Acer Expands its Premium Gaming Portfolio with the New Predator Triton 16

TAIPEI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the new Predator Triton 16 (PT16-51), the latest addition to its power-packed gaming line. This laptop for gaming and work is equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, and up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, along with an abundance of features that would excite any type of gamer. To ensure the vital components are kept cool throughout gaming sessions, the laptop's advanced thermal solutions combine dual 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D fans, Vortex Flow optimization, and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU, all housed within a thin metal chassis design.

Evolutionary Performance and Cooling

At just 19.9 mm (0.78 inches), the sleek, yet powerful Predator Triton 16 showcases a sophisticated metal casing topped off with a sparkling silver finish, giving players the confidence and portability to game on-the-go. The new thin gaming laptop packs massive computing prowess as it features up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, supported by a new hybrid core architecture with a 5.4 GHz max turbo frequency. The CPU works hand in hand with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, along with NVIDIA DLSS 3 and its bundle of Max-Q technology features for optimized ray tracing and performance across the board. Gamers are treated to an even greater performance boost as the laptop can be configured with up to 32 GB of DDR5 5200 MHz memory and up to 2 TB PCIe M.2 SSDs in RAID 0 configuration.

The Predator Triton 16, which includes one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, delivers immersive visual experiences with its 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA 2560 x 1600 IPS display, boasting 500 nits peak brightness and a blistering 240 Hz refresh rate within its narrow bezels. It also offers a DCI-P3 100% color gamut and support for NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and NVIDIA G-SYNC to provide smooth, vibrant images, capturing all the intensity of the most visually demanding games.

To help players stay battle-ready, the laptop leverages cutting-edge thermal capabilities, highlighted by a dual-fan system with custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D metal fans. The Predator Triton 16 pushes the envelope even further with Acer's Vortex Flow technology, consisting of dedicated heat pipes and exhaust vents to keep the internals cool, while liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU pushes for better heat emission to keep the machine running at peak performance.

Full Connectivity and Control

Gamers stay in full control with the PredatorSense™ key to enable seamless customization on the keyboard's per-key RGB lighting, user interface, management control systems, and more on the dedicated PredatorSense utility app. Running on Windows 11, the Predator Triton 16 comes with Intel® Killer™ DoubleShot™ Pro (E2600+Wi-Fi 6E 1675i), along with a generous amount of functional ports, including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.1, a Type-C USB port with Thunderbolt™ 4, and a Micro SD™ card reader. Finally, its fingerprint reader with Windows Hello support provides added protection and accessibility.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Triton 16 (PT16-51) will be available in North America in September, starting at USD 1,799.99, and in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 2,299.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the Computex press room to see all announcements.

About Acer

