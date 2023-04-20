Acer Introduces All-New High-Performance Predator Triton 17 X and Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptops

Acer also announced new Predator Triton 14 and Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs

Editor's Summary:

Acer adds 13th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 40 Series GPUs to its powerful lineup of Predator gaming laptops

Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs to its powerful lineup of Predator gaming laptops The Predator Triton 17 X brings high-performance capabilities to gamers and creators with 13th Gen Intel ® Core ™ i9 processors [1] and advanced cooling systems, wrapped in a thin, CNC-milled unibody design

Core i9 processors and advanced cooling systems, wrapped in a thin, CNC-milled unibody design The Predator Helios Neo 16 gets a massive boost from an NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 40 Series laptop GPU with DLSS 3 and includes laser-etched encrypted codes on the lid, enticing gamers to decipher the hidden message and unravel what lies within

GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPU with DLSS 3 and includes laser-etched encrypted codes on the lid, enticing gamers to decipher the hidden message and unravel what lies within The new thin-and-light Predator Triton 14 include the latest components from Intel and NVIDIA, with added display options

Gamers are treated to glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D viewing with the Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs™ Edition gaming laptop, now with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPUs

TAIPEI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced major updates to its gaming laptop line-up, with new designs and support for industry-leading technology: 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs. The new Predator Triton 17 X and Predator Helios Neo 16 are made for gamers and creators alike, due to their powerful components and premium display options. The thin and powerful Predator Triton 14 is designed for work or play, while its sleek, understated design makes it ideal for any environment. Lastly, the Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs™ Edition brings glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D to the world of gaming, infusing new life into more than 70 modern and classic titles, with more being continually added.

Predator Triton 17 X: Acer's most powerful gaming laptop to date

The all-new sleek and powerful Predator Triton 17 X (PTX17-71) pairs a sophisticated minimalist design with game-ready hardware. It appeals to gamers and professionals who want a thin mobile workhorse that can handle graphic-intensive AAA games and resource-intensive work apps, all while having enough battery life to use throughout the day. Less than an inch in height, the slim Triton 17 X is meticulously crafted and highly portable. It includes a polished, sandblasted texture on the solid metal CNC unibody chassis, a delicate micro-etched RGB Predator logo, stainless-steel speaker mesh, diamond-cut highlights, and strategically placed vents. The artistic yet minimalist design makes it a subtle standout in any environment.

Housed inside its sleek metal chassis are some of the most powerful components available, placing the Predator Triton 17 X among the fastest laptops for gamers and creators. It can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX processor[1] and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4090 GPU. The 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with new performance hybrid architecture features up to 24 cores at a 5.4 GHz max turbo frequency, delivering the ultimate mobile gaming experience. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU is built with the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, which delivers a quantum leap in performance with AI-powered DLSS 3 that enables lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing. Its Max-Q suite of technologies optimizes system performance, power, battery life, and acoustics for peak efficiency. For those who seek upgraded performance, it can be configured with up to 64 GB DDR5 5600 Hz memory and up to 4 TB PCIe solid state drives in RAID 0.

Delivering some of the most immersive visuals available, the Predator Triton 17 X includes a clear and bright 17-inch (16:10) display. Two panel configurations are made available, including a WQXGA mini-LED (AmLED) display[1] that clocks a blazing 250 Hz[1] refresh rate, has a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits to meet DisplayHDR™ requirements[1] and a 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio. It also offers a DCI-P3 100% wide color gamut for vibrant, rich colors and is Eyesafe® Certified as a low blue light display, reducing 80% of harmful blue light. NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus and NVIDIA® G-SYNC®[1] solidify frames for all-out, tear-free fun.

Advanced Cooling and Connectivity

The Predator Triton 17 X pairs its powerful components with Acer's state-of-the-art thermal solutions to keep the thin gaming laptop's components cool under pressure. Its thermal design features a vapor chamber that houses its compressed cooling system, allowing it to handle the most demanding games within its sleek form. Acer's Vortex Flow technology is highlighted by a triple-fan cooling system, which includes two custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D fans with wind-guiding structures to help achieve a 10% increase in airflow as compared to the previous generation of AeroBlade 3D fans. The laptop also utilizes dedicated heat pipes for the processors and strategically placed intake and exhaust vents, further supported by liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU to provide efficient heat transfer and optimized performance.

The Predator Triton X 17 comes packed with other premium features including a per-key RGB keyboard, fingerprint reader, and glass touchpad. It also possesses a powerful DTS:X Ultra surround sound six-speaker system that provides stunning sound regeneration to elevate gaming, film, and music experiences. Intel® Killer™ E3100G+ Ethernet and Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1690i provides lag-free connectivity, while a full range of ports make it easy to connect various peripherals and accessories. Lightning-fast connectivity is delivered via Thunderbolt™ 4, capable of supporting dual 4K displays or a single 8K display, with maximum data transfer speeds of 40 Gb/s and the ability to charge your laptop at up to 100 W. Massive amounts of data can be quickly transferred with the SD 7.0 card reader, which delivers speeds of up to 985 MB/s.

Predator Helios Neo 16: Top-line Capabilities with a Mid-range Price

The all-new Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) includes the powerful components the Helios line is known for but offers a more affordable price point. In addition to the latest top-line components, the Predator Helios Neo 16 adds some fun as it features laser-etched encrypted codes on its abyssal-black anodized cover, inviting gamers to take on the challenge of deciphering the message.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 will offer models with the high-performance 13th Gen Intel® Core™ HX processors[1] paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a Maximum Graphics Power (MGP) of 140 W. Up to 32 GB of dual-channel DDR5-4800 MHz RAM[1] and up to a 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD in RAID 0 deliver lightning-fast load times in the most demanding games. To keep all this power cool, the Helios Neo also includes Acer's advanced cooling system, featuring a custom-engineered all-metal AeroBlade™ fan technology and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU to push performance to its maximum potential.

In addition to delivering first-rate performance, stunning visuals are at the heart of the Predator Helios Neo 16. The line offers several different panel options including a WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display[1] at 165 Hz and 3 ms response time[2] and a WUXGA (1920x1200) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate covering 100% of the sRGB color range. Both stellar display options include NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC, ensuring the smoothest and most vivid visuals during fast-moving gameplay scenes.

Predator Triton 14: Thin Laptop for Gaming and Work

Acer Predator's small but powerful Triton 14 includes up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4070 or 4050 Laptop GPU. In addition, gamers and creators alike will appreciate the new panel option that delivers vivid levels of contrast and a wide range of colors. The brilliant 14-inch (16:10 aspect ratio) with up to a WQXGA[1] (2560 x 1600) Mini LED[1] display also includes a blazing fast 250 Hz[1] refresh rate, is DisplayHDR™ 600 certified and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color range.

It also supports up to 32 GB of 6000 MHz[1] LPDDR5[1] RAM and a M.2 SSD slot for plenty of high-speed storage and includes the latest network solution: Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i for unfettered speeds, and a full range of ports including a MicroSD™ card reader for quickly offloading photos and videos. Its advanced cooling system includes custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D Fan Technology, Vortex Flow airflow optimization, and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU. At just 18.9-19.9 mm[1] (0.74-0.78 inches) thin, it's easy to take on the road for work or play, while its sleek, portable design makes it ideal for an office or an academic environment.

Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs™ Edition – Now More Powerful Than Ever

The next-generation Predator Helios 3D 15 gaming laptop now supports the powerful 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX Processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTXTM 4080 Laptop GPU. It also includes up to 32 GB of faster DDR5-5600[1] MHz memory. A discrete GPU only option, enabled in PredatorSense 4.1, allows gamers to maximize performance. The back vents have also been streamlined and include subtle RGB lighting along the back edge for a soft, ambient glow of lights.

The Predator Helios 3D 15 utilizes the combination of the SpatialLabs eye-tracking solution, stereoscopic 3D display, and real-time scene rendering technologies to bring eye-popping 3D scenes, objects, and characters to life in its 15.6-inch display. Access to the latest version of the TrueGame application lets gamers experience elevated, glasses-free 3D gaming, with details and game scenes presented in their ultimate 3D forms. It also provides different 3D gaming modes with 3D+ and 3D Ultra settings for over 70 titles, with more being added on a continuous basis.

The 3D gaming laptop is further supported by Intel® Killer™ E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, and Acer's next-generation cooling technology. It also comes with a full range of ports including two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports (one supporting offline charging), two Thunderbolt 4 that supports DisplayPort functionality and Power Delivery[3], and a micro SD card reader.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Triton 17 X (PTX17-71) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 3,799; in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 4,499, and in China in May, starting at RMB 29,999.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) will be available in North America in May starting at USD 1,199; in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 2,199, and in China in March starting at RMB 7,999.

The Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) will be available in North America in May starting at USD 1,499 and in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 2,399.

The Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs™ Edition will be available in North America in June starting at USD 3,499 and in EMEA in June starting at EUR 3,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the [email protected] press room to see all announcements.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. [2] Response time is not native. Achieved with LCD overdrive. [3] Delivers up to 3 A at 5 V DC for USB charging. DC-in: requires power adapter or power source providing 65W at 20 V. For optimal performance please use a certified Acer power adapter or USB Power Delivery device.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer