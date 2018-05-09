Acer Reports Q1 2018 Results: Consolidated Revenues NT$54.8 Billion, Net Income NT$708 Million, EPS NT$0.23

Acer's strategy of pursuing multiple growth engines has begun to bear fruit, with its gaming line[3] reaching 94% YoY growth in terms of shipment, and 60% YoY growth in revenue, while both Chromebooks and commercial notebooks saw double-digit YoY growth in revenue in the first quarter.

In addition, Acer saw a 55% YoY revenue growth in Russia and neighboring countries, while a 26% YoY revenue growth was seen among Latin American countries.

Acer will hold its annual general meeting on June 15, 2018 in Taipei.

[1] Earnings before tax is reported as profit-before-tax in Acer's financial statements [2] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements [3] Acer's gaming line includes notebooks, desktops and displays

About Acer

