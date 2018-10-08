Acer Reports Q3 2018 Results: Highest Operating Income of NT$1.17 Billion for Q3 in Eight Years

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its financial results for Q3 2018: consolidated revenues were NT$65.33 billion, growing 7.8% year-on-year; gross profits were NT$6.89 billion with 10.6% margin; operating income was NT$1.17 billion, marking the highest for the third quarter over eight years[1], with 1.8% margin; earnings before tax[2] were NT$1.19 billion; net income[3] was NT$912 million; and earnings per share (EPS) were NT$0.3.

In the third quarter, Acer saw YoY revenue growth across all three regions (Pan-America, EMEA, and Pan-Asia Pacific), with outstanding year-to-September sales in the US, Russia, and Southeast Asia.

For year-to-Q3 results Acer also demonstrated its steady momentum of operations with net income of NT$2.5 billion, up 42.5% YoY, and EPS of NT$0.83.

[1] The highest operating income for the third quarter over eight years, from 2011 [2] Earnings before tax is reported as profit-before-tax in Acer's financial statements [3] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

