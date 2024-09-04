Acer Unleashes the Predator XB273U F5 Gaming Monitor, Featuring New NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar Technology

Also announced is the 27-inch Predator XB273K V5 monitor with 4K UHD resolution and AMD FreeSync Premium technology

Predator amps up its gaming line with two new 27-inch monitors sporting next-gen technology and the latest features for showcasing titles at their best

A gaming beast, the Predator XB273U F5 is equipped with NVIDIA's new G-SYNC ® Pulsar technology and sports up to a blazing fast 360 Hz refresh rate for dominating games with unprecedented motion clarity

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the expansion of its Predator gaming monitor line with two new 27-inch models that promise to deliver exceptional speed and stunning visuals for enjoying the latest titles in their full glory. Both monitors bring cutting-edge technology and innovation to the forefront, catering to the needs of gamers who demand only the best performance.

Equipped with a WQHD, 360 Hz panel, and the new NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Pulsar technology, the Predator XB273U F5 is a gaming powerhouse and is certain to awe even the most demanding players with smooth and dynamic frames. The Predator XB273K V5 comes with a 4K UHD resolution display with 160 Hz refresh rate, and AMD® FreeSync™ Premium technology to showcase crisp details and motion for enjoying games in stunning clarity. With Dynamic Frequency and Resolution (DFR) technology, users can opt to switch to FHD resolution at 320 Hz to tailor the gaming experience based on their preference.

Predator XB273U F5 – Blazing Refresh Rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar

Boasting a WQHD (2560x1440) resolution and an incredibly fast refresh rate of 360 Hz makes the Predator XB273U F5 a gaming goliath. It is equipped with NVIDIA's new G-SYNC Pulsar technology that delivers a significant breakthrough with 4x more effective motion clarity together with smooth and tear-free variable refresh rate gaming. Supporting 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR, and high 550-nit peak brightness, it delivers incredibly lifelike colors and accurate images that enhance the visual experience.

Predator XB273K V5 – Brilliant 4K Clarity

With a crisp 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, a smooth 160 Hz refresh rate, and support from AMD® FreeSync™ Premium technology, the Predator XB273K V5 is sure to deliver flawless gameplay. Gamers can also choose a higher refresh rate option with an FHD resolution at 320 Hz based on the demands of the game and the task at hand thanks to DFR technology.

A contrast ratio of 100,000,000:1 helps to produce deep blacks and bright whites, so important details aren't missed in-game. With up to 400 nit brightness and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification, pictures are portrayed in vibrant luminosity. The DCI-P3 95% color gamut supports up to 1.07 billion colors to deliver stunningly realistic images.

Immersive Viewing Experience

Their lightning-fast response times of up to 0.5 ms (GTG) reduce motion blur and ensure fast-moving objects are displayed clearly, providing a competitive edge in the fiercest battles and deepening gamers' immersion in their favorite virtual worlds. These new models also sport premium IPS panels affording wide 178-degree viewing angles to guarantee consistent picture quality from any position. In addition, two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 deliver powerful connectivity. For maximized comfort, the Predator monitors offer comprehensive ergonomic adjustments with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height options.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator XB273K V5 will be available in North America in Q4 2024, starting at USD 499.99; in EMEA in Q4 2024, starting at EUR 699, and in China in Q4 2024, starting at RMB 3,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Product Name Predator XB273U F5 Panel Specifications Display Size 27-inch Panel type IPS Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 2560x1440 @ 360 Hz DP: 2560x1440 @ 360 Hz Glare No Response Time 1 ms/ 0.5 ms (GTG, Min.) Tear Technology NVIDIA® G-SYNC™



Brightness Native 500 nits Peak 550 nits (supports HDR) Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color gamut DCI-P3 90% Colors 16.7M Bits 8Bit System Specifications Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) + SPK VESA Wall Mounting 100x100 mm Speaker 5W x2 Power Supply Internal (C13/C14) Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/Height Adjustment -5°-25° / ±20° / ±90°/150 mm

Product Name Predator XB273K V5 Panel Specifications Display Size 27-inch Panel type IPS Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 3840x2160 @160 Hz DP: 3840x2160 @160 Hz Glare No Response Time 1ms/0.5 ms (GTG, min.) Tear Technology AMD FreeSync™ Premium Contrast Ratio 100,000,000:1 (ACM) Brightness Native 400 nits,HDR400 mode: peak 400 nits Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color gamut DCI-P3 95% Colors 1.07B Bits 8Bit+FRC (10 bit with dithering) System Specifications Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) + SPK + Audio out VESA Wall Mounting 100x100 mm Speaker 2W x2 Power Supply Internal (C13/C14) Tilt/Swivel/Pivot/Height Adjustment -5°-25° / ±20° / ±90°/150 mm

