the exposure based on the lighting conditions around the subject's face for more flattering images; it also features Blue Glass lens to produce high-quality imagery even in low-light conditions. When privacy is needed, the webcam can be closed with a physical shutter, or users can mute the dual microphones and turn off the camera with a single click. Plus, the exceptional visuals are complemented by dual upward-firing speakers with DTS® Audio.

This new line will be sold in configurations with up to 512 GB of storage to ensure users can store important creations locally. When Acer Chromebook Plus 514 users are away from an internet connection, File sync on Chromebook Plus keeps Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides always accessible, whether online or offline[6].

Portable and Durable Design for Connectivity, Sustainability

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 was designed to be portable yet durable, so users can experience its powerful performance on-the-go throughout their day. Weighing only 1.43 kg (3.15 lb) and measuring 20.5 mm (0.81 inches) thick, the new Chromebook is U.S. MIL-STD 810H[7] compliant, making it ready to stand up to daily wear and tear. Also, it can be connected to the latest devices, either via Bluetooth™ 5.2[2] or through its wide port selection that includes dual USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports (one on each side) supporting USB Charging.

In line with Acer's commitment to create a continuous positive impact on the environment, the new Acer Chromebook Plus 514 supports the company's Earthion mission, boasting several EPEAT registrations[8] as well as eco-friendly features such as the OceanGlass™ touchpad made of ocean-bound plastic waste. It contains recycled materials, sustainable packaging, and an energy-efficient design that meets Energy Star certification.

Seamless Device Management for Schools

The new Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is available with Chrome Education Upgrade for seamless device management in schools. Chrome Education Upgrade helps administrators manage devices at scale and will offer admin policies to help manage all Chromebook Plus features. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is a great device for educators and staff, as well as higher education students, helping them access tools like Screencast, Adobe Express, and File Sync to enable offline productivity. Equipped with powerful controls, administrators can maximize productivity, streamline device usage, and easily deploy security configurations to ensure their school community remains safe from threats. Administrators can also leverage Chrome Education Upgrade's functional features such as zero-touch enrollment and 24/7 Google support.

Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 Unlocks Resources for Business

The new Chromebook Plus line is also available with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, unlocking the built-in business capabilities of ChromeOS. The Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 enables IT departments and the workforces they support to onboard quickly with zero-touch enrollment, stay productive with easy to manage device policies that simplify user experiences, and keep data and users safe with features like data controls and remote device wipe to prevent data leaks. With 24/7 IT Admin support and ChromeOS troubleshooting assistance, managing updates, insight reports, and technical issues have also been made easier.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-4H/T) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 399.99, and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 479.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Acer Chromebook Plus 514 Model CB514-4H/T Operating System ChromeOS Screen 14.0" display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD (1920x1080), high-brightness Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, integrated multi-touch optional Processors Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processor (6 MB Smart Cache, 1.8 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 up to 3.8 GHz) Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics Memory 8 GB of onboard LPDDR5 SDRAM system memory Storage Up to 512 GB, PCIe Gen 3, 8 Gb/s, NVMe Dimensions (mm & inch) 326.87 (W) x 224.93 (D) x 20.5 (H) mm (12.87 x 8.86 x 0.81 inches) Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs.) Battery 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging Battery life 11 hours Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E Wireless LAN Features OceanGlass™ touchpad Ports Two USB Type-C ports (supporting DisplayPort, and USB charging), two USB Type-A ports, MicroSD card reader Camera Full HD camera with privacy shutter, Facial Auto Exposure, Temporal Noise Reduction Disclaimer Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability

[1] Battery life may vary depending on model and configuration. Based on Google power. LoadTest. (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing). Actual battery life varies by model, configuration (including storage capacity, RAM capacity, processor in use, display type and resolution, etc.), applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and utilized features. [2] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region.

[3] When compared to top-selling Chromebooks from July 2022 to Dec 2022. [4] Subscription required. 3-month trial ends Dec. 31, 2024. [5]Terms & Conditions apply. See chromebook.com/perks for full offer details. Limited time offer. Applicable while supplies last. [6]You must be connected to the internet to set up this feature. Download required. Must have available storage space in Drive. [7] MIL-STD 810G/H is a testing protocol conducted in controlled settings and does not guarantee future performance in all situations. Do not attempt to simulate these tests, as damage resulting from this will not be covered by Acer's standard warranty. [8] EPEAT® registration varies by country. See http://www.epeat.net/ for the registration status for each country.

