Acer Unveils Chromebook Spin 514, its First Chromebook with AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics

Ideal for consumers streaming content or working and learning from home, the Chromebook Spin 514 is Acer's first Chromebook with new AMD Ryzen™ 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon™ Graphics for responsive performance, fast start-up and long battery life

The business-ready Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 includes the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade - the built-in business capabilities of Chrome OS are unlocked

Go-anywhere design combines a reinforced metal chassis and military-grade durability (U.S. MIL-STD 810H [1] compliant [2] ) with a compact, convertible form factor and 360-degree hinges

compliant ) with a compact, convertible form factor and 360-degree hinges Optimized for productivity and entertainment with a narrow-bezel 14-inch Full HD Corning® Gorilla® Glass touch display, newly-designed keys for improved typing, and Google Assistant

TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today unveiled its first Chromebook with new AMD Ryzen™ 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon™ graphics—the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-1H/ CP514-HH). This power combined with a durable, stylish design and long battery life make the Chromebook more than capable of handling all the applications consumers need as they work and learn from home.

Also, Acer will offer the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-1W/ CP514-WH) which comes with the latest AMD Ryzen™ 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor and the business capabilities of Chrome OS unlocked to support business customers.

"The pairing of AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with a durable design makes the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 an excellent choice for users that need to get work done at home," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "Users will be blown away by the new level of responsiveness and performance provided by the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 with AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors. Plus, the Ryzen 7 3700C Processor offers the best graphics available in an AMD-powered Chromebook[3], so our customers can take advantage of the growing range of apps and extensions to tackle even more challenging projects."

Powered to Perform with AMD Processors

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is Acer's first to utilize the latest generation of new high-performance AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors. Based on the powerful "Zen" architecture, the AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors ensure consistent responsiveness, fast boot times and long battery life. As a result, everything is fast on the new Chromebook, whether streaming content, utilizing multiple apps simultaneously or running office productivity tools. The new Chromebook can even help customers tackle more challenging projects for work and school such as video editing and coding.

The Chromebook Spin 514 also includes state-of-the-art AMD Radeon™ Graphics for enhanced gameplay, streaming and content creation. Models with AMD Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processors will come with powerful AMD Radeon™ Vega Mobile Graphics built in.

The power-efficient AMD processor technology contributes to the Chromebook Spin 514's thin-and-light design that delivers up to 10 hours of battery life[4] and can be easily taken anywhere, just 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) light and a mere 17.35 mm thin (0.68 inches). In addition, the Chromebook Spin 514 comes with up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256 GB storage[5].

Convertible Design with Military-Grade Durability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514's sleek chassis is made of anodized, sandblasted aluminum and features a stylish diamond-cut pattern on the top cover and touchpad. It not only looks great, it's also incredibly durable. The device delivers military-grade durability (U.S. MIL-STD 810H[1] compliant[2]) and has a reinforced metal chassis that resists dents, dings, and corrosion. Its chassis is designed to survive drops from heights of up to 122 cm (48 inches) and withstand up to 60 kg (132 pounds) of downward force, so users can spend less time worrying about accidentally causing damage to the Chromebook and more about the task at hand.

Its 14-inch Full HD touch IPS[6] display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass, so it resists scratches while providing smooth navigation. The vibrant visuals are rendered even more striking thanks to slim 6.1 mm (0.24 in) side bezels that give the device a 78% screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, an optional backlit keyboard boosts productivity in a range of lighting conditions and features concave keycaps that are comfortable to use, resulting in an overall better typing experience.

The device features a convertible design that can be opened a full 360-degrees, enabling its touchscreen display to be used for collaboration, sharing, presenting or typing in a variety of spaces and environments. It is available in three colors: Pure Silver, Steel Gray and Mist Green.

Latest Ports and Wi-Fi to Stay Connected

The new Chromebook has two USB Type-C ports, both supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, and USB charging. It also features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one featuring power-off charging, and a MicroSD card reader. Select models of the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 also feature an HDMI port for conveniently connecting to projectors during meetings and classes[7].

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is the ideal device for staying in touch with colleagues, classmates and friends. Dual integrated stereo speakers are great for entertainment and video chats, while dual microphones effectively pinpoint sound to allow for clearer audio during video calls, when recording audio and video, and also to support the integrated Google Assistant. Dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology provides a fast and reliable wireless connection for more consistent streaming during video chats using the HD webcam. Also, Bluetooth 5.0 delivers a convenient means to connect to peripherals.

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 provides security, enterprise capabilities and cost savings, helping businesses manage devices at scale. Chromebook Enterprise unlocks the built-in business capabilities of Chrome OS and Acer Chromebooks by enabling IT to secure, orchestrate and power the cloud workforce. The offering also creates a secure and productive environment for cloud-based workers. IT departments will appreciate the comprehensive security features integrated into the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514, and IT administrators will find it easy to control updates, configure apps, utilize extensions to increase browser functionality, update policies, and more with web-based management[8].

With zero-touch enrollment, IT departments can drop ship the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 to end users – the device will automatically enroll into enterprise administration as soon as the end user connects to the internet. Chrome OS simplifies the process of deploying, managing and powering a cloud workforce, ultimately increasing uptime and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 comes with up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256 GB of fast PCIe NVMe SSD storage[5].

App Support

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 both support apps via Google Play and web based apps, so customers will have access to all the apps they love for productivity, creativity, services and more.

Price and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-1H) will be available in North America in February starting at USD 479.99; and in EMEA in March 2021, starting at EUR 529.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-1WH) will be available in North America in March starting at USD 749.99; and in EMEA in March 2021, starting at EUR 799.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via

www.acer.com

.

[1] Sand and Dust testing based on MIL-STD 810F. [2] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810H (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand. [3] Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 04/22/2020 utilizing a Ryzen 7 3700C reference system and a similarly configured system with an AMD A6-9220C processor in the following benchmark: 3Dmark Sling Shot Extreme Open GL. Chromebook manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Performance may vary. RC-01. [4] Battery life is based on Google power LoadTest. (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing). Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and utilized features. [5] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. [6] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products. [7] Acer Chromebook Spin 514 with Ryzen 5 or 7 APU will have a built-in HDMI port. For other SKUs such as Ryzen 3, Athlon Silver will not have a built-in HDMI port. [8] Google Console is sold separately, and/or may require a monthly activation fee.

