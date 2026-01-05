Acer Introduces AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series Processors Across Copilot+ PC Portfolio

Available on thin-and-light, mainstream, and gaming laptop models

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced new models across its laptop portfolio with the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 Series processors, including the thin-and-light Acer Swift Go 16 AI, the mainstream Acer Aspire 14 AI and Acer Aspire 16 AI, and the Acer Nitro V 16 AI for gaming, all featuring Copilot+ PC experiences on Windows 11. Built on the advanced "Zen 5" architecture, the new AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 Series processors enhance productivity and creative capabilities across the board.

Acer Swift Go 16 AI

The powerful and versatile Acer Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-A71/T) features up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processors and AMD Radeon™ 880M graphics, up to WUXGA+ OLED displays, and AI-enhanced features for everyday productivity. 

Sporting a sleek laser-etched aluminum chassis and thin designs that open a full 180 degrees, the Acer Swift Go 16 AI is backed by up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Its 5M IR camera with High Dynamic Range and Human Presence Detection Technology enhance video calls and privacy, while dual DTS®:X Ultra speakers with anti-vibration technology and Acer Multi-control touchpads round out their user-centric features. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity are supplemented by an array of I/O ports, including dual USB Type-C ports, dual USB Type-A ports, a MicroSD card reader, and HDMI 2.1.

Acer Aspire 14 AI and Acer Aspire 16 AI

Acer Aspire 14 AI (A14-A71M/T) and Acer Aspire 16 AI (A16-A71M/T) are equipped with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processors, optimized with multi-day battery life for extended use while minimizing charging interruptions. Each have vibrant WUXGA displays with 16:10 aspect ratios and refresh rates up to 120 Hz, available in both touch and non-touch configurations, including OLED panel options. They support up to 32 GB of memory, up to 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and a comprehensive set of ports, including USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, a MicroSD card reader, and an audio jack, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 or above.

Designed with style, comfort, and flexibility in mind, the new Acer Aspire AI series impresses with large touchpads for effortless navigation, and full-flat 180-degree hinges for collaboration and sharing. Balancing portability and durability, the series is ideal for mobile students and young professionals.

Acer Nitro V 16 AI

The Acer Nitro V 16 AI (ANV16-A71) features up to the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs, and a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with 180 Hz refresh rate. The system has up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 2 TB of SSD storage. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4 and generate images at unprecedented speed. The laptop also offers immersive audiovisuals for gamers and creators with DTS:X Ultra audio and include a FHD IR webcam with camera shutter in a streamlined design.

Enhancing experiences further, Acer's suite of AI-powered features brings intelligent on-device functionality. Acer Intelligent Space acts as a personalized AI hub to help users manage tasks and access tools easily.

Availability

The Acer Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-A71/T) will be available in North America in Q1'2026 and in EMEA in March 2026.

The Acer Aspire 14 AI (A14-A71M/T) will be available in North America in Q2'2026 and in EMEA in March 2026.

The Acer Aspire 16 AI (A16-A71M/T) will be available in North America in Q2'2026 and in EMEA in March 2026.

The Acer Nitro V 16 AI (ANV16-A71) will be available in North America in Q3'2026 and in EMEA in Q2'2026.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name

Acer Swift Go 16 AI

Model

SFG16-A71  / SFG16-A71T 

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor

Graphics

AMD Radeon880M Graphics

Display

16-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200 with OLED technology, 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100%, 300 nits

16-inch WUXGA+ 2048 x 1280 with OLED technology, 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut DCI-P3 100%, 400 nits

16-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution LED-backlit IPS LCD with integrated multi-touch
16:10 aspect ratio, sRBG 100%, 350 nits

Memory

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x memory

Storage

Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Camera

5M IR

Audio

DTS®X: Ultra dual speakers with triple-mic array, anti-vibration

Ports

Two USB Type-C (full-function), two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card reader, Audio jack

Battery

65 Wh  battery

Networking

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or above

Dimensions/Weight

355.50 (W) x 251.22(D) x 11.5/15.9 (H) mm (14 x 9.89 x 0.45/0.63 inches), 1.6 kg (3.52 lbs.)

Features

Copilot+ PC, multi-control touchpad, Acer Assist, Acer VisionArt, Acer User Sensing, Acer PurifiedView, Acer PurifiedVoice, Acer My Key

Name

Acer Aspire 16 AI

Model

A16-A71M/T

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor

Graphics

AMD Radeon 880M graphics

Display

16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, up to120 Hz refresh rate, 45% NTSC color gamut support, narrow bezel design, with touch/non-touch and OLED panel option

Memory

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory

Storage

Up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Camera

1080p FHD IR, with privacy shutter

Audio

DTS® Audio, dual speakers with triple-mic array

Ports

Two USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card reader, Audio jack

Battery

65 Wh battery,

Networking

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 or above

Dimensions/Weight

354.9 (W) x 250.1 (D) x 11.5/15.9 (H) mm (13.97 x 9.85 x 0.45/0.63 inches), 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs.)

Features

Copilot+ PC, Acer Intelligence Space, AcerSense, Acer PurifiedView, Acer PurifiedVoice, Acer My Key

Name

Acer Aspire 14 AI

Model

A14-A71M/T

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 processor

Graphics

AMD Radeon 840M graphics

Display

14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, up to120 Hz refresh rate, 45% NTSC color gamut support, narrow bezel design, with touch/non-touch and OLED panel option

Memory

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X onboard system memory

Storage

Up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Camera

1080p FHD IR, with privacy shutter

Audio

DTS® Audio, dual speakers with triple-mic array

Ports

Two USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card reader, Audio jack

Battery

65 Wh battery

Networking

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 or above

Dimensions/Weight

312 (W) x 225.9 (D) x 11.5/15.9 (H) mm (12.28 x 8.89 x 0.45/0.63 inches), 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs.)

Features

Copilot+ PC, Acer Intelligence Space, AcerSense, Acer PurifiedView, Acer PurifiedVoice, Acer My Key

Name

Acer Nitro V 16 AI

Model

ANV16-A71

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor

Graphics

Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU

Display

16-inch 16:10 WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 180 Hz, 100% sRGB color gamut, MUX Switch

Memory

Up to 32 GB DDR5 Memory

Storage

Up to 2 TB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD

Cooling

Dual fan, dual-intake, dual-exhaust

Dimensions

356.50 (L) x 260 (D) x 11.37~19.9 (H) mm, 2.1 kg

Wi-Fi and Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4

Ports

USB 4 Type-C (full function), USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (with offline charging), two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5 mm combo jack, RJ-45, DC-In, Kensington lock

Audio

DTS®X: Ultra, 2 speakers, triple-mic array

Web Cam

FHD 1920 x 1080 IR, with camera shutter

Features

Copilot+ PC, Acer Intelligence Space, 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, Acer PurifiedVoice, Acer PurifiedView, NitroSense

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

