Acer Updates Its ConceptD Creator Notebooks with 11th Gen Intel Core H-series Processors, NVIDIA RTX Professional Laptop GPUs, and 16-inch Displays

TAIPEI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced refreshes to each of its ConceptD creator notebook lines. All have been updated to include the new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors and a range of GPU options, including the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs and the latest NVIDIA® RTX™ Professional Laptop GPUs powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. They're backed by the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem, as well as exclusive driver technology that enhances creative apps for optimal levels of performance and reliability.

The new ConceptD 5 notebooks also include a 16:10 16-inch display, providing enough space for content creators to view their videos and edit tracks without having to resize taskbars or hide preview windows

"Our innovative ConceptD PC line has been extremely well received by content creators around the world," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "We're pleased to expand our offerings, working with Intel and NVIDIA to support extremely talented creative professionals with even more powerful tools that bring efficiency, value and usefulness to their workflows."

ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro Notebooks

Designed for 2D and 3D design workflows, Acer's all-metal ConceptD 5 notebooks (CN516-72G) pair the new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU. A ConceptD 5 Pro (CN516-72P) is also available, featuring either the NVIDIA® RTX™ A5000 or NVIDIA® RTX™ A3000 Laptop GPU, for creators looking for best-in-class performance and capabilities. The RTX A5000 Laptop GPU empowers creators with the ability to bring ray tracing and AI to the largest rendering, 8K editing, and multi-app workflows.

With up to 64 GB of DDR4 3200Hz memory and 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSDs in RAID 0, they provide all the power and storage creators need for handling 4K video, multiple monitors or 2D and 3D software rendering applications. Acer's Vortex Flow, a triple-fan cooling layout (including a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan), is strategically organized to provide additional cooling to the CPU and GPU, allowing a bit more performance to be eked out under particularly demanding workloads.

Complementing all this power is a beautiful 16-inch 3K (3072x1920) PANTONE®-Validated display that supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, plus a color accuracy rating of Delta E<2. Its narrow bezel design provides an 87% screen to body ratio, while a 16:10 aspect ratio offers many benefits to professional creators. When compared to the more widely used 16:9 ratio, it is noticeably taller, giving creators more screen space for monitoring videos or utilizing multiple tracks without having to hide taskbars or resize preview windows.

The notebooks include a broad array of connectivity options: dual USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt™ 4 support, HDMI 2.1, an SD card carder (SD7.0), and more. A silent keyboard and touchpad designed for noise reduction removes one further small distraction that could interrupt a user's creative flow, and the 6-inch wide Corning® Gorilla® Glass touchpad features a fingerprint reader for more convenient and secure logins.

ConceptD 7 Ezel Convertible Notebook

The ConceptD 7 Ezel (CC715-72G), Acer's flagship convertible creator notebook, has been updated to include the powerful new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-11800H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. A ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro (CC715-72P) is also available, featuring up to an Intel® Xeon® W-11955M processor and NVIDIA® RTX™ A5000 or A3000 Laptop GPUs for creators desiring even greater performance in professional applications and support.

Paired with up to 2 TB PCIe SSDs and up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory, it is an ideal choice for creators who typically handle large files and often use multiple applications at once. In addition, the newest models include dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports that offer 40 Gbps bidirectional bandwidth, quicker transfer speeds, and the ability to connect up to five Thunderbolt devices - all with only one port. Lastly, a new ultra-responsive Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad makes navigation smooth and effortless.

Other key features include a brilliant 15.6-inch 4K PANTONE-Validated touchscreen display that covers 100% of the Adobe® RGB color gamut and has a color accuracy rating of Delta E<2. Its adjustable display is enhanced by Acer's innovative Ezel Hinge design which combines the familiarity and comfort of a traditional laptop with float, share, pad, stand and display modes that facilitate efficient and productive collaboration. It also includes a Wacom EMR pen, highly valued by artists who rely on the precision of a digital pen for sketching, animation and 3D modeling.

ConceptD 3 Ezel Convertible and ConceptD 3 Notebooks

Acer also updated its ConceptD 3 line, which includes 14-inch convertible (CC314-72G) and traditional (CN314-72G) designs. A ConceptD 3 Pro (CN314-72P) and ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro (CC314-72P) are also available, both featuring up to an Intel® Core™ i7 processor capable of reaching 4.6 GHz and NVIDIA T1200 Laptop GPU.

All of the ConceptD 3 form factors and sizes have been updated to include an 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. Commercial and consumer models will ship with various graphics options to suit a variety of workloads and specialties, including the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. All include a PCIe Gen 4 SSD and a Thunderbolt™ 4 port with power delivery enabled for super-fast charging.

This series offers powerful specs and creator-focused features at mid-range price points. The convertible models include Acer's innovative Ezel Hinge, allowing them to be used in various modes, as well as a touchscreen display and AES pen. All ConceptD 3 notebooks include FHD (1920x1080) Pantone-Validated displays with 100% sRGB coverage and a color accuracy rating of Delta E <2.

Pricing and Availability

The ConceptD 5 (CN516-72G) will be available in North America in August starting at USD 1,999.99; and in EMEA in July starting at EUR 2,199.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel (CC715-72G) will be available in North America starting at USD 2,499; in EMEA in October starting at EUR 2,699; and in China in October, starting at RMB 29,999.

The ConceptD 3 (CN314-72G) will be available in EMEA in September starting at EUR 1,299.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel (CC314-73G) will be available in North America in December starting at USD 1,599.99; and in EMEA in September starting at EUR 1,499; and in China in September, starting at RMB 12,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

