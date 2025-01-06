Acer Launches New Nitro V Series Laptops, Expanding Its Essential Gaming Portfolio

Editor's Summary

Introducing new Nitro V series laptops available in multiple screen sizes, including 14-, 15-, 16-, and 17-inch models powered by the latest silicon.

The Acer Nitro V AI gaming laptop line features up to the new AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor, powered by an NPU performing up to 50 AI TOPS and supports the latest AI features and applications.

The Nitro V 15 gaming laptop is powered by Intel® Core™ 7 processor 240H, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPUs with NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, a sleek new design, and upgrades to enhance better gaming performance and multitasking.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today unveiled its new Nitro V series in various screen sizes, showcasing a powerful lineup of entry-level gaming laptops designed to make AI-powered gaming more accessible. Ideal for students, creators, and essential gamers seeking all-around performance, the Nitro V laptops offer a blend of exceptional responsiveness, stutter-free visuals, and ample storage to support the demands of evolving AI features and applications.

Available in various configurations and screen sizes, the new Nitro devices cater to diverse user preferences and styles. Additionally, they come with three months of PC Game Pass. PC Game Pass is designed for PC players, including games on day one such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Ara: History Untold, and titles from EA Play.

Nitro V AI Gaming Laptops

The new Nitro V AI laptop lineup debuts with a range of models to choose from: the Nitro V 17 AI, Nitro V 16 AI, and Nitro V 14 AI. These gaming laptops are powered by up to the new AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor, based on the new "Zen 5" architecture. They enable smooth local AI capabilities, and are optimized for low power consumption, offering excellent battery life and accelerated responsiveness when gaming or creating. These Copilot+ PCs are powered by an NPU performing up to 50 AI TOPS of processing power and enable generative AI experiences, like Cocreator in Paint. They also come with AI-powered graphics, featuring up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs[1] with the latest NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 technologies for lifelike virtual scenes with ray tracing and up to 32 GB of memory and 2 TB of storage.

The Nitro V 17 AI (ANV17-61) gaming laptop features up to a 17.3-inch,16:9 QHD (2560 x 1440) display with up to a 165 Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 100% color gamut range. The Nitro V 16 AI (ANV16-61) offers a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution, up to 180 Hz and sRGB 100% support. The Nitro V14 AI (ANV14-62) provides up to a WQXGA resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate, and its white, pearl-like finish goes beyond traditional designs, making this laptop stand out in a market typically dominated by darker colors.

Acer Nitro V 15 Gaming Laptops

The new Nitro V 15 AI (ANV15-42) features up to an AMD™ Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, while the Nitro V 15 (ANV15-52) is powered by up to an Intel® Core™ 7 processor 240H, with dedicated AI acceleration capabilities. Its 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) panel includes a 180 Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time, and 100% support for the sRGB color spectrum.

NitroSense and AI Features

The Nitro Sense key gives users command over the laptop's performance and customizations, with direct access to the control center and AI software suite through the new Experience Zone 2.0. Whether in a call or streaming in-game, Acer PurifiedVoice harnesses the power of AI to block out external noises, while Acer PurifiedView always keeps users front and center of all the action.

Price and Availability

The Nitro V 17 AI (ANV17-61) laptop will be available in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 1,299.

The Nitro V 16 AI (ANV16-61) laptop will be available in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 1,299.

The Nitro V 15 AI (ANV15-42) laptop will be available in EMEA in January, starting at EUR 849.

The Nitro V 15 (ANV15-52) laptop will be available in Australia in April, starting at AUD 1,999.

The Nitro V 14 AI (ANV14-62) laptop will be available in EMEA in April, starting at 1,099 EUR.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Acer Nitro V 17 AI Model ANV17-61 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor, 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB of cache, AMD Ryzen AI-capable AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 processor, 6 cores, 12 threads, 24 MB of cache, AMD Ryzen AI-capable Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU (194 AI TOPS) Display 17.3-inch QHD (2560x1440) panel, 165 Hz, 3 ms response time, 100% DCI-P3, 300 nits 17.3-inch FHD panel, 180 Hz, 3 ms response time, 100% SRGB, 300 nits Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 SDRAM, 5600 Hz Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera FHD (1920x1080) IR camera Audio DTS® X Ultra, 2 speakers Ports USB 4 Type-C, dual USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card reader Battery Up to 76 W Network Wi-Fi 6E, Ethernet E2600, Bluetooth 5.3 or above Dimension, weight 400.85 mm (W) 275.62 (D)17.2 – 24.0 mm (H), 3 kg Features NitroSense 5.0, Experience Zone 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™, Acer ProCam, Acer LiveArt™, Copilot+ PC, PC Game Pass

Name Acer Nitro V 16 AI Model ANV16-61 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor, 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB of cache, AMD Ryzen AI-capable AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 processor, 6 cores, 12 threads, 24 MB of cache, AMD Ryzen AI-capable Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU (194 AI TOPS) Display 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) panel, 180 Hz, 3 ms response time, 100% SRGB, 400 nits 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) panel, 180 Hz, 3 ms response time, 100% SRGB, 400 nits 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) panel, 165 Hz, 3 ms response time, 45% NTSC, 300 nits Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 SDRAM, 5600 Hz Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera FHD (1920x1080) IR camera Audio DTS® X Ultra, 2 speakers Ports USB 4 Type-C, dual USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card reader Battery Up to 76W Network Wi-Fi 6E, Ethernet E2600, Bluetooth 5.3 or above Dimensions, weight 360.04 (W) x 275.62 (D) x 16.1/24.5 (H) mm, 2.43 kg Features NitroSense 5.0, Experience Zone 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™, Acer ProCam, Acer LiveArt™, Copilot+ PC, PC Game Pass

Name Acer Nitro V 15 AI Model ANV15-42 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors AMD Ryzen™ 7 8845HS octa-core processor (up to 8 MB L2 cache, up to 16 MB L3 cache, 3.8 GHz with boost up to 5.1 GHz) AMD Ryzen™ 5 8645HS hexa-core processor (up to 6 MB L2 cache, up to 16 MB L3 cache, 4.3 GHz with boost up to 5.0 GHz) Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU (194 AI TOPS) Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) panel, 180 Hz, 3 ms response time, 100% SRGB, 300 nits 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) panel, 165 Hz, 3 ms response time, 45% NTSC, 300 nits Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 SDRAM, 5600 Hz Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD Camera HD (1280x720) IR camera Audio DTS® X Ultra, 2 speakers Ports USB 4 Type-C, x3 USB 3.2, HDMI Battery 57 W Network Wi-Fi 6E, Ethernet E2600, Bluetooth 5.3 or above Dimensions, weight 362.3 mm (W) 239.89 (D) 15.7-23.5 (H), 2.1 kg Features NitroSense 5.0, Experience Zone 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoice™, Acer PurifiedView™, Acer ProCam, Acer LiveArt™, PC Game Pass

Name Acer Nitro V 15 Model ANV15-52 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors Intel® Core™ 7 processor 240H Intel® Core™ 5 processor 210H Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU (194 AI TOPS) Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) panel, 180 Hz, 3 ms response time, 100% SRGB, 300 nits 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) panel, 165 Hz, 3 ms response time, 45% NTSC, 300 nits Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 SDRAM, up to 5600 Hz Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe M.2 SSD Camera HD (1280x720) IR camera Audio DTS® X Ultra, 2 speakers Ports Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C, x3 USB 3.2, HDMI Battery 57 W Network Wi-Fi 6, RTL8111H-CG, Bluetooth 5.2 or above Dimensions, weight 362.3 mm (W) 239.89 (D) 15.7-23.5 (H), 2.1 kg Features NitroSense 5.0, Experience Zone 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoice™, Acer PurifiedView™, Acer ProCam, PC Game Pass

Name Acer Nitro V 14 Model ANV14-62 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor, 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB of cache, AMD Ryzen AI-capable AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 processor, 6 cores, 12 threads, 24 MB of cache, AMD Ryzen AI-capable Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU (194 AI TOPS) Display 14.5-inch WQXGA panel, 165 Hz, 3 ms response time, 300 nits 14.5-inch WUXGA panel, 120 Hz, 3 ms response time, 300 nits Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 SDRAM, up to 5600 Hz Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera FHD (1920x1080) IR camera Audio DTS® X Ultra, 2 speakers Ports USB 4 Type-C x2, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1, microSD Battery 76 W Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 or above Dimensions, weight 325.7 mm (W) 236.8 (D) 13.9-21.9 (H), 1.6 kg Features NitroSense 5.0, Experience Zone 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™, Acer ProCam, Copilot+ PC, PC Game Pass

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region.

