Acer Receives CRN's 2023 Annual Report Card (ARC) Award, Winning Top Honor in the Notebooks/Mobile Computers Category

Solution Providers Rank Acer as the Top-Performing Channel Provider of Notebook PCs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer America today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it as the winner in the Notebooks/Mobile Computers category of the 2023 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards. This award recognizes the industry's top technology vendors providing groundbreaking products, services, and partner programs.

A 38-year-old tradition that's known to be one of the most prestigious honors in the IT industry, CRN's ARC Awards honor best-in-class vendors who are committed to growing the IT channel through technology innovation and partner relations. Solution providers provide feedback that recognizes technology manufacturers' efforts to design channel-friendly product offerings, develop strong partner programs, and develop long-term successful relationships with them.

According to CRN, Acer dominated this all-important technology category and also racked up the highest scores in all four criteria including Product Innovation, Support, Partnership, and Managed and Cloud Services. Acer secured a conclusive win in the mobile computing category, finishing more than 6 points ahead of the next competitor.

"We are honored that our channel partners have recognized Acer's dedication to supporting them and helping them grow their businesses," said Philip Burger, vice president, U.S. Channel Sales for Acer America. "This award is a testament to the close collaboration between solution providers and Acer's sales, marketing, product, service, and operations teams. We are bolstered by this recognition and will continue our steadfast commitment to fulfilling the needs of our solution providers and commercial customers."

ARC Awards are based on research conducted by The Channel Company with an invitation-only survey. In this year's survey, 3,300 solution providers across North America rated 68 vendor partners on four criteria: product innovation, support, partnership, and managed cloud services. In a technology area critical to channel partner success, scores were awarded in 25 major product categories.

"It's an honor to recognize these vendors that regularly deliver industry-leading products and services to further successful channel partner relationships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "In addition to showcasing our winners, CRN's Annual Report Card Awards give vendors useful input and insight into how they stand with partners that can be implemented into their channel strategies going forward. We are excited to offer our congratulations to all the award recipients in person at XChange 2023 in August."

Coverage of the CRN 2023 ARC results can be found online at www.CRN.com/ARC and will be featured in the October 2023 issue of CRN Magazine.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners.

