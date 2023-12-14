Acer Unleashes New Predator Triton Neo 16 with Intel Core Ultra Processors

Featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs and stunning Calman-Verified display options to deliver game-ready performance

TAIPEI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the new Predator Triton Neo 16 (PTN16-51) gaming laptop, designed with the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with dedicated AI acceleration capabilities and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs that support demanding games and creative applications. Players and content creators can marvel at enhanced video game scenes and designs on the laptop's 16-inch display with up to a stunning 3.2K resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate and Calman-Verified displays, producing accurate colors right out-of-the-box.

The state-of-the-art cooling system combines a 5th Gen AeroBlade™ fan and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU to keep the laptop running at full steam, while users stay on top of communications and device management thanks to the AI-enhanced Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0 software and the PredatorSense™ utility app. This Windows 11 gaming PC also provides players with amazing performance experiences and one month of Xbox Game Pass for access to hundreds of high-quality PC games.

Supercharged Performance and Graphics

The Predator Triton Neo 16 comes fully loaded with best-in-class technology and optimized with a suite of features to unlock creativity and dominate gameplay on Acer's latest gaming device. New Intel Core Ultra H-Series processors are preloaded with a dedicated AI engine and Intel Application Optimization to deliver efficient performance, smooth gameplay, and collaboration experiences on the gaming laptop. Combined with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU that supports NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 technology, users will be able to enjoy AI-optimized visuals on ray-traced games and applications. As an NVIDIA-Studio validated laptop, it is purpose-built for creators, delivers fast and smooth performance across the most challenging creator workflow, and provides access to the NVIDIA Studio suite of creative software. Plus, users can unlock maximum stability and performance with NVIDIA Studio Drivers.

To fully appreciate the device's visual-enhancing capacity, the Predator Triton Neo 16 features two 16-inch display options with up to a 3.2K resolution at 165 Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio and are Calman-Verified to deliver true-to-life cinematic colors on screen as intended by creators. It also takes advantage of a DCI-P3 100% color gamut and support for the NVIDIA Advanced Optimus feature and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology for sharp color hues and tear-free frames. Gamers, streamers, and content creators can then maximize the new and improved Acer Purified Voice 2.0 technology on the Triton Neo 16. Thanks to the combination of AI noise reduction and beamforming solutions, and the addition of a third microphone with a 3D array design, external voices and sounds are blocked out keeping comms crystal clear and all ears to the main speaker.

Stay Cool, Connected, and In Control

Keeping the Predator Triton Neo 16 performing to its fullest potential, the gaming laptop's advanced thermal solution is equipped with a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan, liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU, and vector heat pipes for vital airflow. The device's control center remains at the user's fingertips with the upgraded Predator Sense 5.0 utility app. Users can choose among four operation modes for gaming, control fan speed, and monitor device performance with a single click of the dedicated PredatorSense key. It also enables the personalization of the device's 3-zone RGB keyboard lighting based on their style and preference. The Predator Triton Neo 16 is also loaded with a full range of ports including HDMI, a USB-C Thunderbolt™ 4 port, and a Micro SD™ card reader to keep gamers plugged in.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Triton Neo 16 (PTN16-51) will be available in North America in March 2024, starting at USD 1499.99, and in EMEA in March 2024, starting at EUR 1799.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

