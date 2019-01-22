Acer Launches Sturdy and Reliable TravelMate B114-21 for the Education Market at BETT 2019

Editor's Summary

The new 14-inch Acer TravelMate B114-21 is the perfect learning companion for students, and together with the 11.6-inch Acer TravelMate B118 series, Acer offers a range of rugged notebooks with reliable performance to help students unleash their potential

Compliant with the stringent U.S. Military Standard MIL-STD 810G[1], it features a durable design with a rubber bumper and an impact-resistant body to withstand hectic school life

Built to last with up to 10 hours[2] of battery life, the new Acer TravelMate B114-21 powers through a full day of school and beyond for uninterrupted learning

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer announced the new Acer TravelMate B114-21 at the 2019 BETT Show in London, held from January 23 to 26. The latest notebook in its range for education customers, the powerful and robust 14-inch notebook features a larger screen size and sports a sturdy design to protect it from the knocks of school life, ideal for use both in-school and out-of-school.

Top-Class Learning Tools and All-day Power

The Acer TravelMate B114-21 is designed to equip students with the learning tools they need, supporting educational multimedia apps and resources. Featuring up to a 7th Gen AMD A6-9220C APU paired with Radeon™ R5 Graphics, it offers powerful support for learning and teaching activities. The TravelMate B114-21 offers generous storage options with up to a 256GB dual-lane PCIe NVMe SSD or up to 64GB of eMMC flash memory[3]. The Acer TravelMate B114-21 has up to 10 hours of battery life2 on a single charge, giving students a dependable learning companion throughout the school day.

Larger Screen Promotes Better Collaboration

The larger screen size gives students the screen space they need for a wider perspective as they learn. Working together on projects is easier on a wide 14-inch FHD3 display, and thanks to the laptop's 180-degree hinge, the screen can lie flat for content sharing and easy collaboration with classmates.

Sturdy, Powerful and Built to Last

The Acer TravelMate B114-21 is designed with a rubber bumper and an impact-resistant body, so it can handle everything a hectic school day can throw at it. Compliant with the stringent US Military Standard (MIL-STD 810G), it can survive extreme temperatures, bad weather, drops from up to 122 cm, bumps and knocks as well as crowds of children.

Connected Learning

Reliable connectivity is essential for connected learning and the Acer TravelMate B114-21 comes with 802.11ac wireless and an RJ-45 Ethernet port to keep students connected. It also offers plenty of options to connect easily with peripherals such as screens, TVs and projectors and has a full selection of ports, including 1x HDMI, 1x USB 3.1 Gen1, 2x USB 2.0 and an SD card reader.

Designed with the School Environment in Mind

Microsoft Intune for Education[4] allows IT administrators to easily manage devices for schools of all sizes. Software includes roll-out and management tools like Autopilot to ensure content is secure. Through Windows 10 in S mode, students can quickly and safely access Microsoft-verified secure apps and the educational resources they need.

Part of the Growing TravelMate for Education Line

The TravelMate B114-21 is part of the TravelMate line of notebook PCs, which include the TravelMate B118 and the convertible TravelMate Spin B1, both released last year.

Pricing and Availability

The new Acer TravelMate B114-21 will be available to education and commercial customers in Q2 2019. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

[1] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810G (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand. [2] Listed battery life is based on MobileMark 2014® productivity mode testing with wireless on. Details of MobileMark 2014 testing are available at www.bapco.com. Battery life rating is for comparison purposes only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, application, power management settings, operating conditions, and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use. [3] Specifications may vary depending on model and region [4] Microsoft Intune for Education requires purchase.

About Acer

Established in 1976, Acer is a hardware + software + services company dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of innovative products that enhance people's lives. Acer's product offerings include PCs, displays, projectors, servers, tablets, smartphones and wearables. It is also developing cloud solutions to bring together the Internet of Things. Acer celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2016 and is one of the world's top 5 PC companies. It employs 7,000 people worldwide and has a presence in over 160 countries. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2019 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.acer.com

