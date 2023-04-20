Acer Launches New Swift X 16 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs

Editor's Summary:

The Acer Swift X 16 is a laptop for creators and designers that delivers fast and fluid performance on a brilliant 3.2K 120 Hz OLED display

Supercharged with up to the AMD Ryzen ™ 9 7940H processor [1] and up to NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPUs [1] , and with Studio Drivers pre-installed, it can handle the most graphically demanding creative applications

Features a new design inside and out with thin-and-light aluminum chassis and redesigned thermal arrangements for a more confident look and balanced performance

Comes with essential ports, support for Wi-Fi 6E [3] , and a MicroSD slot to keep connectivity and productivity always powered on

The Acer Swift X 16 with Windows 11 features enhanced video calls and recording on the 1080p FHD camera with Acer's TNR technology, AcerPurifiedView™ and AcerPurifiedVoice™

TAIPEI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the new Acer Swift X 16 (SFX16-61G), designed to bring out one's creativity through a suite of performance-packed features for graphic designing, 3D rendering and video editing. The creator laptop brings captivating color and clarity with an option for a 16:10 OLED display supporting 100% DCI-P3 and 500 nits peak brightness. Combining an attractive design and powerful performance, the Swift X 16 comes in a refined 17.9 mm thin design with up to the AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940H processor[1] and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPUs[1] with NVIDIA® Studio Drivers to help take creative projects to the next level. It also comes packed with a TwinAir cooling system, a larger battery, and all the vital connection ports for enhanced productivity. Video calls and streaming have never been better as the RTX laptop utilizes a 1080p FHD camera that uses Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) and its suite of AI technologies for clear and crisp videos.

Captivating Visual Identity and Color

The new Acer Swift X 16 showcases a precise and well-crafted design with a long front recess for easy access, with its hinges and air vents neatly concealed under its aluminum surface. The newly designed thin-and-light laptop weighs just 1.9 kg in a sleek 17.9 mm chassis to provide a more confident look and feel. Its smooth touchpad comes with 33% more scrolling space as compared to its previous model, flaunting the largest touchpad among Acer's current laptop products.

Users will be left amazed by the sensational colors and visuals offered by the option for a 16-inch 3.2K OLED (3200 x 2000) panel which has VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® display certifications for comfortable viewing. Life-like images and color accuracy stand out with the OLED laptop's 100% DCI-P3, brilliant 500 nits peak brightness, 120 Hz refresh rate, and less than 0.2 ms response time. These are further highlighted with thinner bezels and a larger 16:10 display compared to previous models for added screen real estate.

Superior Rendering and Cooling Performance

Designed to help designers and creators unleash their full potential, the Acer Swift X 16 is powered by up to the AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940H processor[1] (up to 45W and 8 cores) and built-in AMD Radeon™ 780M graphics, combining high processor speeds and endurance to allow users to complete projects in record time. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPUs highlight next-gen ray tracing, AI and AV1 video encoding hardware, with access to NVIDIA Studio Drivers and exclusive tools such as NVIDIA Omniverse™, NVIDIA Broadcast, and NVIDIA Canvas, so users can elevate and fast-track their projects with support for some of the world's most popular creative applications.

Assisting the powerful hardware, the creator laptop features redesigned interiors and thermal solutions for improved balance between thermal performance and battery life. Thanks to newly engineered thermal arrangements, the Swift X 16 comes with upgraded TwinAir cooling that boosts air intake by up to 36%[[7]] from its larger fans and newly added turbo mode, and an air-inlet keyboard design to help expel heat and maintain cool temperatures from within so users can get more out of their sessions when streaming, playing or creating.

Clear, Crisp Video Conferencing and Streaming

The Acer Swift X 16 laptop is great for video conferencing, live streaming, and video blogging on its high-resolution 1080p FHD camera, which leverages Acer PurifiedView's™ suite of AI features such as Background Blur, Automatic Framing and Eye Contact technology. The added combination of Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology provides high-quality imagery even in low-light conditions while Acer PurifiedVoice™ with AI noise reduction ensures voices are clearly heard when video calling or recording. It comes with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory[1], up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SDD storage[1], and a MicroSD slot for added storage space when archiving creative designs. Users can also maximize two USB Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6E[3] for enhanced connectivity. The Windows 11 laptop supports Windows Hello via its fingerprint reader and Wake on Voice for more convenient and secure logins, while Cortana with Voice interactions functions as a personal productivity assistant for users.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift X 16 (SFX16-61G) will be available in North America in July starting at USD 1,249.99; in EMEA in June starting at EUR 1,566 and in China in May starting at 7,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the [email protected] press room to see all announcements.

