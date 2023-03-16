Acer to Share Game-Changing Stereo 3D Gaming Advancements with SpatialLabs at Game Developers Conference 2023

Acer develops "TrueGame Base Profiles for Unity and Unreal" to speed up the process of adding new supported game titles for SpatialLabs TrueGame

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer will be participating in the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2023 held from March 20-24 in San Francisco to share the latest innovations of its industry-leading SpatialLabs™ experience. It combines advanced eye-tracking cameras, a stereoscopic 3D display and stereo rendering capabilities to deliver immersive 3D experiences without the need for specialized glasses. With a click of a button, 2D visuals seem to pop out of their screens, giving designers, marketers, and other professionals a unique way of interacting with their creations in 3D views.

SpatialLabs TrueGame

Following its launch in 2021, Acer took it up a notch by bringing its glasses-free stereoscopic 3D technology to the world of gaming through the SpatialLabs TrueGame application. With a Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop, or a SpatialLabs View display paired with a PC, users can enjoy the supported titles in their true 3D form, delivering immersive gaming experiences as envisioned by their developers. This is possible because games are mostly created with a three-dimensional world in mind as developers include information about depth in each scene and object they build. SpatialLabs leverages this already-existing information in order to present the games in stereoscopic 3D. A dedicated pre-configured profile is now available for each game title, among the 70+ modern and classic titles on launch, to offer players a seamless experience with their favorite games. More profiles for additional titles will be added on a continuous basis moving forward.

Acer continued to push the boundaries of 3D gaming with the launch of 3D Ultra mode on SpatialLabs TrueGame in 2023, offering amplified stereo rendering capabilities and projecting life-like images with greater depth and 3D geometry when playing the latest AAA games. Players are able to fully experience the games and navigate through their 3D environments, providing an immersive gaming experience unlike any other. The latest updates also include 3D Sense, a collection of 3D stereo effect configurations that lets players customize details and effects according to their visual preferences.

TrueGame Base Profiles for Unity and Unreal

As TrueGame relies on customized profiles for each game to work, Acer has developed new internal tools that will speed up the process of creating stereo 3D profiles. The TrueGame Base Profiles for Unity and Unreal allows Acer to rapidly integrate stereoscopic 3D into games made with these engines, as they tend to share many rendering features. By using these base profiles, the majority of tasks involved in stereo 3D integration are automated to save time, and efforts can be diverted to handling the unique features of each game. In addition, the continuous improvements made on the TrueGame Base Profiles can be applied to and benefit all games using the profiles, so players can enjoy the latest titles sooner in their full 3D glory.

The Predator x SpatialLabs booth (S849) at GDC will be open from March 20-24, 2023 at the Moscone Center North & South Halls in San Francisco. Game developers and publishers are welcome to book a session for demos and discussions for collaboration. For more details and inquiries, contact [email protected]

