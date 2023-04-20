Acerpure Debuts Eco-Conscious Air Purifier Made with PCR Materials

Editor's Summary:

The Acerpure Pro Vero air purifier echoes Acer's eco-conscious Vero product line, using 35% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in its casing and decreasing CO 2 emissions by up to 20% during production [1]

emissions by up to 20% during production Energy-saving Green mode feature provides high-performance air purification at lower energy costs

Advanced 3-in-1+ HEPA Filter and anti-formaldehyde filter coating help eliminate up to 99% of PM2.5 particles and formaldehyde in the air

TAIPEI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acerpure Inc. today announced the Acerpure Pro Vero Air Purifier, the first of its kind to incorporate post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in the chassis, echoing its parent company Acer's eco-conscious Vero line. Acerpure Inc. focuses on developing lifestyle and consumer products that utilize smart features to enhance the quality of life while also benefiting users' environmental surroundings.

"Acerpure has always been committed to sustainability and innovation, and the launch of our Acerpure Pro Vero Air Purifier is a testament to that," said Andrew Hou, Chairman of Acerpure Inc. "We're proud to offer a product that not only keeps the air clean but also reduces waste and environmental impact with the use of recyclable materials such as PCR plastic and an energy-saving green mode. We believe that the Acerpure Pro Vero air purifier is a game-changer in the air quality industry, and we're excited to share it with our customers."

Eco-minded and Modern Design

The Acerpure Pro Vero air purifier's whole chassis is made with 35% PCR materials, which helps decrease 20% CO 2 emissions during its production compared to using virgin plastic[1]. It also uses water-based ink and recyclable packaging to further minimize its carbon footprint. Featuring a space-saving exterior, a clean, matte white finish, and an intuitive LED touch panel, the Acerpure Pro Vero's simple yet modern design language makes it a standout within any home or office setup.

A Power-saving Green Mode with Air Quality Sensor

The newest air purifier is equipped with a PM2.5 air quality sensor to detect suspended particles indoors and is capable of automatically switching to the appropriate operating mode in real time. The device also notifies users of the current air quality through three different light indicators (green/yellow/red) and the "Green Mode" could efficiently self-adjust its purification power based on the surrounding conditions. Its DC motor allows for high performance with low energy consumption when in use and even on "Quiet Mode", which operates with reduced noise and no lighting, allowing for improved sleeping conditions and air quality all together.

Advanced Filtration System: 3-in-1+ HEPA Filter with Activated Carbon Cotton

The Acerpure Pro Vero comes with an advanced 3-in-1+ HEPA Filter, capable of isolating bacteria and 99.9% of suspended PM2.5 particles[2] in the air. It also effectively filters out harmful gases and allergens through its 4-layer protection system. Tested by third-party laboratories, the activated carbon cotton-infused filter is further strengthened with an anti-formaldehyde coating to remove 99%[3] of formaldehyde and other harmful substances in the surrounding, keeping homes and indoor spaces always fresh and clean.

The Acerpure Pro Vero Air Purifier is currently available for purchase online and will be available in select retail stores.

Pricing and Availability

The Acerpure Pro Vero (AP353-10W) will be available in Taiwan starting in May and in other select markets in the Pan Asia Pacific and EMEA regions.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the [email protected] press room to see all announcements.

[1] Emissions saved compared to regular laptop plastic chassis for airpurifier of the same size. The estimated value is calculated from PlasticsEurope Eco-profile reports. The comparison is only focused on the material itself and is limited to compare 100% virgin plastic with 65% virgin plastic and 35% recycled plastic while assuming other factors that may influence CO2 emissions are equal. [2] Tested by SGS third party. Model no: AP353-10W, tested for PM2.5 particles in air with an elimination rate of 99.9%. [3] Tested by Guangdong Detection Center of Microbiology. Model no: AP353-10W, tested for formaldehyde in air with an elimination rate of 99%. The test results are based on the laboratory conditions; the results may vary in different environments.

About Acerpure

Acerpure Inc. is a subsidiary of Acer Group regarding "technology to improve the quality of human life" as an important corporate mission. It is committed to providing a variety of high-efficiency and high-intelligence clean technology products in the commercial or consumer market. Acerpure Inc. has been deeply involved in the commercial market for years. More than 2,500 primary and secondary schools in Taiwan have adopted Acerpure's commercial solutions. Acerpure Inc. continues to provide "one-stop" product services focus on air quality to ensure healthy breathing for people. Now launching the new brand of Acerpure, which will enter the consumer market with "clean air appliances", bringing consumers a new lifestyle that combines "Smart" and "freshness". Please visit the official website of Acerpure www.acerpure.com for more information.

SOURCE Acerpure Inc.