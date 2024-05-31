Acer Introduces New Smart Monitors for Home Entertainment, Work, and Gaming

Acer DA1 and Nitro GA1 series Google TV™ monitors help enhance productivity, usability, and viewing experiences

Acer launched two monitor series Google TV devices with access to popular streaming apps and content to be accessed from one screen

Acer DA1 4K ultra-high-definition smart monitors come in 31.5- and 27-inch models with a series of productivity-boosting features such as wireless projection and Multiview's screen splitting capabilities to enhance overall usability and convenience

TAIPEI, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today unveiled a new lineup of versatile smart monitors, built to create tailored experiences that support various consumer needs and lifestyles. The Acer DA1 and Nitro GA1 series monitors are designed with 31.5- and 27-inch space-saving models to fit into any home setup and can function as an entertainment hub to stream content, an extended workstation for everyday tasks, and a reliable gaming companion with fast refresh rate. An abundance of smart features are also available on the monitors, including wireless projection, simultaneous viewing from different sources via Multiview, and more.

High-definition Resolution for Smooth Frames and Vivid Details

New Acer DA271K and DA321QK LED monitors come with 4K UHD resolution, while the Nitro GA271U P and Nitro GA321QU P are equipped with WQHD resolution and up to a speedy 180 Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth scenes and excellent in-game experiences. Equipped with HDR10, 250 nits brightness, images, and colors are recreated to be more immersive and realistic, while it works with AMD FreeSync™ and is NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, helping minimize screen tearing when playing or watching videos. Ultra-low latency also delivers quick response times to help minimize input lag, so fast-paced action and content appear smoothly with no blurring.

Convenience, Productivity and Personalized Features

All four monitors come with features designed to provide greater productivity, versatility, and endless entertainment options. Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more from across apps and subscriptions, and organizes them for users to enjoy access to popular apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and YouTube from one screen. Easily cast movies, shows, photos, and more on phones or tablets directly to the monitors with Google Cast™, while wireless projection and screen mirroring technology in the devices eliminate the need for loads of cables to extend displays. The Bluetooth connection capability further supports the movement to declutter wires and makes it easy to connect these monitors with other devices such as speakers and peripherals. As IoT products, these can also be connected to Wi-Fi networks and seamlessly integrate with the ecosystem of smart devices in their surroundings.

Further adding to their usability, the Acer DA1 and Nitro GA1 smart series monitors are equipped with a Multiview function that splits the screens into various sections. This is useful for those who are always multitasking as users can simultaneously view and interact with content from various sources and control these straight from the displays. Users can attach external webcams for video calling and streaming, allowing live streamers to choose their preferred platform to upload the videos directly through the monitors. Their ergonomically designed stand makes it easy to find the ideal viewing position and can be VESA wall-mounted to free up more desk space in home setups.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer DA271K will be available in North America in Q4, starting at USD 349.99, and in EMEA in Q4, starting at EUR 299.

The Acer DA321QK will be available in North America in Q4, starting at USD 399.99, and in EMEA in Q4, starting at EUR 349.

The Nitro GA271U P will be available in North America in Q4, starting at USD 329.99, and in EMEA in Q4, starting at EUR 299.

The Nitro GA321QU P will be available in North America in Q4, starting at USD 379.99, and in EMEA in Q4, starting at EUR349.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Visit Acer's Media Center for product images and specifications, or visit the Acer News site to see all announcements.

Specifications

Product Name Acer DA1 Series Panel Specifications Model Name Acer DA271K/ Acer DA321QK Display Size 27"/31.5" Panel type VA Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 3840x2160 @60Hz DP: 3840x2160 @60Hz Glare No Tear Technology AdaptiveSync Response Time 4 ms (G to G) Contrast Ratio 3600:1/3000:1 Brightness 250 nits Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color gamut sRGB 99% Colors 1.07B Bits 8 Bit + Hi-FRC System Specifications Input Signal HDMI (2.0) + DP (1.4) + Type C (PD 65 W) + 2 USB 2.0 + SPK + Audio out VESA Wall Mounting 100 x 100 mm Speaker 5 W x2 Power Supply (100 - 240 V) Internal Tilt/Swivel/Height Adjustment/Pivot 5°~35°/ ± 60° / 165mm / ± 90°

Product Name Nitro GA1 Series Panel Specifications Model Name Nitro GA271U P/ Nitro GA321QU P Display Size 27"/ 31.5" Panel type IPS/VA Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 2560x1440 @144Hz DP: 2560x1440 @180Hz Glare No Tear Technology AMD FreeSync Response Time 1 ms (VRB) Contrast Ratio 1000:1/ 3500:1 Brightness 250 nits Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color gamut sRGB 99% Colors 16.7M Bits 8 Bit System Specifications Input Signal HDMI (2.0) + DP (1.4) + Type C (PD 65 W) + 2 USB 2.0 + SPK + Audio out VESA Wall Mounting 100 x 100 mm Speaker 5 W x2 Power Supply (100 - 240 V) Internal Tilt/Swivel/Height Adjustment/Pivot 5°~35°/ ± 60° / 150mm / ± 90°

