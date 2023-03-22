Acer Gadget Unveils the Predator Extreme E-scooter at Taipei Cycle 2023

Acer Gadget also launches line of eco-apparel for bikers and conducts live demos of the eKinekt BD3 bike desk and smart cycling trainers

Editor's Summary

The Predator Extreme e-scooter showcases a dual suspension and hydraulic brake system, 700 W power motor, 16% hill-climbing ability and replaceable batteries

Acer Gadget presented the eKinekt BD3, a revolutionary bike desk that powers the machine from the user's pedaling

Acer Gadget and Xplova launched a collection of cycling apparel made from recycled materials, bringing added functionality, safety, and style to bikers

Acer Gadget demonstrated the NOZA V smart trainer and ROUVY AR, simulating a customized cycling experience and data tracking to optimize rider performance

TAIPEI, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Gadget announced the Predator Extreme e-scooter, the latest addition to Acer's growing line of e-mobility solutions, at the Taipei Cycle 2023. The Predator Extreme e-scooter was designed to carry the power and performance of an off-road motorbike in its compact iron frame. It features a dual suspension system and rear spring shock absorber for added stability, 700-Watt peak power output, a 29 Nm high torque, and 16% incline hill-climbing gradeability, giving riders the freedom to explore various terrains.

Acer Gadget unveils the Predator Extreme motorbike-like eScooter at Taipei Cycle 2023, demos eKinekt BD 3 Bike Desk and launches eco-apparel line

For thrill-seekers, the Predator Extreme's forward-facing stance design and low center of gravity provide greater maneuverability, and enable travel through steep hills, narrow trails, and downward slopes. The scooter's sturdy build also allows riders to do stunts like wheelies, jumps, curb hops, and more, while urban commuters can seamlessly switch between its 6 kph, 15 kph, and 25 kph speed modes to travel freely across the city and veer through tight spaces.

The Predator Extreme e-scooter has a replaceable 7.5ah/36V lithium-ion battery that significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to a motorbike. The battery can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours and can travel up to 22 km with one charge, giving riders greater range and flexibility when going to work, school, or meeting friends.

"As part of Acer's push towards smart, eco-friendly lifestyles, the Predator Extreme e-scooter and eKinekt BD 3 (bike desk) bring new levels of fun and mobility to our lineup of sustainable technology," said Allen Jong, President, Acer Gadget Inc. "This year, we are looking to continue expanding the product lineup for off-road electric scooters to create a comprehensive range of mobility solutions to better serve larger and more diverse user groups."

eKinekt BD 3 Promotes Productivity and Healthier Lifestyles

Acer Gadget also held a live demonstration of the eKinekt BD 3, the first-ever bike desk to use kinetic energy to power an entire machine. It also relies on the rider's pedaling energy to charge devices such as laptops and mobile phones when connected. This solution offers a sustainable work model that eliminates the need for electricity to power the machine and encourages an active lifestyle while getting work done. The eKinekt BD 3's desktop and casing that protects the bike's components are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, in line with a commitment to developing innovative solutions that leave a lighter touch on the planet.

Acer Gadget and Xplova Launch Eco-friendly Apparel Line

Acer Gadget and sub-brand Xplova, which focuses on developing cycling peripherals, have launched an eco-friendly apparel line. The new collection consists of apparel and bags made from recycled materials and were designed to help keep cyclists safe and stylish when on the road.

The Acer Revivify bike messenger bag is made entirely from recycled bicycle tire tubes. It is also waterproof, tear and stain-resistant and built to withstand the daily rigors of a commuter's lifestyle.

The Xplova Iluminación series backpack and sling bag are made with 100% reflective material for maximum visibility when riding or walking at night. The reflective design on the front and back of each bag reflects light from vehicles to help warn drivers of cyclists and pedestrians from as far as 200 meters away. The bags feature a breathable back panel enabling better airflow during commuting or long-distance travel.

The Xplova Biisafe bicycle helmet features a unique foldable and lightweight design, reducing its size by 45% compared to standard bicycle helmets and making it easy to store or carry for added protection when riding. The Biisafe helmet's sturdy yet breathable form makes it comfortable to wear during short or long rides and has passed stringent EU and US safety certifications.

NOZA V and ROUVY AR: Revolutionizing Indoor Training for Cyclists

Acer Gadget's live demo of the NOZA V smart trainer and ROUVY AR showcases how competitive cyclists and enthusiasts can improve performance and keep track of their ride data while having fun. The NOZA V advanced smart trainer simulates a realistic cycling experience that can be customized with turns, climbs, and even pit stops based on the cyclists' preference and training regime. Using high precision power measurement technology and optimized stability features, cyclists can fully optimize their workouts as they train to reach their peak performance.

The Acer Gadget booth (Booth No. K0429) will be at the Taipei Cycle 2023 from March 22-25 at Hall 1 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. For more details and inquiries, contact [email protected]

Acer Gadget Inc. is dedicated to the development and sale of products, services, and solutions across a variety of industries to enable digital transformation and smart, sustainable lifestyles—including hardware, software, IoT and the cloud. Acer Gadget Inc aims to transform how we work and play for a more sustainable future.

Xplova is a sub brand of Acer Gadget. Xplova is committed to developing and distributing cycling, outdoor, and sports peripherals that foster active lifestyles. Xplova seeks to empower outdoor and sports enthusiasts with the tools to push their physical limits, both indoors and outdoors via smart and sustainable tech solutions.

SOURCE Acer Gadget Inc.