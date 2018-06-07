Acer Reports Consolidated Revenues for May at NT$18.74 Billion

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for May at NT$18.74 billion, up 5.28% year-on-year (YoY) measured in US$, or by 4.31% in NT$. Year-to-date, January to May consolidated revenues were NT$89.79 billion, up 6.07% measured in US$ or by 1.54% in NT$.
The latest results demonstrate Acer's continuing growth momentum driven by its gaming portfolio[1] that increased in revenues by 260% in May YoY and by 100% year-to-date; and by Chromebooks which saw revenues grow by 22.67% in May YoY and by 13.61% year-to-date.
[1] Acer's gaming line includes notebooks, desktops and displays
About Acer
Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.
