Acer Thrills with Immersive Gaming Experiences at Computex 2018 in Taipei

"Acer is dedicated to bringing breakthrough gaming experiences to consumers through the Predator brand, and this year we are making the latest technology more accessible to the general public by bringing them from the showground to the streets," said Tiffany Huang, President of Corporate Marketing, Business Planning and Operations, Acer Inc. "We hope that through Acer's efforts, Computex 2018 will become more than just an international event for buyers, but an inclusive celebration of technology for everyone to enjoy."

Coming off the excitement of products unveiled at the next@acer global press conference in New York this month, consumers will now have a chance to experience the new Predator Helios 500 performance gaming notebook, the intimidating Predator Orion 5000 and 3000 gaming desktops, and a whole family of Predator gadgets, among others. On top of that, the company is using the long running PC exhibition to let the public become part of the show through interactive events, competitions with celebrity gamers, and hands-on product demos. Acer will also be showing a selection of high-end gaming products at the Nangang Exhibition Hall.

Predator Helios 500 (PH517-61): A Mobile Gaming Beast with the Latest AMD Ryzen Processors and Radeon RX Graphics

Built for graphic-intensive AAA titles and live streaming, the Predator Helios 500 (PH517-61) is a gaming beast. It features up to a 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700 processor[1] with 8 cores and 16 threads, and AMD Radeon™ RX Vega56 graphics with 8 GB of second-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM2). Top-notch visuals are delivered on bright, vibrant FHD (144 Hz) or 4K UHD IPS 17.3-inch displays supporting Radeon™ FreeSync technology for blur- and tear-free gameplay.

The Predator Helios 500 stays cool with two of Acer's proprietary AeroBlade™ 3D metal fans, and five heat pipes that distribute cool air to the machine's key components while simultaneously releasing hot air. Fan speed can be controlled and customized through the award-winning PredatorSense app, which can also allow users to define macros for the five hotkeys. One set of hotkeys are pre-defined to quickly launch Mixer, Microsoft's next-generation live-streaming service, where gamers can broadcast their gameplay or watch live streams of the hottest gameplay. Two speakers, a subwoofer, Acer TrueHarmony™ and Waves MaxxAudio® technology deliver superior sound quality made immersive with Waves Nx® head-tracking technology for a hyper-realistic 3D audio experience.

Predator Orion 5000 (PO5-100): Win the Battle

The new Predator Orion 5000 (PO5-100) gaming desktop features up to 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processors with 8 cores and 16 threads paired with the latest AMD B450 chipset[1], and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 GPUs so gamers can enjoy their favorite game titles at incredibly high screen resolutions, as well as premium VR experiences.

The Predator Orion 5000's chassis has a transparent side panel to show off its powerful internals and is EMI-compliant to protect users and peripherals from potential electromagnetic interference. Easy-open side panels allows users to quickly swap out components and cables during upgrades. The IceTunnel 2.0 airflow management design segments the system into different thermal zones and provides each sector with its own airflow tunnel to expel heat.

Acer Nitro 50 Desktop: Satisfying Gamers' Need for Speed

As the latest addition to Acer's Nitro product family designed for outstanding casual gameplay at affordable prices, the Nitro 50 (N50-100) features up to 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processors with 8 cores and 16 threads, with graphics options of AMD Radeon RX 580 GPUs or up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPUs, housed in a striking and edgy armor-inspired chassis with front-facing LED lighting that emits a sinister red glow.

The Nitro 50 delivers stunning 4K resolution visuals, and with up to a 512GB SSD and 3TB HDD, there's no shortage of storage. It also features a handy wireless charging deck[1] for keeping users' Qi-enabled wireless devices powered up and ready to go. In addition, the Nitro 50 desktops optimize network speed for gaming, browsing, and streaming through Realtek Dragon LAN.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Helios 500 (PH517-61) gaming notebook will be available in North America in August starting at $2,199; in EMEA in July starting at EUR1,999; and in China in August starting at RMB25,999.

The Predator Orion 5000 (PO5-100) gaming desktop will be available in North America in September starting at $1,499.99.

The Acer Nitro 50 (N50-100) gaming desktop will be available in North America in September starting at $899.99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability for these new products may vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer at Computex

For information about Acer events at Computex 2018, please go to www.acer.com/computex-taipei-2018/en/. Visit Acer in Taipei at Xinyi Plaza, Xiangti Avenue Plaza (June 5 to June 10) and Nangang Exhibition Hall 4F Booth #L0317 (June 5 to June 9) to experience Acer's latest products and technologies.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2018 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Ryzen, Radeon and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and smay vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.



[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and region

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-thrills-with-immersive-gaming-experiences-at-computex-2018-in-taipei-300657272.html

SOURCE Acer Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.acer.com

