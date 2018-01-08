Acer Unveils 65-inch Predator Big Format Gaming Display with NVIDIA G-SYNC

Massive yet Nimble

At 65-inches, the Predator Big Format Gaming Display (BFGD) features ultimate gaming specifications that consumers have come to expect from Predator gaming displays. It sports NVIDIA G-SYNC Variable Refresh Rate technology which provides a buttery-smooth, tear-and-stutter-free gaming experience, as well as ultra-low latency at 4K 120Hz. A full-array direct backlight delivers up to 1,000 nits peak luminance, and local dimming provides higher contrast, deeper blacks and brighter whites.

Entertainment and Smart Home Control with Integrated NVIDIA SHIELD

The Predator BFGD features integrated NVIDIA SHIELD capabilities, so gamers can easily switch between gaming and other forms of entertainment. A bundled remote and game controller allows easy navigation and access to movies and TV shows from the most popular streaming apps. The entire experience can be controlled by voice, thanks to support for Google Assistant, which also allows smart home control.

G-SYNC variable refresh rate technology matches the screen's refresh rate to the video source's actual frame rate so video content is presented as directors originally intended it to be seen.

