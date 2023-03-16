Acer Reports FY2022 Net Income of NT$5.00 Billion and Announces NT$1.5 Cash Dividend Per Share

TAIPEI, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 ended December 31. In the fourth quarter, Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT$59.84 billion, gross profits of NT$6.33 billion with 10.6% margin, operating income of NT$1.01 billion with 1.7% margin, and net loss [1] of NT$832 million impacted by a NT$1.70 billion loss in foreign exchange.

For the full year of 2022, consolidated revenues reached NT$275.42 billion, gross profits of NT$29.74 billion with 10.8% margin, operating income was NT$6.93 billion with 2.5% margin, and net income was NT$5.00 billion with earning-per-share (EPS) of NT$1.67.

At 2022-year end, Acer's inventory value was down to NT$42.21 billion and the company has written off NT$1.91 billion in inventory in 2022. Cash position was back to NT$46.84 billion, net cash reached NT$35.03 billion, and cash from operations was NT$5.93 billion.

The Board has approved a cash dividend of NT$1.5 per share, based on ex-dividend record date of July 7 for distribution on August 3. The annual shareholders' meeting will be held on June 6, 2023, at Aspire Resort Hotel in Taoyuan.

[1] Net income/loss is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries.

