Acer Reports 4.1% YoY Growth with December Consolidated Revenues of NT$21.83 Billion

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for December 2018 at NT$21.83 billion, up 4.1% year-on-year or down 1.5% month-on-month. For the full year 2018, preliminary consolidated revenues were NT$242.57 billion with 2.2% growth from the previous year.

The CPU supply shortage continued to impact PC operations for December and the full year. However, unaffected businesses such as digital displays, AOPEN, Acer Cyber Security, Weblink International, and GadgeTek achieved double-digit growth in 2018. Acer's gaming[1] revenues increased by 70% for the full year and by 32% in Q4, year-on-year. Geographically, Russia and Southeast Asia were the highlights, both achieving double-digit growth.

[1] Acer's gaming line includes notebooks, desktops and displays

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

