Acer Refreshes Predator Helios Gaming Laptops with Intel Core 14th Gen Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs

Acer also announced the new Predator Helios Neo 18 and Helios Neo 16 with the latest processors and GPUs for AI-enhanced graphics and features

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer unleashes a series of powerhouse gaming laptops, headlined by the refreshed models of the Predator Helios 18 and Predator Helios 16. Acer also announced the new Predator Helios Neo 18 gaming laptop and major updates to the Predator Helios Neo 16, all outfitted with the latest Intel® Core™ 14th gen processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs with DLSS 3.5 technology and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. NVIDIA RTX Laptop GPUs are packed with specialized AI Tensor Cores enabling unmatched AI performance and accelerations in creative apps, ultra-efficient productivity, blistering fast gaming, and more. The Predator laptops feature Microsoft's Copilot in Windows 11 and a dedicated Copilot key for quick access to AI-powered task assistance. They also come with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving gamers access to hundreds of high-quality PC games.

Gamers seeking a competitive edge will be thrilled with the Predator Helios 18 and Predator Helios 16 laptops as they come with options for captivating Mini LED panels, MagKey 3.0 swappable mechanical switch for shorter key travel and response time, and lightning-fast network speeds with Wi-Fi 7 compatibility.

Along with the top gaming specs and features, the pair of new Helios Neo laptops entice enthusiasts to embark on another adventure to the Predator verse by decoding the hidden messages on their sleek anodized covers. All the gaming laptops leverage 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D fan technology to keep the laptops cool under pressure, Acer's PurifiedVoice™ 2.0 AI-noise reduction technology to eliminate unwanted background noise, and speakers with DTS:X® Ultra for immersive audio experiences when playing, communicating, or streaming.

"We are excited to unveil the new Predator Helios gaming laptop lineup for 2024, offering the combination of performance, advanced thermal capabilities, and brilliant displays," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks at Acer Inc. "Powered by Intel Core (14th Gen) HX-Series processors, the laptops' capabilities are pushed further and are ready to take on new gaming adventures that lie ahead."

"The new Acer Predator Helios is a beautiful laptop that truly unleashes the performance of our new Intel Core (14th Gen) HX-Series processors," says Roger Chandler, VP & GM Enthusiast PC & Workstation at Intel. "Acer's advanced cooling technologies keep our processors cool and running fast, combined with a great selection of display, memory, and storage options that make the Predator Helios 16 and 18 a great choice for gamers and creators."

Predator Helios 18 and Predator Helios 16 Laptops

Acer's performance-focused gaming laptops come with the latest processors and superb features, empowering gamers to reach their full potential when in-game. With up to an Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX that features newly optimized performance hybrid architecture, the Predator Helios 18 (PH18-72) and Predator Helios 16 (PH16-72) let users go head-to-head with today's most demanding games and software without compromise. Video game realms appear as realistic as ever on the AI-ready gaming laptops, powered by up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU[1] (MGP up to 175 W[2]) designed with the ultra-efficient NVIDIA ADA Lovelace architecture to deliver breakthrough performance and AI-enhanced graphics thanks to DLSS 3.5 technology's full ray tracing capabilities. GeForce RTX technologies are supported in more than 500 popular games and applications, including blockbuster games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2. Acer's advanced thermal solutions keep the devices and internals running at full steam, driven by dual 5th Gen AeroBlade fans combined with liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU and vector heat pipes.

Players will be fully engaged when exploring gaming realms on the Helios laptops' impressive displays, illuminated with remarkable brightness and vivid colors. The laptops offer options of 16 and 18-inch (16:10) WQXGA or Mini LED[1] panels that operate at a rapid 250 Hz, support brilliant 1000[1] nits luminosity, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for exceptional visual experiences. The mesmerizing show of color extends beyond its screens, showcasing dynamic RGB lighting effects on the laptops' Predator logos, backside Infinity Mirror lighting bar, and customizable LED backlit keyboards. Lighting effects and colors of the cover logos and per-key RGB can be customized using the latest all-in-one PredatorSense™ app, which also functions as the control and monitor center for the laptops' performance mode and fan settings.

The Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 laptops also come with the latest sensory technology features. New MagKey 3.0 has been installed on the laptops' vital WASD buttons with two additional sets for customization included upon purchase. MagClick features a patented swappable mechanical switch that lets gamers enjoy the satisfying sounds of distinct mechanical tactile feedback and faster response time with every key press. Meanwhile, MagSpeed combines speedometer aesthetics with vibrant LED lighting underneath to add pleasing effects. For in-game communication and streams, the laptops leverage Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0's triple microphone array and AI noise reduction technology to filter out unwanted background sounds, and Acer PurifiedView's™ AI-powered webcam solution for clear video and image outputs. Immersive sounds can be amplified through the headphones and internal speakers embedded with DTS:X Ultra for high-quality and distortion-free audio. The Predator Helios laptops also ensure stable and fast network speeds with Wi-Fi 7[3] capability and each features two all-around USB Type-C Thunderbolt™ 4 ports and MicroSD™ card readers for added convenience.

Predator Helios Neo 18 and Helios Neo 16 Laptops

The all-new Predator Helios Neo 18 (PHN18-71) and Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-72) come with the latest technology and features at more accessible price points, to power the gaming adventures of more casual and entry-level esports players. Known for their unique visual appearances, the Helios Neo laptops continue to showcase striking designs and distinctive details with laser-etched encrypted codes on their deep black anodized covers, enticing gamers to decipher the hidden messages and embark on an exhilarating journey to the Predator Verse.

Powered by up to a newly optimized Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs[1] with maximum graphics power of 140 W[2] in Turbo mode, the Helios Neo gaming devices enable users to do more beyond gaming and creation. They also leverage smooth AI-driven graphic enhancements and accelerated system performance with DLSS 3.5 technology and full ray tracing. As an added boost, the laptops can be configured with up to 32 GB DDR5 5600 MHz memory and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 solid state drives in RAID 0. The combination of 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan technology, liquid metal thermal grease on their CPUs, and vector heat pipes for efficient heat transfer ensures that the laptops' maximum output is sustained throughout.

On top of their impressive internals, the Helios Neo 18 and Helios Neo 16 laptops showcase stunning visuals on their WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS displays with 240 Hz refresh rates, 3 ms response time, and coverage for 100% DCI-P3 color range. Their panels come with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC technology to dynamically increase frame rates and reduce latency based on loaded games and applications. Features such as dynamic lighting customization on the laptops' 4-zone RGB keyboard and device management through the PredatorSense 5.0 utility app (with a dedicated PredatorSense Key) give users full control and allow them to add personal touches to their devices. The Helios Neo 18 and Helios Neo 16 laptops also utilize Acer's AI-enhanced video conferencing tools in Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 and Acer PurifiedView, while the powerful DTS:X Ultra surround sound speaker system elevates sounds generated when gaming, chatting, and leisure activities. They also come with Intel Killer DoubleShot™ Pro for lag-free connections, and a full range of ports including two USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and MicroSD card readers.

Price and Availability

The Predator Helios 18 (PH18-72) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 1,999.99; in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 3,999, and in China in January, starting at RMB24,999.

The Predator Helios 16 (PH16-72) will be available in North America in January, starting at USD 1,899.99; in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 2,799, and in China in January, starting at RMB18,999.

The Predator Helios Neo 18 (PHN18-71) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 1,549.99, and in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 2,199.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-72) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 1,499.99; in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 1,699, and in China in February, starting at RMB8,499.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Visit Acer's Media Center for product images and specifications, or visit the Acer News site to see all announcements.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability [2] Based on Acer's internal lab data under certain conditions (under 23°C for CPU+GPU 240W in Turbo mode). Actual figures may vary in different situations. [3] Wi-Fi 7 products can access 320 MHz channels in 6 GHz and new 160 MHz channels combinations in 5 GHz with new Multi-Resource Unit Puncturing capabilities

