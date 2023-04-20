Acer Extends Eco-Friendly Vero Line with Powerful Aspire Vero Laptop and Acer Vero Projector

Editor's Summary:

TAIPEI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the latest offerings in its eco-friendly Vero range of products, including the Acer Aspire Vero 15 (AV15-53P) laptop and the Acer Vero PL3510ATV laser projector, both of which are designed to equip businesses and consumers with high-performing, power-saving technology while providing more options to reduce their carbon footprint.

The Aspire Vero 15 laptop is powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, engineered to let the Intel® Evo™ laptop do even more at once. The multi-awarded Aspire Vero line reduces CO 2 emissions through the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics in its chassis without sacrificing durability. It also features a 15-inch FHD IPS display, Acer VeroSense™ for battery management, and a 1440p QHD webcam that comes with Acer PurifiedView™ and Acer PurifiedVoice™ collaboration technology.

Acer also launched the Acer Vero PL3510ATV projector, built with a Full HD resolution, 4,800 ANSI lumens diode, and a 30,000-hour lamp life[4] for long-lasting brightness. The laser projector's power-saving design also saves up to 48% more energy compared with lamp-based projectors[2], ultimately reducing its total cost of ownership and carbon footprint through an extended product lifespan. In line with Acer's Earthion platform, the latest Vero products integrate PCR plastic on their chassis and utilize recyclable packaging.

Acer Aspire Vero 15 Laptop

The Aspire Vero 15 (AV15-53P) combines an eco-conscious design and a range of performance features, catering to the needs of users who require a powerful and attractive-looking laptop. It sports a 15.6-inch Full HD Display[4], 16:9 aspect ratio, and 100% sRGB[4] to fulfill users' task-related and entertainment needs within a larger screen space. Powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, the Windows 11 laptop helps users maximize productivity whether they are working, creating, or playing and delivers on the requirements of an Intel Evo laptop to achieve key experience targets such as real-world, fast-charging battery life, responsiveness, instant wake, and intelligent collaboration.

The Aspire Vero 15 also comes with a 1440p QHD camera which includes Acer PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction technology for enhanced conference calls. For reliable and seamless connectivity, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6E and presents a generous selection of ports including two Thunderbolt™ 4/USB Type-C, two USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, DC in, and an audio jack port keeping users connected and productive wherever they may be. It is also equipped with up to 16 GB of on board LPDDR5 memory and two M.2 SSDs that support up to 1 TB of storage.

Eco-Conscious Design

In Acer's quest to create a continuous positive impact on the environment, the Aspire Vero 15 was thoughtfully designed to incorporate more recycled materials and further minimize waste by increasing the device's lifespan. Compared to the previous generation of eco-friendly laptops, the Aspire Vero 15 increased the percentage of PCR plastic used in the chassis from 30% to 40% and was successfully made with 30% fewer CO 2 emissions[1] in the production of the chassis material, while ensuring it could withstand everyday wear and tear. Its eye-catching chassis is paint-free and possesses less volatile organic compounds, while the keycaps and adapter casing use 50% PCR materials. Its smooth OceanGlass™ trackpad also incorporates recycled ocean-bound plastic.

With the intent to further extend the machine's lifespan, the laptop uses standardized screws to simplify repairs and recycling at the product's end-of-life. The laptop is shipped in multi-purpose recyclable packaging which is made from 100% recycled paper and up to 90% recycled cardboard, and can be reused as an ergonomic laptop stand. The integrated VeroSense™ management apps let users take control of the battery's power consumption and lifespan with four performance modes to choose from.

Acer Vero PL3510ATV Smart Projector

The Acer Vero PL3510ATV projector combines advanced laser-light projection and high energy efficiency in a portable device. Equipped with Full HD resolution, a dynamic 4,800 ANSI lumens laser diode, and a contrast ratio of 50,000:1, it projects brilliant, crystal-clear images from long distances, even in bright indoor settings. Superior laser phosphor illumination technology allows it to present rich, accurate colors while providing eight times less lighting decay and consuming 48% less power as compared to traditional lamp-based projectors[2]. The mercury-free projector also incorporates 50% PCR plastic in the chassis to reduce harm to the environment. Combined with a 30,000-hour lifespan, these features help save on the total cost of ownership and reduce waste.

To maximize its versatility whether for work or home viewing, the Acer Vero PL3510ATV projector supports 2D keystone, and 4 corner correction technology which automatically adjusts projection to any viewing surface to provide distorted-free display, while its lens shift feature lets you navigate the lens without having to move the device at all. The Acer Vero PL3510ATV projector also supports 24/7 continuous projection, providing users with reliable and high-quality performance even for prolonged periods, and is IP5X rated to keep its components protected in any environment. The Acer Vero PL3510ATV not only features a 10W built-in speaker that delivers cinematic sounds and eliminates the need for external speakers, but it also supports a Audio Return function for enhanced audio quality. This allows users to link their favorite speakers to the projector, providing an immersive sound experience that complements the stunning visual display. Thanks to the included dongle that supports Android TV[3], the Acer Vero PL3510ATV boasts Chromecast compatibility for seamless video streaming and screen mirroring from compatible apps on source.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Aspire Vero 15 (AV15-53P) will be available in North America in June, starting at USD 699.99; in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 899, and in China in May, starting at RMB 4,499.

The Acer Vero PL3510ATV projector will be available in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 1,399.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the [email protected] press room to see all announcements.

[1] Our Aspire Vero 15 ( AV15-53) uses 40% PCR materials in its chassis which contributes to a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions over a laptop chassis of the same weight made with 100% virgin plastic. The estimated value is calculated according to PlasticsEurope Eco-profile reports*. The comparison is only focused on the material itself and is limited to comparing 100% virgin plastic to the 60% virgin plastic and 40% recycled plastic in Aspire Vero 15 (AV15-53P) while assuming other factors that may influence CO2 emissions are equal. For more details on PlasticEurope Eco-profile reports, please refer to the website (https://legacy.plasticseurope.org/en/resources/eco-profiles). [2] Compared to the Acer P6500 projector [3] Acer Vero PL3510ATV supports Android TV via a dongle that Acer has included. However, users shall be reminded that the Android TV service is not developed or maintained by Acer. As such, the use of Android TV and any associated third-party apps or services is subject to the applicable terms and conditions of Google and the respective app developers. It is advised to carefully review these terms and conditions before using Android TV service. Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability [4] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability

