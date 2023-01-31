Acer Launches Trio of Durable TravelMate Laptops for Education That Help Reduce Eye Strain

The rugged laptops are built to withstand the daily rigors of school life and utilize recycled materials to reduce waste

Editor's Summary

The Acer TravelMate B5 14 is a rugged laptop that is powered by up to Intel ® Core ™ i3 N-series processors and Windows 11, features a 14-inch HD display, the option for a Full HD display, and an HD webcam with a camera shutter

Core i3 N-series processors and Windows 11, features a 14-inch HD display, the option for a Full HD display, and an HD webcam with a camera shutter The Acer TravelMate B3 Spin 11 features an HD webcam with a privacy shutter, up to an 11.6-inch FHD touch display and an optional dockable Wacom AES stylus for an enhanced flipped classroom experience

A reliable laptop for students, the Acer TravelMate B3 11 comes with long 9.5-hour battery life and a fully serviceable keyboard for optimized learning throughout a day of class

The devices come with a bundle of features that may help reduce eye strain and protect data including Break Reminder, Screen Distance Reminder and User Sensing software

The durable laptops are protected from potential damage as it complies with U.S. Military Standard (MIL-STD 810H), and are equipped with reinforced I/O ports and spill-resistant keyboards

The latest TravelMate B series laptops were designed towards sustainability as they feature recycled materials in their OceanGlass™ touchpads and packaging, and possess EPEAT registration and TCO certification

TAIPEI, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced its latest additions to the TravelMate series of Windows 11 Education laptops, designed to improve students' overall learning experiences and boost productivity whether in school or at home. The Acer TravelMate B5 14 features up to an FHD display[1] and is powered by up to Intel® Core™ i3 N-series processors[1] to support the essential needs of mobile college students, as well as secondary school students. The newest 11-inch TravelMate laptops let students get more out of their blended classroom experience as the TravelMate B3 Spin 11 comes with an optional dockable Wacom AES stylus for added flexibility, while the TravelMate B3 11 has up to 9.5 hours of battery life[2] to provide students with a reliable laptop that could be maximized throughout the school day.

Additionally, these laptops are shipped with Acer's new User Sensing Software,[1] which combines Break Reminder, Screen Distance Reminder, and User Sensing technology to help reduce digital eye strain and ensure data security. The dependable TravelMate B series laptops alsoconform to military-grade durability standards that could withstand drops as high as 122 cm, possess reinforced I/O ports and spill-resistant keyboards to protect inner components from damage, and HD webcams that come with a camera shutter for added privacy protection. With Acer's dedication to achieving its Earthion mission in mind, all the education laptops possess recycled materials in their components and packaging, an EPEAT ecolabel[3], and are TCO Certified[4], the leading sustainability certification for IT products worldwide.

Acer TravelMate B5 14

The next-generation Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processors[1] and up to 7.5 hours of battery life[2] make the Acer TravelMate B5 14 (TMB514-31) an excellent laptop for students of all levels balancing loads of daily work and academic requirements in one device. To make blended learning and video meetings more engaging, it features up to a 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display[1], an additional HDR camera with webcam privacy shutter, and dual digital microphones, which leverage Acer's PurifiedVoice™ with AI Noise Reduction technology to suppress background noise when in a call. With Windows 11's latest update, students can access features such as Focus sessions and snap layouts that make it easier to get things done. For added convenience and functionality, the TravelMate B5 14 includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connector, Intel® Wi-Fi 6E and 2x2 MU-MIMO for fast and uninterrupted network connectivity when online.

Acer TravelMate B3 11 and Acer TravelMate B3 Spin 11

The TravelMate B3 series for education has been upgraded with the addition of two new school laptops that aim to provide added protection for K-12 students and empower them to do more in their studies. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro Education or Windows 11 SE and powered by up to an Intel® Processor N200, the devices are packed with enhanced privacy settings and modern education applications to promote collaborative and inclusive learning among peers. With Windows 11 and Microsoft cloud services' unified management tools and the integration of software and hardware security features in these new models, school and IT administrators can simplify and streamline the deployment and management of the latest TravelMate B3 laptops. The resilient laptops were also thoughtfully designed to minimize damage from external impacts. The lightweight laptops make it easy for young students to carry these around during their hybrid classroom experience with the convertible model weighing 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs), while the TravelMate B3's classic clamshell design stands at just 1.4 kg (3.1 lbs).

The Acer TravelMate B3 Spin 11's (TMB311R-33/TMB311RN-33) optional 11.6-inch FHD touch display[1] is protected by Acer's Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass[5], formulated to help reduce the potential growth of odor and harmful microorganisms on the device's screen. Users can also choose options with a dockable Wacom AES stylus to customize their school laptops according to their learning preferences. A 5 MP world-facing camera further enables collaboration between students and flexibility in learning. These laptops are built to last a full day of school as the TravelMate B3 Spin 11 has up to 10 hours of battery life[2], while the TravelMate B3 11 can last up to 9.5 hours of use[2]. These also feature the latest connectivity ports to facilitate collaborative engagements.

Develop Better Computer Habits with Acer's User Sensing Software

All the devices are shipped with Acer's User Sensing Software[1], designed to help protect students' privacy and develop better habits when using their laptops. As users tend to lose track of time when focused on their studies, the Break Reminder function considerately prompts them to take regular breaks away from their devices to help reduce stress levels and eye strain. The laptops' new technology also includes a Screen Distance Reminder[1] that notifies users when they are too close to the devices' display. Completing its bundle of advanced protective software, the User Sensing[1,6] AutoLock capabilities with optional built-in proximity sensors allow for accurate detection of users' presence based on range and movement, as it triggers the screen to automatically lock when users are away from their laptops.

Dependable Durability and Protection

These student laptops are compliant with MIL-STD810H[1] (military-grade) standards and come in a reinforced design with shock-absorbent bumpers, allowing the devices to withstand drops of up to 4 ft (122 cm). To further protect the laptops and their internal components, the latest TravelMate B series laptops come with reinforced I/O ports that have additional metallic plates well-secured to their chassis to ensure that these ports stay firmly in place throughout tough conditions. An added layer of protection is incorporated with their spill-resistant keyboards, which also feature mechanically anchored key designs. The serviceable keyboard design prevents the sudden displacement of vital individual keys and allows users to replace the entire setup with ease.

Designed for Sustainability

The latest TravelMate B series school laptops were also designed with sustainability and waste reduction in mind. The devices feature recycled materials in the sleek OceanGlass™ touchpads and use recycled paper in their molded pulp packaging. Embodying the spirit of Acer's Earthion mission, the education laptops are EPEAT-registered[3], while certain configurations are TCO-certified[4], the leading sustainability certification for IT products. These recognitions echo Acer's continued commitment to helping improve environmental conditions through its eco-friendly innovations and business models.

Price and Availability

The Acer TravelMate B5 14 (TMB514-31) will be available in North America in April starting at USD 429.99, and in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 399.

The Acer TravelMate B3 Spin 11 (TMB311R-33) will be available in North America in April starting at USD 399.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 349, and in China in March, starting at RMB 3699.

The Acer TravelMate B3 11 (TMB311-33) will be available in North America in April starting at USD 329.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 349, and in China in March, starting at RMB 3499.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. [2] Battery life is measured under specific test settings and conditions pursuant to MobileMark 2018. Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display and resolution, etc. [3] EPEAT® registration varies by country. See http://www.epeat.net/ for registration status for each country. [4] Model(s) with model numbers starting with TMB311-33-TCO,TMB311R-33-TCO, TMB311RN-33-TCO and TMB514-31-TCO are TCO Certified. For more information on our TCO Certified devices, please contact your local sales representative [5] All antimicrobial solutions, including Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass, do not protect or provide users any direct or implied health benefits [6] The built-in proximity sensor is an optional feature, and therefore, the inclusion of Acer User Sensing Software is also optional based on if the device has proximity sensor.

SOURCE Acer