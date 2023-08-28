Acer Receives CRN's 2023 Annual Report Card (ARC) Award, Winning Top Honor in the Notebooks/Mobile Computers Category

News provided by

Acer

28 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Solution Providers Rank Acer as the Top-Performing Channel Provider of Notebook PCs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer America today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it as the winner in the Notebooks/Mobile Computers category of the 2023 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards. This award recognizes the industry's top technology vendors providing groundbreaking products, services, and partner programs.

A 38-year-old tradition that's known to be one of the most prestigious honors in the IT industry, CRN's ARC Awards honor best-in-class vendors who are committed to growing the IT channel through technology innovation and partner relations. Solution providers provide feedback that recognizes technology manufacturers' efforts to design channel-friendly product offerings, develop strong partner programs, and develop long-term successful relationships with them.

According to CRN, Acer dominated this all-important technology category and also racked up the highest scores in all four criteria including Product Innovation, Support, Partnership, and Managed and Cloud Services. Acer secured a conclusive win in the mobile computing category, finishing more than 6 points ahead of the next competitor.

"We are honored that our channel partners have recognized Acer's dedication to supporting them and helping them grow their businesses," said Philip Burger, vice president, U.S. Channel Sales for Acer America. "This award is a testament to the close collaboration between solution providers and Acer's sales, marketing, product, service, and operations teams. We are bolstered by this recognition and will continue our steadfast commitment to fulfilling the needs of our solution providers and commercial customers."

ARC Awards are based on research conducted by The Channel Company with an invitation-only survey. In this year's survey, 3,300 solution providers across North America rated 68 vendor partners on four criteria: product innovation, support, partnership, and managed cloud services. In a technology area critical to channel partner success, scores were awarded in 25 major product categories.

"It's an honor to recognize these vendors that regularly deliver industry-leading products and services to further successful channel partner relationships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "In addition to showcasing our winners, CRN's Annual Report Card Awards give vendors useful input and insight into how they stand with partners that can be implemented into their channel strategies going forward. We are excited to offer our congratulations to all the award recipients in person at XChange 2023 in August."

Coverage of the CRN 2023 ARC results can be found online at www.CRN.com/ARC and will be featured in the October 2023 issue of CRN Magazine.

About Acer
Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Acer

Also from this source

Acer Announces July Consolidated Revenues at NT$17.72 Billion, Growing 1.5% Year-on-year

Acer Announces Q2 2023 Net Income at NT$1.39 Billion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.