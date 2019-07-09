Acer Reports June Consolidated Revenues of NT$24.48 Billion, Up 4.3% Year-on-Year

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for June at NT$24.48 billion, up 46.8% month-on-month due to seasonality, and up 4.3% year-on-year (YoY). Preliminary consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2019 reached NT$55.15 billion, up 0.9% quarter-on-quarter, and down 5.7% YoY. For year-to-June, consolidated revenues were NT$109.83 billion, down 3.0% YoY.

Revenues in Acer's gaming line[1] saw 10.5% growth in the second quarter, and 22.3% growth in the first half of the year. Growth momentum has continued this month for AOPEN, Acer Cyber Security, and new initiatives such as the gadget business, and servers and workstations business.

[1] Acer's gaming line includes notebooks, desktops and displays

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

