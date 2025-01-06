Acer Expands Handheld Gaming Portfolio with New Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11

Also announced is the Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller with a foldable design and simultaneous fast-charging for seamless on-the-go gaming

The Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11 delivers rapid gameplay and responsiveness, powered by AMD Ryzen ™ 8040 Series processors with up to 39 total AI TOPS, up to 2 TB of storage, and 16 GB LPDDR5x memory.

8040 Series processors with up to 39 total AI TOPS, up to 2 TB of storage, and 16 GB LPDDR5x memory. The handheld devices bring immersive visuals on WQXGA touch displays (8.8-inch or 10.95-inch), with up to 144 Hz refresh rates, paired with AMD Radeon ™ 780M Graphics, Radeon ™ Super Resolution, and AMD FidelityFX ™ Super Resolution technology.

Graphics, Radeon Super Resolution, and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. The customizable Acer Game Space app brings the most in-demand gaming platforms and applications to the Windows 11-powered handhelds.

The portable, foldable design of the Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller allows for on-the-go gaming, with adjustable grips compatible with multiple device sizes and 18W fast charging.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today launched the new Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11 handheld gaming devices, designed to elevate mobile gaming experiences with cutting-edge performance and versatile features. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840HS processors, 16 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and up to 2 TB of storage, the Nitro Blaze series boasts lightning-fast performance and responsiveness. Their WQXGA touch panels (8.8-inch or 10.95-inch) featuring Radeon™ Super Resolution and AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution technology, ensure fluid image quality. The dedicated Acer Game Space application simplifies managing and accessing popular games and applications on handheld gaming PCs.

The new Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller enhances the mobile gaming experience by enabling users to game anywhere and anytime with its foldable design. It supports fast charging to allow uninterrupted gaming sessions while powering mobile devices quickly.

Acer Nitro Blaze Handheld Gaming Device

Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840HS processors with Ryzen™ AI delivering up to 39 TOPS, the Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11 handheld gaming devices meet high-performance requirements to support smooth AAA gaming. They feature up to 144 Hz WQXGA touch displays (8.8-inch or 10.95-inch) with 500 nits brightness, combined with AMD Radeon™ 780M graphics, Radeon™ Super Resolution, and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology for rapid graphical upscaling and stunning, tear-free frames. With 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM at 7500 MT/s and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage, users can expect fast-paced action and minimal loading time on their handheld devices.

Managing and accessing the most in-demand games applications on their handhelds' libraries are made seamless thanks to the dedicated on-device hotkey that leads straight to the Acer Game Space application. The devices easily adapt for playing, browsing, or working, featuring DTS:X® Ultra Audio and Hall Effect triggers and sticks. The Nitro Blaze 11 also includes detachable controllers for solo and connected play and a sturdy built-in stand, plus a front camera for video calls and streaming. Fast connectivity options supported on the Nitro Blaze devices include USB 4 (Type-C), USB 3.2 (Type-C), Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Additionally, users get three months of PC Game Pass. PC Game Pass is designed for PC players, including games on day one such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Ara: History Untold, and titles from EA Play.

Acer Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller

The Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller's portable and foldable design is ideal for players who want to game as they go. The plug-and-play controller is compatible with Android and iOS devices, featuring an adjustable design that accommodates screens up to 8.3 inches. It connects to phones seamlessly via a USB Type-C port, and the included rubber pads provide secure grips, holding devices of various sizes, even with cases, while ensuring a comfortable feel during gameplay. Gaming sessions are kept uninterrupted with pass-through 18W fast-charging support to ensure extended, and worry-free gameplay.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Nitro Blaze 8 (GN782U) will be available in North America in Q2, starting at USD 899, and in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 999.

The Acer Nitro Blaze 11 (GN7112U) will be available in North America in Q2, starting at USD 1,099, and in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,199.

The Acer Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller will be available in North America in Q2, starting at USD 69.99, and in EMEA in Q1, starting at EUR 89.99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's Media Center for product images and specifications, or visit the Press Room to see all announcements.

Specifications

Product Name Acer Nitro Blaze 8 Model GN782U Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840HS (8-Core, 16-threads, 24 MB cache, up to 5.1 GHz max boost) AMD Ryzen™ AI, Supports up to total 39 AI TOPS Graphics AMD Radeon™ 780M (Up to 2.7 GHz, AMD RDNA™ 3 12 CUs) Screen 8.8" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Display, 144 Hz, 500 nits, 10-point touch panel, 97% DCI-P3 Color Gamut Memory 16 GB LPDDR5X SDRAM, 7500 MT/s (onboard) Storage Up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe™ SSD I/O Ports 1 x USB4® Type-C (40 Gbps), 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A ,Micro SD Card (SDHC) Control and Input A B X Y buttons, D-Pad, LB/RB Bumpers, LS/RS Hall effect Sticks, LT/RT Hall effect triggers, Power button, volume button, view button, menu button, Acer Game Space button, Acer quick menu button, Marco buttons Audio Speaker: 2 x 2W Microphone: 1 x D-Mic Audio Jack: 3.5 mm CTIA Battery 55 Wh Li-Polymer battery Power Supply 65 W Type-C AC Adapter WLAN and Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 Software Acer Game Space, PC Game Pass (3 months) Dimensions 30.5 (W) x 13.4 (D) x 2.2 (H) cm Weight 720 g

Product Name Acer Nitro Blaze 11 Model GN7112U Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840HS (8-Core, 16-threads, 24 MB cache, up to 5.1 GHz max boost) AMD Ryzen AI, Supports up to total 39 AI TOPS Graphics AMD Radeon™ 780M (Up to 2.7 GHz, AMD RDNA™ 3 12 CUs) Screen 10.95" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Display, 120 Hz, 500 nits, 10-point touch panel, 98% DCI-P3 Color Gamut Memory 16 GB LPDDR5X SDRAM, 7500 MT/s (onboard) Storage Up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe™ SSD I/O Ports 1 x USB4® Type-C (40 Gbps), 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A, Micro SD Card (SDHC), Control and Input A B X Y buttons, D-Pad, LB/RB Bumpers, LS/RS Hall effect Sticks, LT/RT Hall effect triggers, Power button, volume button, view button, menu button, Acer Game Space button, Acer quick menu button, Marco buttons Audio Speaker: 2 x 2W Microphone: 1 x D-Mic Audio Jack: 3.5 mm CTIA Battery 55 Wh Li-Polymer battery Power Supply 100W Type-C AC Adapter WLAN and Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 Software Acer Game Space, PC Game Pass (3 months) Dimensions 36.4 (W) x 17.1 (D) x 1.59 (H) cm Weight 1050 g

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 7,800 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

